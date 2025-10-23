"Sorry, what???": Perez Hilton reacts after Kevin Federline claims he wrote about Britney Spears in his book to "help" her

Perez Hilton weighed in after Kevin Federline claimed he wrote about his ex-wife Britney Spears in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, to “help” her. In a website article published on October 23, 2025, Hilton remarked:

“Kevin Federline swears he only has good intentions toward Britney Spears, despite what she and her fans may think after the release of his scathing memoir!… Sorry, what???” Hilton remarked.

In his article, Hilton detailed that Federline had come under fire from Spears earlier this month after teasers for his memoir revealed a string of serious allegations. The podcaster noted that these allegations included “some seriously shocking and disturbing stuff,” such as Spears allegedly “punching her son,” “doing cocaine while breastfeeding,” and “cheating on K-Fed.”

Hilton wrote that Britney had fired back over the past week, calling the book “garbage” filled with “lies,” and accusing Federline of “humiliating” and “attacking” her. He also pointed out that her representative accused Federline of trying to “profit off her again since her child support payments ended last year.”

The podcaster then detailed how Kevin Federline, in response to the backlash from Spears, had interviewed with the Daily Mail.

In this interview, published on October 22, the former backup dancer explained that his goal was to support, not harm, his ex-wife. Explaining his stance, he told the outlet:

"Everybody’s concerned about [Spears], right? That’s part of the reason why I’m doing this. That’s why I came out with a cry for help. We’ve tried to handle things privately for so long that I felt the need to come forward and really try to gain some support for the family, the boys, and her. It’s just needed. I feel like the clock is ticking.”

Hilton cited Federline’s statement and acknowledged that everyone was “entitled to tell their story.” But he argued that by “exposing all these secrets in the book” about Spears, Federline was doing the opposite of helping her. According to Hilton, the public airing of such personal details seemed more damaging than supportive.

“Isn’t he worried it could hurt her mental health? Because by airing out ALL her dirty laundry he’s making her look worse than troubled… Honestly, it comes across to many as him wanting to humiliate her and get the last word in after her own memoir — all while making some money!” he remarked

Kevin Federline breaks silence on Britney Spears’ behaviour during an interview with The Daily Mail

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned interview with Daily Mail, Kevin Federline opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears. The former dancer also claimed that Spears’ erratic behavior was the reason behind her estrangement from their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Federline and Spears married in October 2004 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed Sean Preston in September 2005 and Jayden the following year. Spears filed for divorce just two months after Jayden’s birth, and the split was finalized in July 2007.

In early 2008, after a highly publicized breakdown that included her shaving her head, Spears was placed under a conservatorship that granted her father, Jamie Spears, control over her personal and financial life.

Around that same time, Federline was awarded sole legal and physical custody of their sons. The boys grew up primarily with their father in Hawaii, while Spears remained in Los Angeles with limited contact.

Federline said that after Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in 2021, the emotional toll on their sons became clear to him. He described being stunned when they began sharing details of their time with their mother.

“I knew that there’s always ups and downs with anybody’s life…But until my son started coming to me after the conservatorship ended, that’s when I write in my book the things that they went through…and I was absolutely shocked and terrified,” he said.

Britney Spears Enjoys A Family Outing At Planet Hollywood (Image via Getty Images)

He explained that while he had initially felt “comfortable” with the children spending time with Spears during the conservatorship, her post-conservatorship behavior made him fearful.

In another part of the interview, Federline reflected on how everybody was worried about Britney Spears, “back then and now.” But despite years of effort behind the scenes, “nothing” had “really changed at all through all this” in Britney Spears’ life.

“And that's kind of where I'm at today. It's like something needs to happen before something drastic happens,” Kevin Federline added.

When asked what steps could help Britney Spears, Federline admitted he didn’t have clear answers. He added that he wasn’t “up here preaching” like he had all the answers. But he knew that he wasn’t “going to sit on the sidelines” and let things unfold before him.

Federline also clarified that his decision to write a memoir was not financially motivated. He said he had turned down lucrative offers in the past because his intention was never to “cash in” on his connection to Spears.

“I mean, I understand why people think that way because they’ve been told that for so long, but this isn’t about money. If anything, I’ve learned over all of this time what’s important to me, and none of that has to do with money. Family is everything,” Kevin Federline said.

He elaborated that “money” was “just the possession” that got the person “material things,” emphasizing that the issue was “so much bigger than that.”

Federline also mentioned that Spears’ family members allegedly supported his efforts, saying they understood what he was trying to do and appreciated him “taking a stance.”

Elaborating on his reasons for speaking out publicly, Kevin Federline said it stemmed from his concern as a father who had witnessed his sons’ struggles firsthand. He admitted that silence was no longer an option.

“I’m a father of so many kids and watching what my sons are going through and watching what the situation is, I just can’t be quiet about it any longer,” he said.

Toward the end of the interview, Federline also emphasized that his memoir wasn’t written to attack Britney Spears but to share his perspective with empathy. He said his goal was to tell his truth with compassion and understanding.

“There’s a lot that didn’t get shared [in the book]. I’m just trying to paint the picture because I feel like it’s important for me to tell my truth... I feel it’s very important for people to read my words or listen to my words in this,” Kevin Federline added.

Kevin Federline’s book, You Thought You Knew, was published on October 21, 2025

Once the world’s biggest pop star, Britney Spears, lives a quiet and isolated life in her Los Angeles home. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, she rarely steps out in public and is mostly surrounded by staff, security, and assistants.

