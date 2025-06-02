Did Tom Cruise testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

Recently, a rumor surfaced that Hollywood actor and film producer Tom Cruise testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs' federal trial, which has been going on in Manhattan, New York City, since May 5, 2025. The claim first emerged on the Black Is Best YouTube channel on June 1, 2025, with the caption:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Tom Cruise Testifies In Court On Day 15 Of Diddy Trial.”

The video description mentioned that the Mission: Impossible actor wasn’t on the witness stand to “promote a film” but rather to “expose a nightmare.”

“Cruise began his testimony with a line that chilled the entire gallery: ‘I joined Scientology to escape Diddy.’ The room fell into stunned silence. For years, the world speculated on Cruise’s connection to the Church of Scientology — but no one had ever heard him connect it to Sean “Diddy” Combs,” the description added.

The post garnered significant traction and earned over 100,000 views at the time of writing. Nonetheless, the now-viral courtroom video claim is false. Tom Cruise has not taken the witness stand at the Diddy trial, nor has he ever blamed the rapper for his connection to Scientology or any form of psychological or spiritual manipulation.

According to an ABC News report dated June 1, 2025, Tom Cruise’s name does not appear on the list of those who have testified in the Combs’ trial to date.

What further discredits the video is the disclaimer in the description.

“This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims,” it read.

It is important to note that there is no known connection between Tom Cruise and Diddy’s alleged criminal activities. As of this writing, the actor has not been mentioned in the trial.

Tom Cruise did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial

The latest YouTube video from the Black Is Best channel about Tom Cruise’s alleged testimony at the Diddy trial presents a false narrative.

For instance, the video claims that the Top Gun actor accused Sean Combs of forcing him into a sexual relationship. This is also evident from the thumbnail, which featured the text: “Breaking News: I Got Pinned and F**ked.” It also included computer-generated images of the duo.

Additionally, contrary to what the video claims, Tom Cruise was not under oath in the federal courtroom on day 15 of the trial, or May 28, 2025. Instead, day 15 had Cassie Ventura’s friend and celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, along with LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio, take the witness stand.

A look at Black Is Best bio disclaimer.

The video and its description made other fictional and fabricated claims, such as:

“Cruise claimed that long before his public affiliation with Scientology, he was introduced to Diddy at a secluded Hollywood estate during what he called a ‘Celebrity Awakening Weekend.’ The weekend quickly turned into something Cruise would never forget — and never be able to fully explain.

“‘There were no phones. No cameras. Just contracts. Candles. And tomato soup,’ Cruise said, his jaw tight, his voice low. According to his testimony, Diddy hosted private sessions where A-list stars were submerged in boiling-hot tomato soup baths, forced to chant cryptic phrases in unison while Diddy paced the room,” it added.

According to the video description, Cruise testified that he was accompanied by other celebrities during these “disturbing ceremonies,” including Jim Carrey and Steve Harvey.

“What made the testimony more harrowing was Cruise’s detailed account of the psychological tactics used. He described being kept awake for 72 hours while Diddy whispered what he called ‘mind hacks’ — phrases repeated so often they started to replace his own thoughts,” it continued.

According to the video description, Tom testified that he was in an “energetic exile” and that doing stunts in action movies was his way to “distract myself from the reality that Diddy was the one pulling strings I couldn’t see.” The video also claimed that the actor spoke about The Reflection Room in Diddy’s Los Angeles home, “where celebrities were made to stare at their own reflections while wearing ceremonial robes.”

Calling these physical, psychological, and spiritual torture, the Black Is Best video claimed Tom Hanks and Prince were among others who were victimized by Diddy, according to Tom Cruise. The 28-minute-long clip further alleged that when Cruise tried to escape, the rapper confronted him.

The video concluded by claiming that Tom Cruise testified about being the victim of "spiritual domination, ritualistic baths, psychological submission, and the unthinkable control Diddy allegedly held over one of Hollywood’s most powerful men."

Black Is Best channel has posted other clickbait videos such as the one about Tom Cruise.

There is no credible source or evidence to support such claims. Instead, there are repeated warnings about parodical content meant for virality and sensationalism. For instance, the video begins with a disclaimer that says:

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

Additionally, the description included the words “altered or synthetic content,” further stating that “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated."

Similarly, the bio of the Black Is Best channel contains a disclaimer, stating that its content "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads, further refuting the claims.

Another inconsistency in the video came with the sentence,

“This is the official courtroom testimony from day 15 of the Sean Diddy Combs trial as reported by Inner City Press.”

However, Inner City Press, which has been extensively covering the trial, has not reported on any alleged testimony by Tom Cruise. Instead, the United Nations-backed investigative journalism group has been focusing on actual testimonies from witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, Dawn Richard, David James, Mia, Capricorn Clark, and Kid Cudi, among other former associates and employees of the defendant.

Black Is Best has posted other similar misleading videos about non-existent testimonies from the trial, including those of Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Kamala Harris, and Christopher Walken, among others. All of these claims could be viewed as satires.

Fact-checking websites like Snopes have refuted many of these claims, citing AI-detection tools that have found inconsistencies throughout the scripts and voice narrations of the videos.

As of this writing, there are no official or confirmed reports suggesting that Tom Cruise will testify at the trial, nor has his name been mentioned during the proceedings. The actor hasn’t addressed the rumor and has also not commented on Sean Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital that he heard from trusted sources about several celebrities who were worried about being called to testify and have “even lawyered up trying to fight that.”

The trial is set to resume on Monday, June 2, 2025.

