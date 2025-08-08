7 Shows to Watch if You Liked Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda brings Marvel's animated storytelling to new horizons. The series by Disney+ follows the story of the courageous Wakanda warriors across different generations. The show explores their high-risk missions around the world and features voice actors such as Cress Williams, Winnie Harlow, and Patricia Belcher.

The series explores themes of inclusivity versus exclusivity, family versus nation, betrayal, honor, and passing of legacy. Every episode demonstrates how Wakanda stayed away from the view of world.

Moreover, the animation style creates spectacular visuals that bring African culture to life. Eyes of Wakanda connects to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The narratives throw light on Wakanda Principles rather than recognized characters. For viewers who enjoyed this animated series, seven similar shows offer a similar storytelling and themes.

Castlevania, Young Justice, X-Men '97, and four other shows to watch if you liked Eyes of Wakanda

1) What If...?

What If...? serves as a good companion to Eyes of Wakanda. This is a Marvel animated anthology that highlights alternate versions of MCU events.

Every episode raises a question of how different choices can alter history. The Watcher narrates the stories across different timelines and multiple realities.

The episodes display familiar Marvel characters in new circumstances. T'Challa turns Star-Lord in place of Peter Quill in the first episode. The other episode features Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum. The show explores themes of consequences, choices, and destiny.

The characters face moral dilemmas that test their main values. The animation style uses dynamic action sequences and vibrant colors. Each narrative connects to the bigger Marvel multiverse. The series proves that minor changes to the bigger Marvel multiverse. The series validates the fact that minor changes can have a huge impact. Much like Eyes of Wakanda, it examines how individuals' actions shape the entire universe.

What If...? is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

2) Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi shares a mirror image anthology format with Eyes of Wakanda. This Star Wars animated show narrates the story across other periods. Each episode centres on Jedi characters at various points in galactic history.

The series features Count Dooku's fall to the dark world. It explores Ahsoka Tano's early training and learning as a Padawan. The animation style uses dynamic colors and fluid movement.

Various stories examine themes of sacrifice, moral choices, and duty. The show connects to the larger Star Wars universe and is a standalone.

Each story reveals a new perspective on recognized events. The series proves that anthology formats can form compelling storytelling. Like Eyes of Wakanda, it explores how individuals shape history.

Tales of the Jedi is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

3) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender blends epic storytelling and cultural depth. The premise of the story follows Aang, a young Air Nomad who is on a mission to master all four elements. He travels with Sokka, Katara, and Toph to fight and win against Fire Lord Ozai.

The series draws inspiration from philosophies and Asian cultures. Each nation represents distinctive elements and fighting styles. The Water Tribe values adaptation and community. The Earth Kingdom emphasizes persistence and strength. The Fire Nation represents ambition and power.

The Air Nomads embrace freedom and spirituality. The storyline explores themes of genocide, redemption, and war. Moreover, the characters face complicated choices between duty and personal desires. The animation beautifully blends Western and Eastern techniques. The series matches Eyes of Wakanda in moral complexity and cultural rawness.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Castlevania

Castlevania delivers dark fantasy through spectacular animation. The show follows Trevor Belmont, a vampire hunter from a family that is looked down on. He teams up with Dracula's half-vampire son, Alucard, and the magician Sypha.

They fight against Dracula's war on humanity together. The series adapts the recognized video game for television. Each season explores different characters and periods. The animation style features gothic visuals and fluid combat sequences.

The stories explore themes of redemption, revenge, and sacrifice. The characters struggle with their dark pasts and uncertain futures.

The show balances explosive action with a deep character arc. Moreover, religious conflicts play a crucial role in the narrative. Like Eyes of Wakanda, it displays how history shapes ongoing conflicts.

Castlevania is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Young Justice

Young Justice centres on teenage superheroes developing their team. The show includes Aqualad, Robin, Superboy, Kid Flash, Artemis, and Miss Martian.

They operate under the guidance of the Justice League while dealing with covert missions. Each season develops further timelines and introduces new characters. The show explores themes of finding identity and adulting. Moreover, young heroes need to balance their personal lives with saving the world.

The animation style also advances throughout different seasons. The narratives tackle intense issues like political corruption and human trafficking. The character relationships develop organically over various seasons. The series proves that animated superheroes display how shows can effectively deal with mature themes. Much like Eyes of Wakanda, it examines how different generations approach heroism.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack narrates the story of a Japanese samurai trapped in the future. Jack must find a way back to his period to defeat the demon Aku. The show features minimal dialogue and relies on imaginary storytelling. Each episode presents Jack with new struggles and moral dilemmas. He encounters various civilizations and cultures during his journey.

The animation style combines old techniques with advanced technology. The narratives explore themes of perseverance, honor, and justice. Jack keeps his moral code despite encountering corruption everywhere.

The show finale provides a compelling conclusion to Jack's quest. The series's unique approach to storytelling will impact the forthcoming animated series. Like Eyes of Wakanda, it celebrates the cultural world while embracing innovation.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) X-Men '97

X-Men '97 brings back the popular animated series from the 1990s. The show resumes from where the original show ended. It follows the X-Men as they face upcoming threats without Professor Xavier. The Storm leads the team while they look for their missing mentor.

The animation updates the classic style with urban techniques. The stories address themes of acceptance, prejudice, and social justice. The mutants serve as metaphors for marginalized sections of society.

The show creates a balance between meaningful social commentary and superhero action. Like Eyes of Wakanda, it examines how separate groups fight for respect and recognition.

These seven series offer storytelling and thematic approaches similar to Eyes of Wakanda. Each show explores heroism, identity, and moral complication. They prove that animation can deal with serious subjects while dealing with audiences. These recommendations will help fans seek comparable viewing experiences.

