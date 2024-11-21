Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Serena Williams pay tribute to Rafael Nadal; Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa relish snowy getaway, and more

Tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams, among others, paid heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal at his Davis Cup farewell in Malaga, Spain. In other tennis-related news, Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis turned heads with their stylish looks at an NBA game in Miami.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda shared a hilarious post about a future doubles partnership with his sister Jessica's baby Greyson as he spent time with his nephew on the court. Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa enjoyed a romantic getaway in England.

Here's a recap of today's trending pop moments in tennis:

Rafael Nadal receives emotional farewell at Davis Cup Finals as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams lead tributes

Tennis icons Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams honored Rafael Nadal during an emotional farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Final in Malaga, Spain.

On November 19, Nadal's illustrious career ended with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. Despite Carlos Alcaraz's 7-6(0), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, the Netherlands secured a semifinal spot with Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp's doubles win against Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers.

After Spain’s elimination, which marked Nadal’s official retirement, the official Davis Cup social media shared a tribute video from athletes, including Federer, Djokovic, Williams, Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro, and David Beckham.

Williams expressed her gratitude to Nadal for inspiring her to strive for success, perseverance, and continuous improvement throughout her career.

"Gosh! You just have meant so much. In my career you’ve inspired me to have so many wins, to keep going, to fight, to get better, to improve, to basically play like you. My goodness you will be missed," Williams said.

Djokovic commended Nadal for his "tenacity," "energy," and the "power" he demonstrated throughout his career:

"Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power is something that will be studied and is something that will be transferred to many many generations that are coming up"

"I’ve been very honoured and thrilled to be called your rival. The tennis world and the sports world will miss the incredible energy that you brought on the court. There is so much to embrace, so much to celebrate . Thank you very much and good luck my friend."

Meanwhile, Federer celebrated Nadal for achieving one of the "most incredible careers" in the history of tennis:

"Congratulations on the most incredible career . It was such a privilege to play with you but especially against you. Some of my favourite memories with you Rafa of course was the 2008 Wimbledon finals where you got me

"I wish you all the best for what’s to come with your wonderful family. Congratulations on the most incredible career . Enjoy the moment. Take care, Rafa."

Rafael Nadal’s longtime sponsor Nike honored him on what turned out to be his day of farewell from the sport with a massive lightboard displaying his Raging Bull logo alongside its "swoosh" near the Eiffel Tower. The sporting brand also changed its social media display pictures to the Raging Bull logo in tribute.

Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis make a stylish appearance during NBA outing in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sported stylish outfits during their NBA outing on November 19, where they watched the Miami Heat secure a 106-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Kaseya Center.

The duo sported trendy varsity jackets and posed for photos on the court. Sabalenka, who recently concluded her 2024 season with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals, also shared a clip featuring Burnie, the Miami Heat's official mascot.

Sabalenka wrote in the caption:

"Bringing the heat"

Sebastian Korda playfully suggests doubles partnership with sister Jessica's baby son Greyson

Sebastian Korda shared his joy at spending time with his sister Jessica's baby son, Greyson, humorously suggesting a doubles partnership with his nephew for the 2025 season.

Korda, who has been sidelined since his second-round loss at the 2024 US Open and recently underwent elbow surgery, posted a series of moments with Greyson on his Instagram stories.

One photo showed Korda sitting courtside with Greyson, while another captured the baby wearing the former's hairband. A video, originally shared by Jessica, featured Greyson watching his uncle during a practice session.

"2025 dubs team"; "Passing on the hairband," Korda wrote.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram stories/@sebastiankorda

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa enjoy England's snowy weather

Paula Badosa and her boyfriend, fellow tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas, are making the most of their offseason by embracing England’s snowy weather.

The couple visited Aston Martin's facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, and Tsitsipas shared a video on his Instagram story posing with Badosa.

Stefanos Tsitsipas concluded his 2024 season with a quarterfinal loss at the Paris Masters, while Badosa wrapped up her season after withdrawing from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to health issues.

