7 Thrilling Sports Dramas to Watch if You Loved 'Ted Lasso'

Ted Lasso impressed the viewers with a breath of fresh air in a world that desperately needed it. The series follows an American football coach who moves to England to manage a struggling soccer team.

He has little to no clue about the sport. But his optimism becomes his greatest weapon. This show proves that kindness can be revolutionary. The show seamlessly blends heart with horror in a way that feels genuinely authentic. Each episode builds emotional bridges between characters who come from different backgrounds.

The locker room in the show becomes a character in its own right. The pitch transforms into a classroom for life lessons. What makes Ted Lasso stand out goes beyond soccer. It explores redemption, belief, and the courage to be vulnerable. For viewers who found themselves moved by this journey, these seven sports dramas will strike similar chords in their hearts.

1) Friday Night Lights

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A small Texas town breathes football like Oxygen. Coach Eric Taylor leads the Dillon Panthers through crushing defeats and victories. But the games matter less than the lives being shaped under stadium lights.

The movie captures how sports become identity in spaces where options feel limited. The series explores friendships, families, and dreams that stretch beyond the field.

Full hearts and clear vision guide characters through challenges that test their resolve. This series highlights how a community comes together to support young athletes who harbor aspirations that are not entirely their own.

Ted Lasso viewers will recognize the same devotion to character growth. Both series understand that coaching translates to teaching people how to encounter life, not just opponents.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) A League of Their Own

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Baseball diamonds became stages for revolution during the Second World War. Women step up to take over the field while men fight overseas.

The Rockford Peaches tackle a society that questions their right to play. This show strikes a balance between happiness and the painful reality of inequality. Additionally, it examines belonging, identity, and the courage needed to claim space in a world designed to exclude specific individuals.

Every player fights personal battles that mirror the problems of recognition on the field. Like Ted Lasso, this series finds comedy in unexpected places without diminishing the intensity of its themes. The locker room conversations feel real. The friendships develop organically. Both shows celebrate underdogs who refuse to accept the limitations that others place on them.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Coach Carter

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows a basketball coach, Ken Carter, who enters a California high school with radical ideas. Carter demands academic success before athletic conquering.

His students initially resist and erupt in protest. However, Carter holds fast to principles that transcend winning in the courtroom.

Coach Carter examines how sports can either serve as a gateway or a trap, depending on who guides young athletes. The movie displays tough love as an act of intensive care. Discipline turns into freedom when it opens doors that seemed locked for eternity.

Ted Lasso shares this belief in the influential power of mentorship. Both shows argue that real victory blooms in conversations and classrooms, not just on scoreboards.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Way Back

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jack Cunningham once had everything. Basketball talent enabled him to dream of a future that never materialized. Now, he drowns grief in alcohol until his former high school asks him to coach. The movie strips away the glamour of sports stories to display actual pain. Redemption does not arrive through one winning game. Recovery happens in a minor, unglamorous fashion.

The movie explores how trauma echoes through the ages, affecting every relationship it touches. Like Ted Lasso, this film acknowledges that even those with broken lives can still guide others toward wholeness. Coaching turns into therapy. The court becomes a reflecting mirror, displaying truths too painful to encounter alone.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Moneyball

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Baseball tradition merges with mathematical revolution in Oakland. General manager Billy Beane challenges age-old conventional wisdom. Statistics replace gut feelings and intuition. Moreover, overlooked players get second chances. The movie celebrates thinking uniquely in a world that punishes innovation and creativity.

The movie illustrates how questioning assumptions can level playing fields tilted by privilege and money. Beane encounters ridicule from experts invested in former methods. But he trusts his vision despite the noise. Ted Lasso mirrors this willingness to be misunderstood while seeking unconventional methods. Both movies suggest that believing in individuals whom others have dismissed creates unexpected results.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6)The Mighty Ducks

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, a lawyer is sentenced to community service as a coach to a youth hockey team. Gordon Bombay resents every minute until he recalls his own painful history with the sport.

His team consists of kids whom everyone else overlooked. They can barely skate. But Bombay discovers potential where others see lost causes. This movie established the template for underdog sports narratives that Ted Lasso would later refine.

Both emphasize building community among misfits. Both display coaches learn from players as much as they teach them. The Zamboni circles the ice between periods, smoothing the touch surfaces so everyone can start fresh.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) McFarland, USA

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A cross-country coach arrives in a California farming town where Latino students work fields before dawn. Jim White sees athletes in teenagers that others see as laborers.

He develops a program from nothing. The movie explores how sports can honor rather than erase cultural identity. The runners carry their families' sacrifices with every move. Success means something unique here than in wealthier towns.

Like Ted Lasso, this movie celebrates community over individual glory. Both stories argue that the strongest teams embrace everyone's full humanity.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven sports dramas to watch if you liked Ted Lasso. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favorite.

