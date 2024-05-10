100 Thieves vs G2 Esports - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The upcoming 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports matchup will mark the Upper Finals of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. The two contenders will go head-to-head to qualify for the tournament's Grand Finals spot. By being in the top three, both teams have already qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Currently, 100 Thieves has a total of five wins and two losses in VCT Americas. G2 Esports, meanwhile, has a similar record, with five wins and three losses, making this an even matchup that Valorant enthusiasts worldwide are keenly interested in.

100 Thieves vs G2 Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

100 Thieves has looked phenomenal throughout Stage 1. The addition of Boostio and coach, Zikz, has completely turned this team’s performance around. The best part has been that 100 Thieves is peaking during the most crucial matches and looks almost flawless in their strategies and executions.

G2 Esports has also gotten better with each match on Stage 1. While their Group Stage run was decent, the playoffs have seen them take down top teams like Cloud9 and KRÜ Esports, both by a 2-0 scoreline. G2 is also the first Ascension team to make their way to an international event, which is VCT Masters Shanghai.

The upcoming 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports match favors the former as they have performed slightly better than their opponents. However, G2 Esports is a very strong team that could certainly take home the win.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced each other once, during the ongoing event, VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where 100 Thieves won by 2-0.

Recent results

100 Thieves' most recent match was against Leviatán in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they won by 2-1.

G2 Esports' most recent match was against KRÜ Esports at the same event where they won by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The match will kick off on May 10, 2024, at 2 PM PT/11 PM CET/2:30 AM IST (next day). Here are the livestream links:

100 Thieves vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here 100 Thieves vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Check out these articles: