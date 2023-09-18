5 biggest upsets in VCT 2023

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 was an amazing year for Valorant eSports. This year's tournament went with the franchising model, which led to a clearer distinction between tier one and tier two scenes. The franchised teams would now get a chance to play on stage in their regional leagues and get a direct slot for international events.

With a total of three regional leagues and three international events, VCT 2023 was filled with several entertaining matches. Many minor regions and weaker teams could finally live up to their potential by putting out their best in front of the crowd, leading to quality underdog victories. Below is a list of the five biggest upsets in VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Bilibili Gaming vs NRG and four more biggest upsets of VCT's 2023 season

1) EDward Gaming vs NAVI

EDward Gaming competes in the Chinese region, while NAVI competes in the EMEA region. Both these teams faced each other in the elimination match of the Group Stage in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Coming into this matchup, viewers and analysts predicted NAVI to win as its roster was highly experienced and filled with trophy winners. EDward Gaming, on the other hand, hadn't even won one match in an international event. But that changed after this match.

EDward Gaming shocked the world as it won 2-0 in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series against NAVI. Both the maps, Pearl and Bind, went to Overtime, where every player in the lobby gave their all. This match also gave China their first win in an international event and led to the start of one of the most incredible runs in a VCT event.

2) Bilibili Gaming vs NRG

Bilibili Gaming competes in the Chinese region, while NRG competes in the Americas region of Valorant eSports. These teams first faced each other in the opening match of their group and then later in the decider match of Valorant Champions 2023.

Bilibili Gaming had made its presence known in China as one of the best teams in the region. However, NRG comprised some of the most consistent players in VCT eSports. Valorant Champions 2023 was Bilibili Gaming's international debut, so naturally, everyone assumed NRG would take the series home.

Bilibili Gaming started off the series rough on the first map, Lotus, but put on an insane comeback round after round on the back of some incredible clutches. On the second map, Split, Bilibili completely outclassed NRG to win the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Bilibili Gaming delivered one of the wildest upsets ever in Valorant history and became the second Chinese team to win a match in an international event. The rematch between these two saw BiliBili Gaming shut down NRG's strategies and win by 2-0 again.

3) 100 Thieves vs MIBR

100 Thieves is a North American team, while MIBR is a Brazilian team. Both of them competed in the Americas region in 2023. The matchup took place in Week 8 of the Regular Season of VCT Americas League.

In the last week of the Regular Season, things were a bit intense in the Americas League. Many teams had made it to the Playoffs, but some were relying on other team's results to make it through to the next stage. To make it to the Playoffs, 100 Thieves needed to win, and MIBR was already out of this Valorant tournament due to its underwhelming performance in the past matches.

The predictions were sided with 100 Thieves on this one, but MIBR had other plans. Even with a substitute player, MIBR pulled off an amazing performance to defeat 100 Thieves by 2-1 in the Bo3 series. This defeat didn't just end 100 Thieves' run but also helped Evil Geniuses make it to the Playoffs, qualifying for both Masters Tokyo and winning Valorant Champions 2023.

4) EDward Gaming vs LOUD

EDward Gaming plays in the Chinese region, while LOUD plays in the Americas region. This matchup took place in the Playoffs stage's lower bracket of Masters Tokyo.

EDward Gaming had just come off of a loss against Team Liquid despite an incredible showing against NAVI, while the fellow Americas Valorant team, Evil Geniuses, had absolutely destroyed LOUD. Both the teams needed this win to keep their tournament life.

As the former Champions winner, LOUD was very much favored to win the series, but EDward completely flipped those expectations. The latter started the series with a dominant win on LOUD's map pick and continued the momentum to win the second map. The series closed out with a 2-0 scoreline in favor of EDward Gaming, leading to one of the most historic wins for Chinese Valorant.

5) Team Liquid vs Fnatic

Team Liquid and Fnatic compete in the EMEA region of Valorant eSports. Both these teams have existed in this scene for quite a while and have been among the best in the region. This matchup took place in the Grand Finals of the VCT EMEA League.

Fnatic had won every match in the VCT EMEA League and continued the slaughter in the Playoffs. Team Liquid, on the other hand, had a few ups and downs but stayed in the top three teams of the region.

When Fnatic and Team Liquid faced each other in the Grand Finals, many predicted the matchup to go Fnatic's way due to their outstanding record in 2023. However, Liquid became the superteam everyone had anticipated and handed Fnatic their first loss of 2023. The team won the Bo5 by 3-1 and became the VCT EMEA League winners. This win gave Liquid a direct slot in Masters Tokyo's Playoffs stage.