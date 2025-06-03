7 unanswered questions from Netflix’s Sirens

Containing only five episodes, Netflix’s Sirens has found many takers because of its fast-paced narrative elevated by intelligent dark comedy and well-structured intrigue. Meghann Fahy plays Devon, who is worried that her sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), is unhealthily attached to her new boss, Julianne Moore's Michaela. The apprehension grows exponentially after spending time at Michaela's beach estate.

One of the main reasons why subscribers have enjoyed watching Netflix’s Sirens is because of the compelling performances. Fahy and Alcock do a great job of bringing the complex sibling dynamics to life on screen. Moore also stands out for her skillful portrayal of Michaela who is both enigmatic and unsettling at the same time.

Although Netflix’s Sirens came to a close last month, on May 22, 2025, to be exact, there are still many questions, mentioned on this list, that the finale didn't quite clear up for fans of the show.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

7 things that fans of Netflix’s Sirens are still puzzled about after watching the finale

1) Is there a supernatural explanation to Peter's dreams?

Kevin Bacon delivered a stellar performance in Netflix’s Sirens (Image via Netflix)

Kevin Bacon, who the audience may remember from Footloose (1984) and Hollow Man (2000), plays Peter Kell in Netflix’s Sirens. Michaela's billionaire husband, Peter is the CEO of Kell Securities. Bacon has a knack for playing complex characters who have a quiet but menacing quality about them and Peter Kell certainly falls under the same bracket.

In Netflix’s Sirens, he reveals that he has had strange dreams after staying on the island. He even asks Devon if she has had similar experiences but the older DeWitt sister remarks that she doesn't dream at all. Strangely enough, after Peter implies that she will soon experience them for herself, Devon has a dream-like encounter.

Even though the show doesn't provide a clear explanation for these unusual dreams, fans couldn't help but feel that there may be some supernatural explanation for the same.

2) Is there a reason why the lead characters attract attention wherever they go?

All three female leads in Netflix’s Sirens are equally captivating (Image via Netflix)

It is apparent in Netflix’s Sirens that Julianne Moore's Michaela has a charismatic aura about her that makes people want to follow her. In fact, when Devon arrives at the Kells' house to call out Simone's indifference to their father's condition, she cannot help but notice that her younger sister is completely obsessed with Michaela.

And, it is not just Michaela who seems to have control over those around her. On many occasions, even Devon and Simone have displayed the ability to command attention even without asking for it.

One of the reasons for this is because Netflix’s Sirens throws light on how society always brands women as the aggressors without holding their male counterparts accountable. But then there is the mythological aspect as well, given its Greek-inspired title, which could be explored further if the creators decide to come out with a second season.

3) Was the bathtub scene real?

There are many dreamlike scenes in Netflix’s Sirens (Image via Netflix)

There are many moments in Netflix’s Sirens that feel unreal and one such example is the conversation between Michaela and Devon. Before Devon finds Michaela in the bathtub, she had fallen asleep after smoking weed with Peter.

In the scene, the two women have a conversation about Devon's mother. Even though Devon is clearly bothered and frustrated, she doesn't hold back from divulging what's on her mind. Viewers would certainly like to believe that this rare moment of honesty between Devon and Michaela happened for real but the dreamlike cinematic effects used for the scene hint otherwise.

Another reason why fans of Netflix’s Sirens believe that it could have been a dream is because Devon is seen waking up in a car with a handful of Michaela's followers right after the supposed conversation, which doesn't quite add up.

4) Was Ethan telling the truth?

Ethan was distraught when Simone broke up with him (Image via Netflix)

Glenn Howerton, of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, plays Ethan in Netflix’s Sirens. As the Kells' next-door neighbor, Ethan is in close proximity to Simone and it is made clear from the start that the two are them are romantically linked. Even though the duo attempted to keep the relationship on the down low, Michaela soon finds out about them.

Michaela feels that Simone's attraction towards Ethan is partly due to his financial standing which is why she tries to dissuade Simone from getting too serious. Eventually, when she breaks up with him, Ethan becomes heartbroken. During a heated argument between them, where he is visibly intoxicated, he ends up falling off a cliff.

When he wakes up in the hospital, Ethan alleges that he didn't just slip and that it was Simone who pushed him over. Viewers understandably had a hard time believing him as Simone's character, albeit flawed, isn't downright villainous and the incident did feel like a drunken accident but Netflix’s Sirens didn't clarify whether he was being truthful or simply vengeful.

5) Have Bruce and Michaela met before?

It is possible that Michaela and Bruce have a history together (Image via Netflix)

There are times when certain characters make a big impact despite not having too much screen time and that is indeed true for Bruce DeWitt, portrayed by Bill Camp in Netflix’s Sirens. Devon and Simone's father, Bruce isn't an ideal parental figure as is evident from his strained relationship with his daughters, especially Simone. Alcoholic and negligent, he has plenty of flaws.

Bruce's early-onset dementia in Netflix’s Sirens leads Devon to visit Simone which results in a string of spiralling events. In one scene, Bruce ends up at Ethan's house and happens to see Michaela. Even though it was the first time he saw her, there was a sign of recognition on his face that puzzled fans.

Now, the most common explanation is that due to his dementia, he mistook Michaela for Devon and Simone's mother but it could very well be something more. Fans won't know for sure until the show is renewed for a second season.

6) What will Devon do with the $10,000 check?

In the finale of Netflix’s Sirens, Michaela asks Devon to cash the cheque before it bounces (Image via Netflix)

Spending time at the Kells' house was a real eye-opener for Devon in a lot of ways. She came to the realization that she didn't really know her sister that well and couldn't wrap her head around the path Simone wanted to take in life. In the end, Devon decided to return to Buffalo to care for her father but it felt like she had a slightly different outlook on life which included prioritizing her own needs as well.

Viewers haven't forgotten that Devon still has the $10,000 check that Michaela gave to her. The finale of Netflix’s Sirens didn't elaborate on whether the DeWitt sister intended to cash it in to start anew. There is no doubt that the money would help her pursue new opportunities, away from her father and ex, but Devon's decision will remain a mystery for fans if the show is not renewed.

7) Where will Michaela end up next?

Fans are curious to know what Michaela will do next (Image via Netflix)

Michaela is one of the characters in Netflix’s Sirens who makes the audience stop and pay attention. When Devon first arrives on the island and witnesses Simone's unhealthy reverence for Michaela, she quickly comes to the conclusion that the billionaire philanthropist is running some sort of cult and has somehow brainwashed her sister.

Given that Michaela's followers didn't seem very rooted in reality, it was a logical assumption on Devon's part. In fact, many fans of the show couldn't help but agree with the older DeWitt sister. But towards the end of Netflix’s Sirens, it becomes clear that Michaela's ability to amass admirers didn't involve anything sinister, only her inherent charismatic personality.

But even then, she ends up losing everything. Eventually, she finds herself on the same ferry off the island as Devon. Given her lawyer background, it would be safe to assume that Michaela would return to her old life but there is also a slim chance that she would want to take her empire back from Simone. As to which path she ends up choosing, fans won't know for sure unless there are more episodes.

Netflix’s Sirens certainly kept viewers hooked with its engaging storyline but fans can't know for sure if they will ever get answers to these lingering questions that the finale didn't address.

