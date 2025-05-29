7 comedy dramas to watch if you liked ‘Government Cheese’

Government Cheese, which premiered only last month on Apple TV+, created the right kind of buzz among viewers thanks to its intelligent storytelling that blends crime, comedy, creativity and family dynamics. David Oyelowo plays Hampton Chambers, a convicted burglar, recently released from prison, who is looking to turn his life around with the help of his latest invention called the "Bit Magician".

Set in 1969, Government Cheese also stars Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Watson, Evan Ellison, and Bokeem Woodbine, among others. It would be hard to argue that the attention to detail that went into the striking sets and costumes didn't add to the show's overall appeal. However, the main draw of Government Cheese has to be the solid character development and perfectly executed comedic scenes.

Fans feeling blue after having watched the season one finale of Government Cheese on May 28, 2025, should make a point to check out the comedy dramas on this list that are equally engaging and funny.

Trying, Palm Royale and five other comedy dramas like Government Cheese that are too good to resist

1) Sneaky Pete (2015)

This show will keep viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Prime Video)

Like Government Cheese, this Giovanni Ribisi starrer is also anchored by an interesting protagonist who captures the attention of the audience. In this show, containing three seasons and 30 episodes, Ribisi plays Marius Josipović, a released convict. In order to escape the demons of his past, Marius adopts the identity of Pete Murphy, his former cellmate.

It is commendable how the writers were able to structure the plot in a manner that seamlessly flows from one episode to another without giving too much away at once. It does tend to feel dramatic but never strays too far from reality which adds to the relatability of the show. Like Oyelowo in Government Cheese, Ribisi brings a certain charm to his character that endears him to the audience.

Where to watch: Sneaky Pete is available on Prime Video.

2) Trying (2020)

Couples who are looking to adopt will relate to this show (Image via Apple TV+)

Hampton Chambers from Government Cheese knows a thing or two about overcoming an onslaught of obstacles, and the same can be said about the lead characters in Trying. Containing four seasons and 32 episodes, the show stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as Nikki Newman and Jason Ross, a young couple. They decide that they are ready to expand their family but have trouble conceiving.

Eventually, they opt for adoption but make the mistake of grossly misjudging the gravity of the challenges and surprises that come with the process. Like Government Cheese, Trying is able to leverage its memorable characters and witty dialogue to keep viewers invested in the narrative, episode after episode. It is funny and yet has enough warm emotional moments that leave a lasting impression.

Where to watch: Episodes of Trying can be streamed on Apple TV+.

3) Bad Sisters (2022)

The humor will particularly appeal to fans of black comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

Similar to Government Cheese, Bad Sisters also has a plot that is centered around family dynamics. Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson play the Garvey sisters in this show based on Clan (2012), a Belgian miniseries. When the abusive husband of one of the sisters passes away, all of them become embroiled in a life insurance investigation.

Containing two seasons and 18 episodes, it earned a lot of praise for its well-written dialogue and believable characters. Bad Sisters, like Government Cheese, finds a way to maintain the intrigue so that the audience is never quite sure of what happens next. The Irish are known for being able to see humor in grave situations and this show certainly uses the same to its advantage.

Where to watch: Bad Sisters is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) As We See It (2022)

This show, like Government Cheese, boasts interesting lead characters (Image via Prime Video)

Hampton from Government Cheese learns firsthand that things don't always go to plan. The lead characters in As We See It, containing eight episodes, also know this for a fact. Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien play Jack, Harrison and Violet respectively. In their 20's, all three are roommates and fall under the autism spectrum.

In the show, viewers follow their individual journeys as they learn to navigate career, friendship and romance. As We See It received a lot of positive feedback for its realistic representation of adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The main highlight of the show is that it is not only entertaining and funny but also eye-opening for viewers who may not know a lot about ASD.

Where to watch: As We See It can be viewed on Prime Video.

5) The Big Door Prize (2023)

This show is funny and yet gives viewers plenty to think about (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on a book by M. O. Walsh, The Big Door Prize is an engaging show that is both hilarious and contemplative, similar to Government Cheese. Set in the unassuming town of Deerfield, the show follows Chris O'Dowd's Dusty and the other residents whose lives change drastically after a mysterious machine appears in the local general store.

It is believed that the machine is able to reveal a person's "Life Potential" with just a simple consultation. When the people of Deerfield start to take their predictions seriously, it has both positive and negative repercussions. Like Government Cheese, The Big Door Prize boasts talented actors who bring the intriguing characters to life with a deftness that only adds to the promising premise.

Where to watch: The Big Door Prize, containing two seasons and 20 episodes, is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Palm Royale (2024)

Kristen Wiig's acting skills are on full display in this show (Image via Apple TV+)

Palm Royale, like Government Cheese, transports viewers back to the year 1969. Kristen Wiig plays Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons who is determined to become a member of Palm Beach's high society. As an outsider, her attempts are met with constant resistance but her unrelenting spirit keeps driving her forward.

The plot intelligently showcases the distinction between the "haves" and the "have-nots", and at the same time, it also focuses on Maxine's personal growth story as she learns how far she is willing to go in order to achieve her dreams.

Containing ten episodes, the show also stars Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern and others. Like Oyelowo's stellar performance in Government Cheese, Wiig's acting versatility also comes through in this engaging comedy drama.

Where to watch: Palm Royale can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Dying for S*x (2025)

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate play lead roles in this show (Image via FX Networks)

In Government Cheese, Hampton desperately wants to change, something that he has in common with the protagonist of Dying for S*x, containing eight episodes. It is loosely based on the real-life experiences of Molly Kochan who is played by Michelle Williams. After Molly is diagnosed with cancer, she steps away from her unhappy marriage and decides to explore the complexity of her s*xual desires.

Similar to Government Cheese, the plot of Dying for S*x also thrives on relatable human connections and unconventional characters. While the show never shies away from humorous innuendos and jokes, the clever writing ensures that the serious moments have the right depth to warrant emotional responses from the viewers.

Where to watch: Episodes of Dying for S*x are available for streaming on Hulu and Apple TV+.

Fans of Government Cheese will find that these comedy dramas have the right mix of memorable characters, witty dialogue and imaginative storytelling to keep them occupied for hours on end.

