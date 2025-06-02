Breaking Bad soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Breaking Bad is a crime drama television series created and produced by Vince Gilligan. The series revolves around Walter White (portrayed by Bryan Cranston), who is a mastermind and disenchanted high school chemistry teacher with stage-three lung cancer.
Confronted by tight deadlines and economic problems, he resorts to producing and selling methamphetamine with the assistance of his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), in order to provide security for his future and that of his relatives.
As he gets more involved in the drug world, Walter is forced to deal with the dangers of the criminal world in Breaking Bad.
Theme music for the original show Breaking Bad, its spin-off series Better Call Saul, and follow-up film El Camino was written by Dave Porter, whose sonic landscapes became an identifying aspect of the franchise.
Besides Porter's work on the scores, the shows incorporate an eclectic assortment of songs by other respected artists, advised by music supervisor Thomas Golubić.
A number of soundtrack albums were released during and following the series run, including Music from the Original Series Breaking Bad (2010), Volume 1 (2012), Volume 2 (2013), and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2020).
The complete Breaking Bad soundtrack explored
The complete sountrack featured in seasons 1 to 5 of Breaking Bad is listed below:
Breaking Bad season 1
- Camillano – Peter Reno
- Cruisin' (As Heard In Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her) – Eric Chun
- Breaking Bad - Main Title Theme (Extended) – Dave Porter
- Flutter – Reginald Wale
- Come On Home and Have Your Next Affair With Me – Stonewall Jackson
- Return To Summer – Reg Tilsley
- Matches in the Pool – Dave Porter
- Dirty South Hustla – Carolina Slim
- Tamacun – Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Mango Walk – The In Crowd
- Dead Fingers Talking – Working for a Nuclear Free City
- Get Low – Pudge
- Apocalypshit – Molotov
- Out of Time Man – Mick Harvey
- A Gosar – FDK (feat. Tori Papa)
Breaking Bad season 2
- Anyway the Wind Blows – J.J. Cale
- Skydance – Richard Myhill
- They're Going to Take My Thumbs – Holy F*ck
- Red Moon – The Walkmen
- Three Days Out – Dave Porter
- Feel Like Making Love – Bob James
- Waiting Around to Die – The Be Good Tanyas
- Into the Night – Benny Mardones
- Let Your Love Flow – Spokesmen
- Vent – Dave Porter
- It's Such a Pretty World Today – Nancy Sinatra
- Hook'em Horns – Johnny Ringo
- Lonesome Road – Kim Wilson, Pinetop Perkins, Big Jack Johnson
- The Peanut Vendor – Alvin "Red" Tyler
- By Myself – Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers
- By The Numbers – John Coltrane
- Negro y Azul: Ballad of Heisenberg – Los Cuates de Sinaloa
- Duck and Cover – Federal Civil Defense Administration
- Nariz Inquieta – Miguel Enríquez y Sus Torrenciales
- Island Bounce – APM Music
- Holla Hey – Far East Movement
- El Ruso – F. Cavalos & Leo Rodriguez
- Thin Man Skank – The Lions
- Oh Beautiful – Pat Boone
- Star Spangled Banner – Non Stop Music
- Banderilla – Calexico
- Good Morning Freedom – Blue Mink
- One By One – The Black Seeds
- Electricity in My Bones – The High Plane Drifters
- Enchanted – The Platters
- Baby's Coming – Dave Porter
- Desperate Time, Desperate Measures – Susie Boehm
- Green Grass and High Tides – The Outlaws
- Jane's Demise – Dave Porter
- Afterglow – Steve Gorn
- Life – Chocolate Genius
Breaking Bad season 3
- The Cousins – Dave Porter
- A Horse With No Name – America
- Black Seas At the Crib – Tight Phantomz
- Oh Beautiful – Pat Boone
- America the Beautiful – Pat Boone
- Morning Sun – Ambros Seelos Orchestra
- Rainbow Chaser – Nirvana
- Tush – ZZ Top
- Magic Arrow – Timber Timbre
- Loaded for Bear – Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes
- Battle Hymn of the Republic – Pat Boone
- America the Beautiful – US Marine Band
- Hank in Pursuit – Dave Porter
- In the Valley of the Sun – Buddy Stuart
- Rocket Scientist (feat. Eve) – Teddybears
- Alpaca – Luke Walker, DJ Loki
- Timetakesthetimetimetakes – Peder
- Satin Lover A – APM BES
- Sun Shine On Me – Buddy Stuart
- Ginza Samba – Vince Guaraldi, Bola Sete
- He Venidon – Los Zafiros
- Breaking Bad "Sunset" End Credits – Dave Porter
Breaking Bad season 4
- Cleaning House – Dave Porter
- Bringing It Back – TEE DOUBLE
- I Don't Mind – Jamie Dunlap, Scott Nickoley, and Stephen Lang
- Truth – Alex Ebert
- Money (feat. Fly Ty) – D/R Period
- Up In the Club – The Trak Kartel
- Sabado en el Parque – Grupo Fantasma
- Lee – Stan Getz, Jimmy Raney, Terry Gibbs
- Tus Ojos – Zoraida Beato
- Hoochie Mama – 2 Live Crew
- UNGA BUNGA BUNGA – Flavor Flav
- No Warning (Remix) [feat. Sam Scarfo and D/R Period] – Money First
- Raise Hell – M.O.P.
- Get Down – Dub-Boro
- The Long Walk Alone (Heisenberg's Theme) – Dave Porter
- Digital Animal – Honey Claws
- Spasm – Dave's True Story
- If I Had a Heart – Fever Ray
- 1977 – Ana Tijoux
- Days Like This – Melani L. Skybell
- Major Tom – David Costabile
- Flyentology (Cassettes Won't Listen Remix) – El-P & Trent Reznor
- Break – Crown City Rockers
- The 808 Track (feat. Mighty High Coup) – Bassnectar
- Searching for Jesse – Dave Porter
- Aztek – Dave Porter
- Corrido de Tiburcio Calderon – Arturo Salas
- I Can't Believe She Gives It All to Me – Conway Twitty
- Till I'm Gone (feat. Wiz Khalifa) – Tinie Tempah
- Here Lies A Good Old Boy – James Hand
- Four Corners / Waiting for the End – Dave Porter
- Catch Me I'm Falling – Pretty Poison
- Boots of Chinese Plastic – Pretenders
- Saved By Zero – The Fixx
- Os Grilos – Walter Wanderley
Breaking Bad season 5
- Conversations – David Castle
- Running Through Men – Frank Shelley and Ian West
- Stay on the Outside – K1LLWH1TEY
- I Can't Hide It – The Coachmen
- Somebody Just Like You – Mack Owen
- You Got the Guts – Alarm Music Library
- The Galvez's & the Contrera's – Alarm Music Library
- On a Clear Day You Can See Forever – The Peddlers
- Solfeggietto – CPE Bach
- Good and Lonely – Easterling & Gildersleeve
- My Good Thing's Gone – Pier Branch
- Bonfire – Knife Party
- Dead Freight – Dave Porter
- Disassemble – Dave Porter
- Lily of the Valley – Queen
- Goin' Down – The Monkees
- Say My Name (Heisenberg Remix) – Destiny's Child
- Overture from "Nutcracker Suite" – Duke Ellington
- Clear Waters – Paul Abler
- Return to Summer – Southern Library
- Radiator – Dave Porter
- Pick Yourself Up – Nat "King" Cole, George Shearing
- Crystal Blue Persuasion – Tommy James & The Shondells
- Up the Junction – Squeeze
- Spindrift – Alexander McCabe
- Night In The City – Apple Trax
- Clear Skies – Apple Trax
- On a Clear Day – The Peddlers
- If I Didn't Love You – Squeeze
- Manhattan (feat. Moe Koffman) – The Longo Brothers
- Wordmule – Jim White
- Where Is Santa Claus – Mr. & Mrs. Yellowman
- The Battle Hymn of the Republic – Chill Wills
- Patriotic – Patricia Cory
- Being With You – Denny White
- Tomorrow's Gone – Floyd Cramer
- (These Are) The Young Years – Floyd Cramer
- Quimey Neuquen – Chancha Via Circuito
- Loving You – Country Six Stringers
- Jose Larralde–Quimey Neuquen (Chancha Via Circuito Remix) – Chancha Via Circuito
- Midnight Blue – Rita Remington
- Gonna Romp And Stomp – Slim Rhodes
- La Casa De Olvera B – APM Music
- Chapparrita A – APM Music
- A La Orilla Del Mar – Francisco Rodriguez
- Living The Dream – Firstcom Music
- Nice 'N Easy – APM Music
- Almost Alaska – Dave Porter
- Gas Can Rage – Dave Porter
- Chaotica – The Bambi Mol*sters
- Hello Kitty'S Wonderaldn (Instrumental) – M3m
- Oh Sherrie – Steve Perry
- Thunder Island – Jay Ferguson
- She Blinded Me With Science – Thomas Dolby
- Smile – James McCoy Taylor
- Movin' On High 60 – 5 Alarm Music
- To'hajiilee – Dave Porter
- Hank's Last Stand – Dave Porter
- Take My True Love By the Hand – The Limeliters
- Floating Away – David Fennell
- Higher Law – B.D. Lenz
- We're a Family – Dave Porter
- Chained Dog – Dave Porter
- Sign Of The Gypsy Queen – April Wine
- Salvador – Phillip E. Baker
- The Girl From Sao Paolo – Vince Constantino
- The Long Walk Alone (Heisenberg's Theme) – Dave Porter
- Dimple Pinch Neat – Dave Porter
- Line of Fire – Junip
- El Paso – Marty Robbins
- Faust: Ballet Music – René Leibowitz, Orchestre De La Societe Des Concerts Symphonique De Paris
- Love Is Running Through Me – Javaroo
- Midtown – 5 Alarm Music
- Siempre Amore – 5 Alarm Music
- Lydia The Tattooed Lady (From the film 'At The Circus') – Groucho Marx
- Baby Blue – Badfinger
About Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad is the tale of Walter White, a gloomy and economically impoverished high school chemistry instructor in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who becomes entangled in the business of selling methamphetamine after Walter is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.
In an effort to ensure his family's economic future, Walter in Breaking Bad starts cooking small quantities of meth with his past pupil, Jesse Pinkman, from a mobile laboratory.
As the demand for their very pure blue meth increases, they establish their operation. Walter takes on the persona "Heisenberg" to keep his identity secret as he rises to high muckety-muck status within the criminal underworld.
Being in the meth game exposes him to challenges within his family, the DEA—specifically his brother-in-law, Hank Schrader—and local gangs and large Mexican cartels, all of whom threaten his and his family's safety.
Breaking Bad is set over two years, from 2008 to 2010.
All five seasons of Breaking Bad can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.