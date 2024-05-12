100 Thieves vs G2 Esports is the Grand Finals match in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. Here, both teams will go against each other in a Bo5 (Best-of-five) series to directly proceed to the Playoffs stage of VCT Masters Shanghai.

Currently, 100 Thieves is at six wins and two losses whereas G2 Esports is at six wins and four losses. 100 Thieves will have a map ban advantage going into this series as they arrived in the finals through the Upper Bracket.

100 Thieves vs G2 Esports - Which team will win VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Prediction

100 Thieves have looked exceptional throughout Stage 1. The team has looked a lot better since Kickoff and every player on the roster has been heavily reliable when it comes to individual skill. This version of 100 Thieves could very well become a potential contender for winning VCT Masters Shanghai.

G2 Esports has been on a similar journey. With each match, the team's performance has gotten better. Their recent win against Leviatán is easily among the most notable as G2 had lost two maps in Overtime and were able to recollect themselves to make it to the Grand Finals.

This match of 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports is favoring the former as they have looked slightly stronger than their opponents. However, G2 Esports' performance trajectory has only been going with each map and this Bo5 series could lead to the team's first trophy ever.

Head-to-head

These two teams have played each other a couple of times in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. Both of these matches were won by 100 Thieves with a 2-1 and 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

100 Thieves' most recent match was against G2 Esports in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

G2 Esports' most recent match was against Leviatán in the same event where they won the Bo5 series by 3-2.

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The match will take place on May 12, 2024, at 2 pm PT/11 pm CET/2:30 am IST (next day). Here are the livestream links:

100 Thieves vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

100 Thieves vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Watch here

