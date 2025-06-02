Breaking Bad soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Breaking Bad is a crime drama television series created and produced by Vince Gilligan. The series revolves around Walter White (portrayed by Bryan Cranston), who is a mastermind and disenchanted high school chemistry teacher with stage-three lung cancer.

Confronted by tight deadlines and economic problems, he resorts to producing and selling methamphetamine with the assistance of his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), in order to provide security for his future and that of his relatives.

As he gets more involved in the drug world, Walter is forced to deal with the dangers of the criminal world in Breaking Bad.

Theme music for the original show Breaking Bad, its spin-off series Better Call Saul, and follow-up film El Camino was written by Dave Porter, whose sonic landscapes became an identifying aspect of the franchise.

Besides Porter's work on the scores, the shows incorporate an eclectic assortment of songs by other respected artists, advised by music supervisor Thomas Golubić.

A number of soundtrack albums were released during and following the series run, including Music from the Original Series Breaking Bad (2010), Volume 1 (2012), Volume 2 (2013), and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2020).

The complete Breaking Bad soundtrack explored

The complete sountrack featured in seasons 1 to 5 of Breaking Bad is listed below:

Breaking Bad season 1

Camillano – Peter Reno

Cruisin' (As Heard In Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her) – Eric Chun

Breaking Bad - Main Title Theme (Extended) – Dave Porter

Flutter – Reginald Wale

Come On Home and Have Your Next Affair With Me – Stonewall Jackson

Return To Summer – Reg Tilsley

Matches in the Pool – Dave Porter

Dirty South Hustla – Carolina Slim

Tamacun – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Mango Walk – The In Crowd

Dead Fingers Talking – Working for a Nuclear Free City

Get Low – Pudge

Apocalypshit – Molotov

Out of Time Man – Mick Harvey

A Gosar – FDK (feat. Tori Papa)

Breaking Bad season 2

Anyway the Wind Blows – J.J. Cale

Skydance – Richard Myhill

They're Going to Take My Thumbs – Holy F*ck

Red Moon – The Walkmen

Three Days Out – Dave Porter

Feel Like Making Love – Bob James

Waiting Around to Die – The Be Good Tanyas

Into the Night – Benny Mardones

Let Your Love Flow – Spokesmen

Vent – Dave Porter

It's Such a Pretty World Today – Nancy Sinatra

Hook'em Horns – Johnny Ringo

Lonesome Road – Kim Wilson, Pinetop Perkins, Big Jack Johnson

The Peanut Vendor – Alvin "Red" Tyler

By Myself – Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers

By The Numbers – John Coltrane

Negro y Azul: Ballad of Heisenberg – Los Cuates de Sinaloa

Duck and Cover – Federal Civil Defense Administration

Nariz Inquieta – Miguel Enríquez y Sus Torrenciales

Island Bounce – APM Music

Holla Hey – Far East Movement

El Ruso – F. Cavalos & Leo Rodriguez

Thin Man Skank – The Lions

Oh Beautiful – Pat Boone

Star Spangled Banner – Non Stop Music

Banderilla – Calexico

Good Morning Freedom – Blue Mink

One By One – The Black Seeds

Electricity in My Bones – The High Plane Drifters

Enchanted – The Platters

Baby's Coming – Dave Porter

Desperate Time, Desperate Measures – Susie Boehm

Green Grass and High Tides – The Outlaws

Jane's Demise – Dave Porter

Afterglow – Steve Gorn

Life – Chocolate Genius

Breaking Bad season 3

The Cousins – Dave Porter

A Horse With No Name – America

Black Seas At the Crib – Tight Phantomz

Oh Beautiful – Pat Boone

America the Beautiful – Pat Boone

Morning Sun – Ambros Seelos Orchestra

Rainbow Chaser – Nirvana

Tush – ZZ Top

Magic Arrow – Timber Timbre

Loaded for Bear – Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes

Battle Hymn of the Republic – Pat Boone

America the Beautiful – US Marine Band

Hank in Pursuit – Dave Porter

In the Valley of the Sun – Buddy Stuart

Rocket Scientist (feat. Eve) – Teddybears

Alpaca – Luke Walker, DJ Loki

Timetakesthetimetimetakes – Peder

Satin Lover A – APM BES

Sun Shine On Me – Buddy Stuart

Ginza Samba – Vince Guaraldi, Bola Sete

He Venidon – Los Zafiros

Breaking Bad "Sunset" End Credits – Dave Porter

Breaking Bad season 4

Cleaning House – Dave Porter

Bringing It Back – TEE DOUBLE

I Don't Mind – Jamie Dunlap, Scott Nickoley, and Stephen Lang

Truth – Alex Ebert

Money (feat. Fly Ty) – D/R Period

Up In the Club – The Trak Kartel

Sabado en el Parque – Grupo Fantasma

Lee – Stan Getz, Jimmy Raney, Terry Gibbs

Tus Ojos – Zoraida Beato

Hoochie Mama – 2 Live Crew

UNGA BUNGA BUNGA – Flavor Flav

No Warning (Remix) [feat. Sam Scarfo and D/R Period] – Money First

Raise Hell – M.O.P.

Get Down – Dub-Boro

The Long Walk Alone (Heisenberg's Theme) – Dave Porter

Digital Animal – Honey Claws

Spasm – Dave's True Story

If I Had a Heart – Fever Ray

1977 – Ana Tijoux

Days Like This – Melani L. Skybell

Major Tom – David Costabile

Flyentology (Cassettes Won't Listen Remix) – El-P & Trent Reznor

Break – Crown City Rockers

The 808 Track (feat. Mighty High Coup) – Bassnectar

Searching for Jesse – Dave Porter

Flyentology – El-P, Trent Reznor

Aztek – Dave Porter

1977 – Ana Tijoux

Corrido de Tiburcio Calderon – Arturo Salas

I Can't Believe She Gives It All to Me – Conway Twitty

Till I'm Gone (feat. Wiz Khalifa) – Tinie Tempah

Here Lies A Good Old Boy – James Hand

Four Corners / Waiting for the End – Dave Porter

Catch Me I'm Falling – Pretty Poison

Boots of Chinese Plastic – Pretenders

Saved By Zero – The Fixx

Os Grilos – Walter Wanderley

Breaking Bad season 5

Cleaning House – Dave Porter

Conversations – David Castle

Running Through Men – Frank Shelley and Ian West

Stay on the Outside – K1LLWH1TEY

I Can't Hide It – The Coachmen

Somebody Just Like You – Mack Owen

You Got the Guts – Alarm Music Library

The Galvez's & the Contrera's – Alarm Music Library

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever – The Peddlers

Solfeggietto – CPE Bach

Good and Lonely – Easterling & Gildersleeve

My Good Thing's Gone – Pier Branch

Bonfire – Knife Party

Dead Freight – Dave Porter

Disassemble – Dave Porter

Lily of the Valley – Queen

Goin' Down – The Monkees

Say My Name (Heisenberg Remix) – Destiny's Child

Overture from "Nutcracker Suite" – Duke Ellington

Clear Waters – Paul Abler

Return to Summer – Southern Library

Radiator – Dave Porter

Pick Yourself Up – Nat "King" Cole, George Shearing

Crystal Blue Persuasion – Tommy James & The Shondells

Up the Junction – Squeeze

Spindrift – Alexander McCabe

Night In The City – Apple Trax

Clear Skies – Apple Trax

On a Clear Day – The Peddlers

If I Didn't Love You – Squeeze

Manhattan (feat. Moe Koffman) – The Longo Brothers

Wordmule – Jim White

Where Is Santa Claus – Mr. & Mrs. Yellowman

The Battle Hymn of the Republic – Chill Wills

Patriotic – Patricia Cory

Being With You – Denny White

Tomorrow's Gone – Floyd Cramer

(These Are) The Young Years – Floyd Cramer

Quimey Neuquen – Chancha Via Circuito

Loving You – Country Six Stringers

Jose Larralde–Quimey Neuquen (Chancha Via Circuito Remix) – Chancha Via Circuito

Midnight Blue – Rita Remington

Gonna Romp And Stomp – Slim Rhodes

La Casa De Olvera B – APM Music

Chapparrita A – APM Music

A La Orilla Del Mar – Francisco Rodriguez

Living The Dream – Firstcom Music

Nice 'N Easy – APM Music

Almost Alaska – Dave Porter

Gas Can Rage – Dave Porter

Chaotica – The Bambi Mol*sters

Hello Kitty'S Wonderaldn (Instrumental) – M3m

Oh Sherrie – Steve Perry

Thunder Island – Jay Ferguson

She Blinded Me With Science – Thomas Dolby

Smile – James McCoy Taylor

Movin' On High 60 – 5 Alarm Music

To'hajiilee – Dave Porter

Hank's Last Stand – Dave Porter

Take My True Love By the Hand – The Limeliters

Floating Away – David Fennell

Higher Law – B.D. Lenz

We're a Family – Dave Porter

Chained Dog – Dave Porter

Sign Of The Gypsy Queen – April Wine

Salvador – Phillip E. Baker

The Girl From Sao Paolo – Vince Constantino

The Long Walk Alone (Heisenberg's Theme) – Dave Porter

Dimple Pinch Neat – Dave Porter

Breaking Bad (Main Title Theme) [Extended Version] – Dave Porter

Line of Fire – Junip

El Paso – Marty Robbins

Faust: Ballet Music – René Leibowitz, Orchestre De La Societe Des Concerts Symphonique De Paris

Love Is Running Through Me – Javaroo

Midtown – 5 Alarm Music

Siempre Amore – 5 Alarm Music

Lydia The Tattooed Lady (From the film 'At The Circus') – Groucho Marx

Baby Blue – Badfinger

Line of Fire – Junip

Breaking Bad – Main Title Theme (Extended) – Dave Porter

About Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is the tale of Walter White, a gloomy and economically impoverished high school chemistry instructor in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who becomes entangled in the business of selling methamphetamine after Walter is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

In an effort to ensure his family's economic future, Walter in Breaking Bad starts cooking small quantities of meth with his past pupil, Jesse Pinkman, from a mobile laboratory.

As the demand for their very pure blue meth increases, they establish their operation. Walter takes on the persona "Heisenberg" to keep his identity secret as he rises to high muckety-muck status within the criminal underworld.

Being in the meth game exposes him to challenges within his family, the DEA—specifically his brother-in-law, Hank Schrader—and local gangs and large Mexican cartels, all of whom threaten his and his family's safety.

Breaking Bad is set over two years, from 2008 to 2010.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

