7 Jason Momoa Movies and shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Chief of War'

Jason Momoa's impactful performance as Hawaiian warrior Ka'aine in Chief of War has amazed viewers. The Apple TV show displays Momoa's potential to bring authenticity and depth to historical characters. His performance showcases why Jason Momoa's movies have become popular among drama enthusiasts and action fans.

The actor's journey from the small screen to blockbuster movies has been extraordinary. Each Jason Momoa movie reveals different aspects of his versatility as a performer. His other screen presence blends with emotional depth and physicality.

And for the fans who liked his performance in Chief of War, they will find similar themes throughout his other roles. The following Jason Momoa's movies highlight the evolution in Hollywood and his range as an actor.

1) Aquaman

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This first standalone film established Jason Momoa as a recognized superhero. He embodies the role of Arthur Curry, a superhero who must claim his rightful place as the king of Atlantis from his predecessor.

The story follows Arthur's struggle from a normal human to the ruler of the water. His movies in the DC world display his ability to balance a heroic persona with humor. His acting transforms Aquaman from an amateur comic character into a compelling cinematic performer.

This movie features spectacular underwater visuals through massive sea battles. Arthur is responsible for restoring his world by uniting the seven underwater kingdoms.

Jason Momoa's acting brings rawness and nuance to the role. His chemistry with his co-star, Amber Heard, adds romantic tension to the narrative.

The film allegedly grossed over one billion dollars worldwide, proving Jason Momoa's movies hold strong potential to dominate the box office.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Game of Thrones

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Before becoming a movie star, Jason Momoa gained worldwide fame as Khal Drogo in this series. He plays the ruthless Dothraki warlord who married Daenerys Targaryen. Though his character appears in only one season, Momoa's influence was lasting.

Jason Momoa's movies and TV shows often feature him in intense roles, but Khal Drogo was his breakthrough performance. His portrayal required very little dialogue but a lot of physical presence.

The character's relationship with Daenerys evolves gradually from distant marriage to genuine love. Momoa brings both tenderness and brutality to the role.

His sequences with Emilia Clarke showcase his ability to convey feelings without relying on a lot of dialogue, which significantly contributed to establishing Game of Thrones as a cultural phenomenon.

This show is available on Disney Hotstar for viewers to watch.

3) Conan the Barbarian

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Momoa took the popular role of Conan in the 2011 reboot of the classic story. He adapts the role of a Climmerian warrior looking for revenge against the warlord who destroyed his village.

The story's premise follows Conan's evolution from a simple man to a fearsome barbarian. His films in the fantasy genre display his physical power and combat skills. His adaptation of Canon focuses on the character's strong determination.

Conan should stop the villain Khalar from unleashing supernatural powers upon the human land. Jason Momoa's acting effectively captures the essence of the former character of Robert E.Howard in the film.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Justice League

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jason Momoa first made his appearance as Aquaman in the DC superhero team-up movie Justice League. He joins Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, Cyborg, and Flash to save the world from Steppenwolf.

The movie introduces Aquaman to a bigger audience in his solo film. Jason Momoa's movies within the DC Extended world display his ability to work with the other renowned cast members. His character provides both formidable fighting skills and comic relief to the team. The story involves ancient Mother Boxes that could terraform Earth into a hellish landscape.

Aquaman's underwater abilities prove helpful in the final battle against the alien invader. Jason Momona's acting maintains the character's scornful attitude while showing his heroic growth. His interactions with other Justice League members highlight different sides of his personality. The movie features explosive action sequences across different geological locations.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Bad Batch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jason Momoa portrays the role of Miami Man in this thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world. He embodies the role of a mysterious cannibal leader in a desert wasteland.

The narrative is set in the future, where undesirable citizens are stranded in a lawless territory. Arien, played by Suki Waterhouse, needs to survive in this harsh environment after being cast out.

Jason Momoa's movies rarely feature him as an antihero, making this role particularly exciting. His character handles a settlement of cannibals who prey on the newcomers to the lawless territory. The narrative explores themes of morality, survival, and human nature in severe circumstances.

Miami Man turns both a potential ally and a threat to the main character in the story. Jason Momoa's performance adds more layers of nuance to what could have been an unusual villain role.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Road to Paloma

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The actor made his directorial debut with this movie and starred in the lead role as Robert Wolf. The film follows the spiritual journey of a Native American in the American Southwest.

The FBI wants Robert to take revenge for his mother's murder. Jason Momoa's movies often explore themes of family and justice, making this project very personal. His character travels through spectacular desert landscapes while running away from federal agents.

The narrative also incorporates elements of spirituality and Native American culture. Robert meets various characters who influence his understanding of death and life.

Momoa's acting in this film involves more introspection than his typical action roles. This movie allows one to explore one's heritage through the character's experiences.

Road to Paloma is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The sequel to the popular Aquaman movie reunites Jason Momoa with the creator James Wan for yet another adventure underwater.

Arthur Curry encounters new threats to both the surface world and Atlantis. The story involves family legacies and ancient powers that test the limits of Aquaman as the leader. Momoa's movies in the superhero genre continue to progress with this part.

His character has evolved more comfortably with his dual identity as protector and the king. The film explores the consequences of Arthur's previous decisions and actions.

The new anti-heroes emerge with connections to Atlanta's uncertain future and dark past. The actor's performance maintains the character's emotional maturity and humor. The sequel features more underwater sequences and new-age visual effects.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Jason Momoa's movies continue to display his unique screen presence and versatility as a performer. His acting as Chief of War and these seven other projects demonstrate his evolution.

