Did Samuel L. Jackson testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A YouTube channel called WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed on May 22, 2025, that actor Samuel L. Jackson testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs' federal trial.

“1 MINUTE AGO: Samuel L. Jackson TESTIFIES, ‘Diddy Groomed Lori Harvey with Steve Harvey’s Help’...” the video post was headlined.

As evident from the caption, the clip claimed that Jackson took the witness stand at the Diddy sex trafficking trial and reportedly stated that the rapper allegedly “groomed” comedian and TV host Steve Harvey’s adoptive daughter, Lori. The video description further added,

“In a jaw-dropping twist that has left the courtroom reeling, Samuel L. Jackson has reportedly taken the stand and made a bombshell accusation, claiming Diddy groomed Lori Harvey, and that her stepfather, Steve Harvey, may have played a role.”

The post, which also claimed Steve Harvey allegedly shared a sexual relationship with Diddy, as evident from the thumbnail, garnered huge attention and amassed over half a million views at the time of writing.

Regardless, the now-viral claim is fake. Samuel L. Jackson did not offer his testimony at the Diddy trial, nor did he name Steve Harvey as Combs’ alleged co-conspirator.

Moreover, as per the latest media reports, the Secret Invasion actor has not yet appeared on any witness lists, nor is he scheduled to testify anytime soon.

What further discredits the rumor is the disclaimer that was provided in the video description.

“This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims,” it read.

Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson’s name has not come up in the trial as of this writing, and he has no known/ direct connection to the Bad Boy Records owner.

Samuel L. Jackson did not testify at the Diddy trial

WhatIsMyStarWorth channel’s latest video claiming Samuel L. Jackson’s alleged testimony at the Sean Combs trial is fictional and fabricated. Its video description delivered a false narrative that read,

“In this video, we break down exactly what Samuel L. Jackson allegedly said in court, why he came forward, and what this means for Diddy’s rapidly unraveling defense. If true, this could be one of the most explosive revelations of the trial so far.”

It continued,

“The shocking testimony has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and social media, as the Harvey family’s reputation is suddenly thrown into question.”

However, the claims are vague and do not have a factual basis. Jackson hasn’t taken the witness stand at the high-profile trial, nor has he spoken about Steve and Lori Harvey, who is a model, socialite, influencer, and entrepreneur.

While Lori was once rumored to be in a relationship with Diddy in 2019 and was spotted with the rapper and her stepfather in Italy, there is no confirmed report that she ever accused either of them of grooming her. At the time, Lori was also romantically linked to Justin Combs, Diddy’s son, however, she later refuted both rumors.

Meanwhile, the WhatIsMyStarWorth video, which is over 31 minutes long, did not offer any credible source or evidence to support these claims, as well as others, such as Jackson allegedly providing call logs and video evidence. Instead, it provided a disclaimer at the start of the video, which said,

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This is the verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, as reported by Inner City Press.”

However, United Nations-backed investigative journalism group Inner City Press has not reported on any alleged testimony by Samuel L. Jackson in the Diddy trial. The outlet has been rather extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses such as Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and rapper Kid Cudi, among others.

The video description also contained the words “altered or synthetic,” adding that “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.” It further discredits the rumor as fake, meant for virality and sensationalism.

Moreover, contrary to the video claim, there is no proof that Steve Harvey “enabled” Combs’ alleged criminal activities and helped keep them “quiet.” It is also noteworthy that the bio of the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has its own disclaimer that the content it shares “may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads.

Samuel L. Jackson’s fake testimony rumor is not the only misleading video that the channel has posted in recent times. Over the last week, similar videos about other celebrities such as Wendy Williams, Katt Williams, Will Smith, Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, and Mo’Nique, have surfaced.

A glimpse of the WhatIsMyStarWorth page on YouTube that posts fake videos about the Combs' trial. (Image via YouTube)

However, fact-checking websites like Snopes have helped debunk them all, adding that they narrated an AI-generated script and voice elements.

Made-up narratives about non-existent testimonies from Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, were also posted by WhatIsMyStarWorth.

Late music icon Prince was falsely claimed to have left behind a recording proving Sean Combs’ alleged illicit activities alongside Michael Jackson.

There are no official or confirmed reports to suggest that Samuel L. Jackson will be testifying at the trial.

Exploring Sean Combs’ alleged connection to Samuel L. Jackson and Steve Harvey

Samuel L. Jackson has never shared any personal or professional relationship with Sean Combs. However, being members of Hollywood, they both attended the same events and parties, such as the NBA All-Star Game in 2002 and the Academy Awards in 2022.

As for Steve Harvey, he and Diddy shared mutual and public admiration for one another and were often seen at the same industry gatherings. Diddy even appeared as a guest alongside his family on one of Harvey’s shows, Family Feud.

Elsewhere, Combs and Harvey were linked when, in 2019, the latter’s stepdaughter was rumored to be dating Diddy. However, Lori Harvey later denied and dismissed the same.

However, following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest, Steve Harvey went viral after seemingly deleting his past tweet praising Combs.

“My brother @Diddy is doing a world of good for these kids,” the 2017 tweet read.

According to Grazia, the comedian’s post was about the rapper’s $1 million contribution to Howard University in 2016 and the creation of the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

However, the donation was returned by the institution in the wake of the rapper’s arrest last year, while his honorary doctorate was revoked. Diddy’s pledge agreement was also terminated.

Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Harvey, and Lori Harvey haven’t publicly responded to the allegations against Sean Combs or his ongoing trial that commenced on May 5 in Manhattan.

Sean Combs, who is currently facing multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, has continued to deny them.

His 12-member jury trial has so far seen testimonies from Cassie, Kerry Morgan, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, Israel Florez, Daniel Phillip, and other former aides, associates, and alleged victims.

