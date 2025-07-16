“Suing the truth with a wink in his eye”- Kjersti Flaa calls out Ryan Reynolds in viral diss track featuring Blake Lively

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa called out Ryan Reynolds in a diss track also featuring Blake Lively. On July 16, 2025, Flaa posted the track titled NICEPOOL—a direct nod to Reynolds’ character in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine—on her official YouTube channel.

"Nicepool’s a mirror, held up to you / A slick-talking mask, but we see through / So say it’s for Blake, say it’s for love / But bullies don’t fly just ‘cause they wear gloves / Nicepool, Nicepool, what a guy / Suing the truth with a wink in his eye," the lyrics stated.

The track delivered pointed lyrics, aimed at the actor’s public image, contrasting it with his alleged behind-the-scenes actions tied to his wife, Blake Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

At the very outset, NICEPOOL framed Reynolds as "Mr. Charming", someone who won over audiences with his signature "wink” and a “perfect meme". The track acknowledged his likability and comic timing.

However, the lyrics soon shifted tone, suggesting that behind his lighthearted interviews lay a more troubling reality. The track then accused Reynolds of silencing others through lawsuits, framing his legal moves as an attack on free speech.

"But now we’re reading legalese / Turns out you don’t like people free to speak… Freedom of speech, but only for you / Everyone else gets a lawsuit or two… Everyone else gets a takedown or two," the lyrics stated.

According to TMZ, Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, had recently served subpoenas to various YouTubers and online creators. These legal actions followed a judge’s ruling earlier this month that allowed Lively to begin discovery, seeking to determine whether Justin Baldoni’s team had collaborated with content creators as part of a coordinated smear campaign against her.

The lyrics of NICEPOOL echoed this development directly, portraying the barrage of subpoenas aimed at creators as part of a calculated PR response, likening the legal tactics to the stunt work seen in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool films:

"Subpoenas fly like Deadpool stunts / Creators caught in PR hunts / Called us trolls for asking why / Then sent your lawyers to pry," the lyrics explained.

What else does the Ryan Reynolds diss track featuring Blake Lively highlight through its lyrics?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Image via Getty Images)

In this Ryan Reynolds diss track, posted by entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa and featuring Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, several lyrics highlighted the actor’s alleged manipulation of power within the entertainment industry.

For instance, in one of the stanzas in NICEPOOL, there is a reference to a controversial moment from Deadpool & Wolverine, where Ryan Reynolds played several variations of the titular character, including one version named “Nicepool.”

The lyrics suggested that Nicepool — a man-bun-wearing, faux-feminist — was a pointed jab at actor Justin Baldoni, known both for his man bun and vocal advocacy of feminism.

"You drew a cartoon, gave him a tail/ Called him ‘Nicepool,’ made him pale/ Laughed as Baldoni took the hit/ But now the internet’s not buyin’ it… You say you’re a husband, just tryna defend/ But bullies don’t wear capes, my friend," the lyrics stated.

The implication that Nicepool was based on Baldoni was also pointed out by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in the Jane the Virgin alum’s lawsuit. Freedman claimed that Ryan Reynolds, who co-wrote and co-produced Deadpool & Wolverine, based the character on Baldoni to mock him amid reported issues between Baldoni and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively (as per a Us Weekly report).

Additionally, beyond the alleged targeting of Justin Baldoni, the Ryan Reynolds diss track posted by Kjersti Flaa took broader shots at Reynolds’ public persona.

"Nicepool was petty, Nicepool was mean/ You made a man a predator in a meme/ All while crying, ‘They’re coming for Blake!’/ But you’re the one causing the quake," the lyrics stated.

The lyrics of NICEPOOL further describe Ryan Reynolds as "savage" and "cruel," accusing him of using his influence to “ridicule” others and kick them "off their feet," all while painting himself as "a sweet guy."

The track also criticized the Deadpool star for allegedly using his celebrity status to control narratives in the media and among "critics."

"When critics speak, you flex control/ That’s not brave — that’s just cold… You say you’re just loving, strong and polite/ But the receipts say you’re picking a fight," the lyrics stated.

NICEPOOL also directly referenced the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, that has been the centre of controversies. One stanza included the phrase "Game of Thrones", which can be seen as a subtle but deliberate swipe at Blake Lively, who had aligned herself with the series’ character Khaleesi.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the sets of It Ends With Us

For context, in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga, a series of alleged text messages from Lively to Baldoni — included in Baldoni’s since-dismissed 179-page lawsuit — contained one message where Lively reportedly wrote:

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons."

The "Game of Thrones" phrase mentioned in the track was a nod to the aforementioned alleged message.

The last few stanzas of NICEPOOL alleged that Ryan Reynolds’ actions were less about defending his wife and more about preserving his image, legacy, and public standing. It accused him of using lawsuits and PR tactics to silence criticism while maintaining a reputation built on mocking others.

"Protecting your wife… or protecting your name?/ Is this about love or legacy, and fame?/ You mock and you sue, then say we’re to blame…Freedom of speech, unless it’s for us/ Then it’s subpoenas and PR disgust/ You built an empire on being the guy/ Who makes fun of others while telling a lie," the lyrics explained.

In related news, Blake Lively is engaged in a heated legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The battle sparked off when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he started a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

However, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed, and he did not refile the claims in his countersuit. Meanwhile, Blake Lively is still pursuing her s*xual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni. The trial for her lawsuit is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, recently worked as a producer on the documentary I Like Me, which focuses on John Candy, and will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. He is currently busy with his upcoming films, Mayday and the live-action/animated comedy, Animal Friends.

