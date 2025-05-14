"Because he's American"— Fans in uproar over Justin Min's indifferent treatment and shocking elimination from The Devil's Plan

Netflix's latest drop of The Devil's Plan episodes 5 to 9 on May 13 stirred heated discussions online, particularly surrounding the elimination of contestant Justin Min. In episode 8, the Umbrella Academy actor was ousted after losing his only golden puzzle piece at the end of the main game, 'Treasure Island.'

In the game, players had to create paths using arrow tiles to reach boxes placed on a 3D island, divided by water and walls. 9 visible boxes contained clues to the hidden treasure box. The players formed alliances to share clues and open boxes. Justin was part of the 7high team, which included Son Eun-yu and Kang Jiyeong. Despite Kang Jiyeong's efforts to help him, Justin ended with the lowest score of 20 points.

As per the game's rule, players who ended with 20 points or less were forced to relinquish one 'golden puzzle piece.' Unfortunately for Min, he concluded the game with only one piece, leading to his immediate elimination.

Following his departure, fans flooded social media, expressing frustration over what they perceived as biased behavior from fellow contestants toward Min. The elimination not only shocked viewers but also reignited conversations around Min’s treatment during the season. Many highlighted how the actor, the only non-residential Korean participant, was consistently isolated throughout the competition.

Viewers pointed out that Min frequently played solo or allied with Lee Se-dol while repeatedly clashing with Son Eun-yu, Choi Hyun-joon, and Kim Ha-rin. Min himself voiced concerns during the show, accusing the trio of sidelining him from early strategic moves and alliances. Despite the lack of solid allies, he managed to persevere until the high-stakes prize game.

Outraged viewers accused other contestants of unfair treatment, with several attributing the dynamics to Min's outsider status, echoing sentiments like "Because he's American." The debate has since fueled wider conversations about inclusion and social dynamics within the show. One viewer of The Devil's Plan wrote,

"I'm watching The devil's plan 2 and I personally feel like the only reason they keep treating Justin this way is because he's American."

"#TheDevilsPlan2 they were so mean to justin for no good reason....they literally isolates him in the show...n what's up with that pimple guy plotting to eliminate justin n his reason was because justin eliminated harin?? R u serious? Justin won the match fairly without any trick," wrote another The Devil's Plan viewer.

"I lowkey think that the players in this season are xenofobic towards Justin, I don’t know but it feels that they’re alway pushing him aside and always kinda considering him the first option to betray or eliminate," said one netizen.

"Sorry but after the elimination of #justinmin and se dol I won't be watching #TheDevilsPlan2 anymore....how they eliminated those two was heartbreaking especially justin he was isolated by all contestants," posted an X user.

Many expressed frustration over how the Korean-American actor was consistently isolated, both strategically and socially, throughout the game. Several users pointed out patterns of exclusion and questioned the sincerity of some contestants' gameplay ethics. Others praised Justin's resilience, emotional honesty, and unique playing style, while lamenting how him actually trying to get help ultimately led to his downfall.

"It’s kinda sad how they don’t include Justin in many of the alliances. You can tell it’s cuz he’s Korean American :/. Glad he persevered in ep 4 #TheDevilsPlan2," read a comment from on X.

"cw: ep5 | kinda rubs me off the wrong way how harin always talks about brotherhood and helping e/o when in the prison wing, but as soon as she comes to the main match area, *always* abandons them, esp. justin & sedol. i hope justin wins honestly," mentioned an X user.

"Unrelated but JUSTIN MIN WHY YOU MADE ME CRY AND I THOUGHT ID ONLY CRY FOR BEN! also i loved how you play the game with such style and sincerity," wrote an individual on X.

"#TheDevilsPlan2 episodes 8 is the perfect example why lone players should never depend on others. Justin throughout the game was fighting on his own. He got eliminated the only time he was taken in a team. No one in the team even try to help him other than Kang Jiyeong and she barely survived her own. Justin should have played the last game alone too. Towards the end, if I am not wrong he is holding the same arrows with which Yoon Sohui gets to the treasure, he asks his team mates if those can get to any boxes. They don't even reply and Justin doesn't even try. People are dragging Jung Hyungyu in it for saying he wants Justin out once. Like the other people hasn't been sabotaging Justin from the beginning. Like they aren't after Hyungyu. Only Se-dol helped him properly. Justin was avoided from the very beginning," added this viewer on The Devil's Plan.

Justin H. Min reflects on his journey in The Devil's Plan season 2: "We're all Korean"

In 2025, the actor joined the show The Devil's Plan as one of the participants of the show.

"For me, The Devil's Plan was my first real opportunity here in Korea. I met Korean people for the first time here on this show. I'm Korean too. I was born in the United States, and I grew up there. Sometimes I feel so different from people who live in Korea and were born in Koreabut after being on this program, I realize, like, we have so many similarities. Ultimately, we're all Korean. Yes," Justin said before leaving the show.

And as for who he thought might win The Devil's Plan 2, he shared,

"I think anyone of them can win and so I am so excited to see who will be the winner."

Justin H. Min, a Korean-American actor from Cerritos, California, has established a career in film, television, and activism. A second-generation Korean American, Min is a second cousin of actress Ashley Park of Emily in Paris fame. Prior to entering the field of acting, Min was pursuing journalism and photography, working on projects like the J.A.M. Awards and inVISIBLE.

A Cornell University graduate with a degree in political science and English literature, Min is best known for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. He played the fan-favorite Ben Hargreeves from 2019 to the show's end in 2024. He portrayed the title role in After Yang (2021) and was a part of the award-winning series Beef (2023). He was also seen in films like Shortcomings (2023) and The Greatest Hits (2023).

Outside the screen, Min has also been an active advocate globally as a UNICEF Ambassador since 2022. He is actively involved in youth-oriented activities and outreach efforts.

An overview of The Devil's Plan

The Devil's Plan is a South Korean reality game show that tests players on their mental and strategic capabilities. Back for season 2, the show ups the ante with even tougher challenges, surprising twists, and 14 contestants competing to take home the 500 million won.

Every episode features players progressing from solo missions to team-based games. It challenges not just their logic and problem-solving abilities but also their social reading skills in making, or breaking, alliances. With ever-changing power structures and sudden rule changes keeping players in suspense, only the smartest and most agile player shall emerge out of the cutthroat competition to win.

Netflix has rolled out the first nine episodes of The Devil's Plan season 2, with the final three episodes scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2025.

