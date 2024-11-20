Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Roger Federer shares emotional tribute for Rafael Nadal's retirement; Iga Swiatek breaks down in tears after BJK Cup exit, and more

Tennis legend Roger Federer shared heartfelt words for his former rival Rafael Nadal before the Spaniard's farewell campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. In other tennis-related news, a tearful Iga Swiatek was comforted by Team Poland after a heartbreaking loss to Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals semifinals.

Meanwhile, tennis icon Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared a hilarious argument about their first "I love you" moment. Emotional Rafael Nadal shed tears during Spain's national anthem at Davis Cup.

On that note, here's a recap of today's trending pop moments in tennis:

Roger Federer pens emotional letter for his rival Rafael Nadal's retirement

Roger Federer wrote a heartfelt note for Rafael Nadal before his farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. The duo, who faced off 40 times with the Spaniard leading 24-16, transitioned from rivals to close friends over the years.

Federer shared his warm feelings on social media, recalling the 2016 launch of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, where his children trained. The Swiss tennis legend humorously worried they might return as left-handed players due to Nadal's influence.

"I’m still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn’t want to miss it. You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies," Federer wrote.

"They had a blast and learned so much—like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties," he added.

Federer also remembered the Spaniard's presence at his 2022 Laver Cup farewell, where they shared an emotional moment, crying and holding each other's hands.

"And then there was London—the Laver Cup in 2022. My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side—not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career," Federer wrote.

Rafael Nadal's career came to an end on November 19 with a 4-6, 4-6 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of Team Netherlands.

Carlos Alcaraz kept Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, but the Netherlands secured a semifinal spot as Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp triumphed 7-6(4), 7-6(3) over Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers in doubles.

This loss marked the end of Spain's Davis Cup journey and Nadal's illustrious career. In his farewell match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion received heartfelt support from his family, with his baby son, wife Maria Francisca Perello, sister Maribel, and parents, all present in the stands at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.

Team Poland comforts an emotional Iga Swiatek following Billie Jean King Cup SF heartbreak

Iga Swiatek's teammate consoled her after Team Poland's semifinal loss to Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, Spain. Italy took an early lead with Lucia Bronzetti's 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Magda Linette, but Swiatek leveled the tie by defeating Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In the decisive doubles, Sara Errani and Paolini edged out Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5, securing Italy's place in the final against Slovakia. After the match, Swiatek was seen visibly emotional on the bench, receiving comfort from her teammates.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian recall their first "I love you" confession in a playful banter

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian humorously debated who first said "I love you" in their relationship.

The couple, who recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary, participated in a lighthearted interview with Lingo, where they reminisced about their first date and shared stories about their children.

When asked about the first confession, Ohanian pointed to Williams while she named him. The 41-year-old joked that she made the declaration during a phone call, possibly influenced by tequila, while Williams quipped that her high glucose levels were the real culprit.

"Come on, you're going to lie on this. That's not the honest answer," Ohanian said. "I still remember that phone call. I felt the same way, but you definitely said it first."

"It was the tequila," Ohanian joked.

"My glucose was high. I had some gelato. My glucose was too high. Next thing I know I'm calling this guy saying things I wouldn't normally say like, 'I love you,'" Serena Williams said.

Rafael Nadal moved to tears as Spain's National Anthem plays at Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal grew emotional during Spain's national anthem at the Davis Cup Finals on November 19.

The Spanish team, including Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, Pedro Martinez, and Nadal, faced off against the Netherlands, represented by Tallon Griekspoor, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof, and Botic van de Zandschulp.

As the national anthems of both countries reverberated through the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, the camera captured Nadal tearing up during Spain's national anthem.

With a 2-1 victory over Team Spain, Netherlands advanced to the semifinals, where they will take on either Canada or Germany on November 22.

