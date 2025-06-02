Did Brad Pitt testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A rumor surfaced on YouTube claiming that Brad Pitt allegedly testified at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial. The trial began on May 5, 2025, and is being held in a federal courtroom in Manhattan, New York. The claim first emerged on the Black Is Best channel on June 1, 2025, with the caption stating that Pitt testified on "Day 14 of Diddy trial."

“1 MINUTE AGO: Brad Pitt Testifies in Court on Day 14 Of Diddy Trial.”

The video has garnered over 150K views at the time of writing. Its description noted that the Fight Club actor "opened with a cryptic line" which "stunned the gallery." The video description also claimed that the rapper allegedly had a "psychological chokehold" over Pitt.

“Pitt opened with a cryptic line that immediately stunned the gallery: ‘He made me disappear without anyone noticing.’ The audience leaned forward. Pitt wasn’t talking about career setbacks or Hollywood politics — he was referring to the psychological chokehold Diddy allegedly had over him for more than a decade.”

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Brad Pitt has not taken the witness stand at the Diddy trial, nor has he ever blamed the rapper for any psychological manipulation.

According to the ABC News report dated June 1, 2025, Brad Pitt’s name does not appear in the list of those who have testified in the Combs’ trial so far.

Meanwhile, the video description also included a disclaimer that undermines the credibility of the viral courtroom claim. It reads that the content is "fictional and intended for entertainment purposes."

“This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims,” it read.

There is no known connection between Brad Pitt and Diddy’s alleged criminal activities. However, Brad Pitt's name was mentioned during the trial on May 29, 2025, by one of Combs’ former assistants who testified under the pseudonym Mia.

She testified that seeing Diddy reportedly assault his ex Cassie Ventura at the premiere of Brad Pitt’s movie Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012.

Brad Pitt did not offer his testimony at the Diddy trial

The latest YouTube video shared by the Black Is Best YouTube channel about Brad Pitt’s alleged testimony at the Diddy trial is fictional and fabricated. It falsely claims that the Troy actor accused Sean Combs of seemingly compelling him into a sexual relationship.

It is also evident from the thumbnail containing computer-generated images of the duo with the text: “Breaking News: He f**ked me every hour.”

A look at the channel disclaimer of Black is Best. (Image via YouTube)

The video description continued to claim that Pitt testified that he allegedly met Diddy at a "celebrity retreat" in the early 2000s. It claimed that the retreat "quickly devolved into a bizarre initiation ritual."

“Pitt recalled, ‘We were blindfolded. It started with meditation and chanting, but ended with us in robes, stripped of identity. We were told to forget who we were'," the description read.

The video description also added that Bad Boy Records founder "orchestrated a series of 'soul-divesting' ceremonies."

“According to Pitt, Diddy orchestrated a series of ‘soul-divesting’ ceremonies where celebrities would symbolically shed their egos— only to be rebuilt in Diddy’s image,” it added.

However, there is no credible source or evidence to support such claims.

The Black is Best video, as well as its description, also alleged that Pitt seemingly testified that Diddy had him locked up in a “hidden chamber” called “The Silence Room" on his estate. Reportedly, the Bad Boy Records owner practiced psychological manipulation that made Brad forget who he was and become “someone else.”

The video claimed Diddy “summoned” Pitt multiple times throughout the years, “often during career highs or personal lows — under the guise of spiritual alignment.”

“But the rituals escalated. He recalled being forced into scalding group baths with other A-listers, each required to “confess sins” while submerged in red, tomato-based broth. ‘It wasn’t cleansing,’ Pitt said, his voice shaking. ‘It was punishment disguised as rebirth',” the description read.

As such, these are all false narratives meant as a parody for virality and sensationalism. In fact, the video begins with a disclaimer that says "Viewer discretion is strongly advised." It adds that the video was made for "educational and entertainment purposes only."

Additionally, the description of the nearly 29-minute-long video included the words “altered or synthetic content,” adding that “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

A series of misleading videos posted by Black Is Best. (Image via YouTube)

Meanwhile, the video came with other inconsistencies. For instance, it incorrectly claims that Brad Pitt testified on day 14 of the trial, when in fact Combs’ ex-assistant Capricorn Clark took the witness stand on day 14, which was May 27, 2025.

“This is the official courtroom testimony from day 14 of the federal trial of Sean Diddy Combs as reported by Inner City Press,” it further added.

However, it is important to note that Inner City Press has not reported on any alleged testimony by Brad Pitt in the Diddy trial. The United Nations-backed investigative journalism group has been extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses. These include celebrities such as Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi, among other former associates and employees of the defendant.

Additionally, the bio of the Black is Best channel also contains a disclaimer, stating that its content "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads, further refuting the claims.

Notably, Brad Pitt’s fake testimony video rumor is not the only misleading content the channel has posted lately.

Since the beginning of the Sean Combs trial last month, similar videos about other celebrities have emerged. They include names like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Kamala Harris, and Christopher Walken, among others.

However, none of these have any factual standing and were meant as satires. Fact-checking websites like Snopes have debunked many of these as false and parodical. They also added that AI-detection tools found inconsistencies throughout the scripts and voice narrations of the videos.

As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that Brad Pitt will testify at the trial. Neither has his name come up anywhere else during the trial, apart from a brief mention during Mia’s testimony nor has the Bullet Train actor been accused of any wrongdoing.

The two-time Oscar winner has also not commented on the rumor or Combs’ ongoing legal troubles. However, over the years, Pitt and Combs have attended the same industry events.

Following the premiere of his film Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012, Brad hosted an intimate party at Villa St. George. The party, which had 100 guests, included Diddy, Kylie Minogue, Chris Tucker, and Ray Liotta.

At the time, PEOPLE reported that Brad Pitt’s “close friend” Sean Combs shared a celebratory drink with him over his engagement to Angelina Jolie, before inviting the party back to his yacht.

