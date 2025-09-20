Finished watching Wolf King season 2? Here are 7 similar shows that need to be on your watchlist

Wolf King has ended its journey on Netflix with the second season. The animated fantasy show follows Drew Ferran, a young commoner who discovers he is the last of a long line of werewolves and heir to the throne. The series explores themes of destiny, identity, and the struggle between evil and good.

Ad

Wolf King blends coming-of-age storylines with fantasy elements. The show features magical transformations and political intrigues. Audiences witness Drew's growth from a simple man to an influential leader. The series deals with family legacy and the pressure of loyal bloodlines.

Wolf King presents a universe where different animal clans fight for dominance. The animation brings the fantasy realm to life with detailed character development. Season 2 concluded the story arc that premiered in March 2025. The show leaves viewers wanting more fantasy adventures with similar genres and themes.

Ad

Trending

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Owl House, Gravity Falls, and 4 other shows to watch if you liked Wolf King

1) The Dragon Prince

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix animated series that came out in 2018. The series follows Prince Ezarn and his half-brother Callum. They team up with an elf assassin called Rayla. The trio goes on a quest to return a dragon egg to its mother. The show is set in a fantasy world called Xadia.

Ad

Magical creatures and humans live in separate lands. Like Wolf King, the series features six types of magic connected to natural elements. The story deals with the war between the elven lands and the human kingdoms. Prince Exran can communicate with animals.

Callum learns that he can perform magic despite being human. Rayla is killed in stealth and combat. The animation blends 2D and 3D techniques. The show has four completed seasons. Each season explores deeper character development and mythology.

Ad

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a Netflix reboot of the 1985 show. Adora is a soldier for the evil Horde army. She discovers a magical sword that transforms her into She-Ra, a legendary warrior princess with unbelievable strength.

Ad

Adora joins the Princess Alliance to fight against the Horde. The series features Princess Glimmer, who can teleport. Queen Angella is Glimmer's mother and ruler of Bright Moon. Bow is Glimmer's best pal, who utilizes a bow and arrow.

Catra is Adora's former friend who stays with the Horde. The show ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2020. Every princess has eccentric magical powers and kingdoms to protect. The series deals with loyalty, friendship, and finding one's true self, just like shown in Wolf King. The animation features dynamic action sequences and bright colors.

Ad

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Also See: 7 fantasy shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Wolf King

3) Teen Wolf

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Teen Wolf follows Scott McCall, a high school student who gets accidentally bitten by a werewolf. He acquires supernatural strength, speed, and senses. Scott finds out how to control his werewolf potential. His best friend, Stiles, helps him navigate his transformed life.

Ad

The story is set in the fictional town of Beacon Hills. Derek Hale is an experienced werewolf who turns into Scott's mentor. The show features supernatural creatures, including werewolves, banshees, and kanimas.

Scott transforms into the Alpha werewolf and develops his own pack. The show, like Wolf King, blends supernatural horror elements and teenage drama. Every season introduces new threats to the town. The cast includes Tyler Posey as Scott and Dylan O'Brien as Stiles.

Ad

The show is available on Hulu and Prime Video for viewers to watch.

4) The Owl House

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Owl House premiered on Disney Channel from 2020 to 2023. Luz Noceda is a human girl who accidentally enters a magical world. She becomes the apprentice of Eda, a powerful witch.

Ad

Eda is known as the Owl Lady and lives in the Owl House. King is a minor demon who lives with Eda. Luz attends Hexside School to learn magic. Amity Blight starts as Luz's rival but becomes her ally. The Boiling Isles is the magical world where the story takes place.

Emperor Belos rules the world and bans wild magic. Luz learns to cast spells using glyphs instead of bile sacs. The series, like Wolf King, features diverse relationships and characters.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Avatar: The Last Airbender

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show's premise follows Aang, the last surviving Air Nomad and the Avatar. He can blend four elements: water, air, earth, and fire. The Fire Nation has waged war against the other nations for a century.

Ad

Aang was frozen in ice for a century before being discovered. Katara and Sokka are Water Tribe siblings who discover Aang. Zuko is a Fire Nation prince who hunts Aang initially. Toph is a blind earthbender who becomes Aang's teacher.

The story follows Aang's journey to master all four elements. He must defeat Fire Lord Ozai to end the war. The series features detailed martial art-based bending styles like Wolf King. Every nation has distinct traditions and cultures.

Ad

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Castlevania

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Castlevania is a Netflix animated series based on the video game franchise. The series premiered in 2017 and lasted till 2021 across four seasons.

Ad

Trevor Belmont is the last member of a family of vampire hunters. Alucard is the half-vampire son of Dracula. Sypha Belnades is a Speaker magician who utilizes elemental magic. Dracula declares war on humanity after his spouse is murdered. The trio works in a unit to stop Dracula's army of demons. The show is set in medieval Europe during the 15th century.

The animation features dark gothic horror themes like those in Wolf King. Every character has a painful backstory and personal struggles. The fight sequences blend magic and sword combat.

Ad

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Gravity Falls

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2012 to 2016. Mabel Pines and Dipper are 12-year-old twins spending summer vacation. They live with their great-uncle Stan in Gravity Falls, Oregon.

Ad

Stan runs a tourist trap known as Mystery Shack. The town is filled with supernatural phenomena and creatures like those found in Wolf King. Dipper discovers a mysterious journal that documents strange occurrences., Mabel is optimistic and cheerful, while Dipper is analytical and curious.

Wendy Corduroy is a teenager who works at the Mystery Shack. Soos Ramirex is the handyman who helps Stan run the business. Bill Cipher is the main villain. A dream demon. The show builds mystery around Stan's real identity and past.

Ad

Wolf King may have ended, but these seven series offer similar magical experiences. Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More