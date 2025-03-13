7 movies to watch if you liked Prime Video’s Picture This

Prarthana Mohan's Picture This on Prime Video has caught the interest of rom-com fans for its relatable premise and talented cast. In the lead is Simone Ashley, who became a household name after playing Kate Sharma in the beloved period drama Bridgerton (2020). It also stars another known face in the form of Hero Fiennes Tiffin who rose to fame after his performance in the After film series.

Ashley's character, Pia, is a struggling photographer. During her sister's engagement party, a spiritual guru reveals that she will find her true love in her next five dates. And so, her friends and family decide to set up five epic dates. But Pia's complex feelings for Tiffin's Charlie may get in the way. Picture This offers the perfect mix of adorable connections, witty humor and likable characters.

Like Picture This, there are other entertaining rom-coms, mentioned on this list, that are just as heartfelt and amusing.

1) The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Like Pia in Picture This, Mia is an endearing lead who wins over the audience easily (Image via Disney Movies)

Like Pia in Picture This, the protagonist of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement explores different romantic options. Directed by Garry Marshall, this rom-com is the sequel to Anne Hathaway starrer The Princess Diaries (2001). Hathaway reprises her role as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia.

In this movie, Mia learns that she cannot succeed her grandmother as queen of Genovia because she isn't married. Julie Andrews' Queen Clarisse Renaldi convinces her to look at prospective grooms so that she doesn't have to relinquish the throne. With some help from her best friend, Lilly (Heather Matarazzo), Mia tries to find the best match for herself.

Like Picture This, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement captures the thrill of forming new connections and the vulnerability of opening oneself up to the possibility of finding genuine love. Like its predecessor, this movie shares powerful messages about love, family values, companionship and inner strength.

Where to watch: The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement is available on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Mamma Mia! (2008)

ABBA fans shouldn't miss out on this engaging musical (Image via Official Movie Website)

In Picture This, Pia has a hard time moving on from an old flame and the same feeling can also be felt in Mamma Mia! by Phyllida Lloyd. Amanda Seyfried plays Sophie who is about to get married to the love of her life. She wants her biological father to give her away but she doesn't know who he is because her mother, Donna, portrayed by Meryl Streep, doesn't talk about him.

So, she takes matters into her own hands and invites three men from her mother's past who can help throw some light on the situation, without telling Donna. As expected, the reunion opens up a can of worms that lead to confusion and drama.

Music plays a big part in this movie's narrative as it is based on the songs of the world-famous pop group ABBA. Like Picture This, this movie also thrives on clever banter and chemistry between the central characters. Like always, Streep finds a way to dominate the screen but viewers won't mind because she brings a vivacity to her character that is both endearing and delightful.

Where to watch: Mamma Mia! can be streamed on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Like Picture This, this movie thrives on interesting central characters (Image via Netflix)

Like the heroine of Picture This, the lead protagonist of To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Susan Johnson doesn't really know what her heart wants at first. But she figures it out once she takes the time to actually embrace and analyze her feelings.

Adapted from Jenny Han's novel, this rom-com stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey. A high school junior, Lara is very emotional but she doesn't really know how to get her feelings across. So, whenever she develops a crush on someone, she writes a passionate love letter and never sends it out. Things get chaotic when her sister finds the letters and sends them to the intended recipients.

Like Pia in Picture This, Lara has a distinct charm about her that makes the viewers want to root for her. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a joy to watch because it realistically depicts teenage love in all its innocence, awkwardness and sincerity.

Where to watch: To All the Boys I've Loved Before is available on Netflix.

4) The Perfect Date (2019)

The leads in this movie have great chemistry (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of Picture This never gets dull because each one of Pia's dates is eventful. The same is the case with the dates that the lead protagonist goes on in The Perfect Date by Chris Nelson. Adapted from Steve Bloom's novel, The Stand-In, it stars Noah Centineo, Camila Mendes, Laura Marano, and more.

Centineo plays Brooks Rattigan who is trying to gather funds to go to Yale. He realizes that he is very good at being a stand-in date so he creates an app for people to hire him as one. He receives a lot of requests but things get complicated when he ends up falling in love.

The Perfect Date, like Picture This, is not completely void of the common rom-com clichés but is still able to entertain viewers with its witty dialogue, sincere characters and feel-good quality.

Where to watch: The Perfect Date is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Holidate (2020)

Like Picture This, Holidate will make viewers laugh (Image via Netflix)

Pia's relationship status comes up in Picture This when she attends a family event. The same happens to the central character of Holidate by John Whitesell. Emma Roberts plays Sloane Benson hates getting together with the family on holidays because they tend to fixate on the fact that she is still single.

When she meets Luke Bracey's Jackson who has relationship problems of his own, they make a pact to be each other's dates for holiday events. But the more time they spend, it becomes obvious that there is something special to their connection that could be explored further.

Like Picture This, Holidate has a feel-good narrative that is brought alive by compelling central characters who deserve to find love. In addition to the well-written dialogue, this movie shines in the way it depicts modern relationships and dating etiquette.

Where to watch: Holidate can be streamed on Netflix.

6) Five Blind Dates (2024)

Rom-com fans shouldn't miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Prime Video)

Cinephiles will find it interesting that Picture This is actually based on Five Blind Dates by Shawn Seet. It is helmed by Shuang Hu who plays Lia, the owner of an artisanal tea shop in Sydney. Even though she is very dedicated to her work, her business is struggling financially.

When a fortune teller reveals that she will meet her soulmate in her next five days, she is disinterested at first. But when she is told that he will help save her shop, she asks her family to set her up.

Like Picture This, Five Blind Dates features a headstrong female lead who has flaws but still has plenty of endearing qualities that make her easy to relate to. This heartfelt movie also helps remind viewers that genuine connections can't be forced, they need time and effort.

Where to watch: Five Blind Dates is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Find Me Falling (2024)

Find Me Falling thrives on striking cinematography and memorable characters (Image via Netflix)

When Pia attended her sister's engagement party in Picture This, she never imagined that it would lead to a journey of self-discovery and romance. Similarly, when the central character of Stelana Kliris' Find Me Falling buys a house in Cyprus, he isn't expecting to find romance but that is exactly what happens.

Harry Connick Jr. plays John Allman, an American rock star who moves to Cyprus to get away from it all. He befriends some spirited locals and even interacts with some beautiful women. But when a face from his past re-emerges, things start to get complicated.

Find Me Falling, like Picture This, features plenty of meaningful conversations that will stay with the viewer. The humor is on-point, especially thanks to the eccentric characters who add their own charm to the simple yet heartfelt narrative.

Where to watch: Find Me Falling can be streamed on Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Picture This will enjoy the titles on this list as they boast well-written narratives that are humorous and emotional at the same time.

