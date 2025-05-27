The Studio: All episodes ranked

The Studio is a comedy series with a satirical edge, created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez. The series was released on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025, with Rogen as Matt Remick, a harried studio executive.

Ad

At its core, The Studio follows Remick, the new president of struggling Continental Studios, as he grapples with the tension between his passion for meaningful cinema and the industry's relentless push for profitable franchises—a conflict that reflects the broader challenges of modern Hollywood.

Here is a list of all episodes from The Studio, ranked.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

All episodes from The Studio ranked

10) The Note (episode 3)

A still from episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 3, The Note, is a blast, showcasing tense dynamics between executives and filmmakers. Matt (Seth Rogen) is tasked with delivering notes to director Ron Howard, leading to a heated exchange that he tries to avoid by passing the conflict to someone else.

Ad

Finally, Matt is left to personally deliver the note, and his worst nightmare is realized. This sequence illustrates the delicate balance studio heads must maintain when dealing with artistic geniuses. It also showcases Seth Rogen's comedic skill at handling these uncomfortable situations.

9) The Pediatric Oncologist (episode 6)

A still from The Pediatric Oncologist (Image via Apple TV+)

One of the main sources of conflict in The Studio is Matt's passionate commitment to artistic cinema, constantly clashing with business foolishness and his own explosive temper. Matt takes out a date with a doctor (Rebecca Hall) and her girlfriends, who ridicule him for being a studio tycoon.

Ad

This results in an on-stage meltdown, Seth Rogen giving a performance that walks the tightrope between comedy and drama.

Matt’s loss of control leads to cringe-worthy yet entertaining moments, culminating in a self-destructive act that lands him in the hospital. Despite the chaos, he holds onto his values, capturing the tragic-comic essence of his character and making the episode both uncomfortable and compelling.

8) The Missing Reel (episode 4)

A still from The Missing Reel (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 4 of The Studio begins with Matt wanting to protect classic film, but a missing reel from the expensive third act of Rolling Blackout forces him back to the studio.

Ad

Worried about the studio’s reputation, Matt and Sal investigate, uncovering clues and secret celebrations, only to suspect the demanding director Olivia staged the loss to force reshoots.

After a confrontation, Matt reluctantly agrees to reshoot despite tight budgets. To cover the costs, he sells his car and uses his own money, acknowledging the harsh reality that in Hollywood, the director calls the shots.

The episode mixes mystery, humor, and industry satire, highlighting Matt’s struggles to balance artistic vision with financial pressures.

Ad

7) Casting (episode 7)

A still from episode 7, Casting (Image via Apple TV+)

Race, sex, and AI, Hollywood’s hottest casting debates, are all tackled in one sharp, irreverent episode of The Studio, delivering bold satire with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s trademark humor.

Ad

Episode 7, Casting, is one of the season’s funniest, driven by sharp wit and the cast’s lively chemistry. Their quick banter and timing make it a standout, showcasing the ensemble as the series’ greatest strength.

6) The Presentation (episode 10)

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick (Image via Apple TV+)

After a strong season and tense penultimate episode, The Studio finale had a lot to deliver and it does. By wrapping up key plots from CinemaCon and providing satisfying character resolutions, it offers a fitting and emotionally resonant conclusion.

Ad

One of the show’s most thrilling episodes, it delivers nonstop tension centered on a crucial presentation that highlights Matt’s limited control. The combination of satire, turmoil, and characters’ own conflicts highlights The Studio at its finest.

5) The War (episode 5)

Chase Sui Wonders in episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 5, The War, captures Hollywood’s cutthroat nature through the escalating clash between Sal (Ike Barinholtz) and Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders) over a film’s tone, with studio nostalgia clashing with indie style, symbolizing the show’s core tension between art and commerce.

Ad

The lively clash between Sal and Quinn drives the episode’s fast-paced energy, shifting focus from Matt to highlight the ensemble’s talent. Their friendly but fierce rivalry fuels sharp power plays and rising tension, making for a standout episode.

4) The Promotion (episode 1)

The premiere combines humor with sophisticated filmmaking (Image via Apple TV+)

A strong premiere is key to a show's success, and The Studio wasted no time, instantly winning viewers and firmly establishing its tone, style, and satire from the start.

Ad

The pilot went beyond introducing characters and story, it showcased the show’s bold visuals and sharp writing. A standout scene where Martin Scorsese is playfully undercut by a studio executive perfectly captures its irreverent humor and biting industry satire.

The premiere combines humor with sophisticated filmmaking, making it both impressive and unforgettable.

3) CinemaCon (episode 9)

A still from episode 9 of The Studio (Image via Apple TV+)

The episode before the finale of The Studio perfectly sets up the season’s conclusion while delivering a strong, engaging story. Matt’s plan for an over-the-top party goes off the rails, angering Bryan Cranston’s Griffin Mill and accidentally causing trouble for Zoë Kravitz.

Ad

Episode 9, CinemaCon, uses classic misunderstandings to turn minor mistakes into major setbacks. As Amazon threatens a takeover, the episode strikes a balance between satire and suspense, setting the stage for a dramatic season finale.

2) The Oner (episode 2)

The Oner follows Matt and Sal (Image via Apple TV+)

Shot in a single continuous take, the episode The Oner follows Matt and Sal as they visit the set of Sarah Polley’s upcoming film starring Greta Lee.

Ad

The studio heads’ attempt to involve themselves in the production quickly spirals into a series of failed efforts to execute the unbroken scene with Lee at the center. While Matt’s presence offers financial advantages for both Polley and Lee, it ultimately brings chaos to the set.

1) The Golden Globes (episode 8)

A still from episode 8, The Golden Globes (Image via Apple TV+)

Creative validation is a valuable asset in Hollywood, and so the town hosts awards presentations annually, none more flashy than the Golden Globes. By the time episode 8 comes around in The Studio, it is apparent that Matt Remick wishes to be liked.

Ad

His desperate need for approval drives most of his actions, and this episode presents the most outrageous and hilariously cringeworthy example of it backfiring.

Seth Rogen delivers a standout performance in The Golden Globes, capturing Matt’s blend of desperation, insecurity, and ego with both humor and sincerity. From nearly hijacking Zoë Kravitz’s speech to obsessively chasing recognition, Matt’s antics are painfully awkward yet impossible to look away from.

Ad

The episode feels like a slow-motion car crash: messy, uncomfortable, and utterly captivating, making it one of the show’s most memorable and emotionally charged moments.

Interested viewers can watch The Studio on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More