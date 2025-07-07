Wimbledon 2025 Day 9: Men's & women's singles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie, Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Quarterfinal matches will be contested on Day 9 (Tuesday, July 8) of Wimbledon 2025. Despite a ton of upsets, all four quarterfinal matches for the day feature prominent names, with only one player being a first-time Major quarterfinalist.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on home hope Cameron Norrie, while fifth seed Taylor Fritz will face Karen Khachanov in the other men's quarterfinal.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will battle Laura Siegemund, while the other women's match of the day will pit Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against each other. Here's a look at the predictions for the quarterfinal matches set for Day 9 of Wimbledon 2025:

#1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz has weathered some ups and downs throughout his Wimbledon campaign. However, he has found a way to come out on top time after time. He was pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini in his opener, beat Oliver Tarvet in straight sets and needed four sets to beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev in the last two rounds.

Norrie has also won only one match in straight sets so far. His toughest challenge came in the fourth round, sneaking past the big-serving Nicolas Jarry in five sets. He's through to the last eight at SW19 for the second time, following his semifinal finish in 2022. His run is likely to end here this time.

Alcaraz is currently on a 22-match winning streak, dating back to his Italian Open triumph. He has also won 18 matches in a row at Wimbledon. The Spaniard leads their rivalry 4-2, though Norrie won their previous meeting at the Rio Open 2023 in three sets. The Brit's counterpunching is unlikely to withstand the defending champion's all-court game. The full preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

#2. Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sabalenka is through to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third time in her career, and this time without dropping a set. However, she has been tested, with all of her opponents so far, Carson Branstine, Marie Bouzkova, Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens, giving her a run for her money.

Siegemund is proving that age is nothing but a number, reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in singles at 37 years of age. She has won all of her matches in straight sets so far and hasn't conceded more than six games per match, the most dominant run on the women's side this year.

Siegemund's path to the last eight included wins over top 40 players Peyton Stearns and Leylah Fernandez, along with sixth seed Madison Keys. She beat lucky loser Solana Sierra in the fourth round. Her variety, especially her forehand slice, has proven to be quite effective.

However, Sabalenka is likely to feast on Siegemund's serve. The Belarusian could find it difficult to deal with her opponent's low bouncing shots, though she has displayed commendable problem solving skills throughout her campaign here so far. The World No. 1 will be the favorite to win this contest. A detailed preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

#3. Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Anisimova was pushed to three sets in her last two matches, fighting past Dalma Galfi and 30th seed Linda Noskova to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time in her career. Pavlyuchenkova staged a comeback to beat Naomi Osaka in three sets in the third round.

The Russian overcame a controversial call that went against her during her fourth-round match against Sonay Kartal, winning the match 7-6 (3), 6-4. She's into her 10th Major quarterfinal and her second at Wimbledon.

Anisimova has been in great form throughout the grass swing, tallying a tour-leading 10 matches on the surface this year. She's also 3-0 against Pavlyuchenkova. While both of them employ a similar brand of first-strike tennis, the American's current form and head-to-head makes her the favorite to win this match. An in-depth preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Amanda Anisimova

#4. Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov

Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fritz was pushed to five sets in his first two matches here but persevered to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo. He almost beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets but got broken while serving for the match. However, he turned things around to win in four sets. He led Jordan Thompson 6-1, 3-0 when the latter retired due to an injury.

Fritz has made the last eight at the All England Club for the third time in the past four years. After five-set wins over Shintaro Mochizuki and Nuno Borges in the second and third rounds, Khachanov scored a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Kamil Majchrzak in the fourth round.

Khachanov leads Fritz 2-0 in the head-to-head record, winning their previous match at the ATP Cup 2020 in three sets. However, this seems like the American's time to shine. He has already won two titles on grass this year, bringing his record on the surface to 12-1 following his Wimbledon victories. He has momentum on his side, which should help him break his quarterfinal jinx at SW19. A full preview can be found here.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More