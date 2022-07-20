7 hardest to use ultimate Agent abilities in Valorant ranked

Valorant is an exceptionally competitive shooter that easily stands out in the video game industry. Riot's 5v5 shooter features tactical utility and adds more value to each playable character by giving their abilities more lore that fits their persona.

Each Agent in Valorant features unique abilities that can turn the tides for the players. Among other utilities that an Agent in the game of Valorant can possess, the most special one is considered to be the Ultimate ability. This ability can only be used once the Agent has sufficient Ultimate points in a Valorant competitive match.

This Ultimate ability by an Agent can have a massive impact in a round, but some of these require exceptional game sense and map knowledge. This listicle will rank the seven hardest-to-use Ultimate abilities Valorant players use in the Competitive queue.

Hardest to use Ultimate abilities in Valorant ranked

Each of these special abilities of the Agents in Valorant requires the players to collect certain points to use in a round. These Ult points can be acquired by either getting kills, dying in a round, planting or defusing the spike, and gathering Ultimate Orb scattered throughout the map.

Now the saddest part of these abilities is that not all are very easy for players to use. Some of them require extra effort compared to others. They are likely to go completely useless if used in the wrong situations.

7) Brimstone

Brimstone is a controller with the ability to smoke in the Valorant roster. His Ultimate is a neat way of playing post-plant situations in the game. However, it does have its downsights and requires close attention from the players.

Brimstone players can equip a tactical map from where they can mark a particular area to launch their Ult into. The Ultimate can fire an orbital strike laser at the selected area, which deals high damage per tick and can easily kill a player with one press of the ult, but on the other hand, it is really easy to miss targets with this ability as it is easily dodgeable for players.

6) Reyna

Reyna is a duelist who can flash using her leer orbs and overheal herself once she has a kill, but her main ability is fairly difficult to use compared to some other duelists in Valorant.

Her Ultimate, the Empress ability drastically increases the gun fire rate, equip, and reload speed. But this also requires the player to have decent aim to make the Empress work. Otherwise, it is just another wasted Ult in the game. This Ultimate runs on a timer which can run out in half the match if not renewed by a kill.

5) Chamber

Chamber is a sentinel with the ability to teleport at will and much faster than Omen. His Ultimate is essentially a better Operator which shoots and loads back much faster, but it also has its downsights.

Although is custom sniper rifle is pretty powerful, considering it is an Operator which is much faster when it comes to reloading, the use of the weapon comes down to the player's mechanical skills, which is fairly tough for players who aren't great with the use of sniper rifles in Valorant.

4) Jett

Jett is a duelist with extreme mobility in the Valorant roster, she can dash out of sticky situations, which makes her an incredible force, especially when attacking, but her Ultimate ability isn't the perfect fit for every player.

She can equip highly accurate knives that recharge after killing an opponent. But these knives can be tough to use for someone who cannot hit their shots in Valorant. Considering a player only gets five knives which can all be fired at once with the right click, players need to be accurate with their crosshair placement to land a kill.

3) Raze

Raze is one of the most picked duelists in the competitive queue in Valorant, she is equipped with nades that can deal extreme damage when in range of players and satchels, which are very handy for her movement.

Her Ultimate ability lets her equip a rocket launcher that can fire rockets that do massive damage and can one shot kill a player with ease. But this requires extreme balance in the players' movement when playing as Raze. Players often miss their shots with the launcher due to timing and poor crosshair placement.

2) Neon

Neon is a duelist with fairly decent abilities that help her frag out in Valorant, and her double-walls are very similar to Phoenix, but he only has a single one.

Neon's Ult is a lightning beam that she can fire, and with this, she unlocks her full power and speed for the ability's duration. This beam does an immense amount of damage to a player. But this also requires the players to control their movement and good tracking and aiming skills to get kills. Surely, it is not as easy to use as it looks.

1) Sova

Sova is an initiator equipped with a bow that fits for different recon and post-plant situations. His Ultimate is considered one of the best but also hard to use.

Sova can equip his bow with three long-range wall-piercing energy blasts during the Ultimate. With each fire, the enemy taking the damage is revealed, which helps in confirming the kill as soon as possible.

Even though this Ultimate is fairly powerful, it still leaves Sova vulnerable to backstab and silent kills. Canceling the ability takes a few seconds until he can equip his primary gun to get back in the fight.

This ability also requires players to have good map knowledge and decision-making skills, thus making his Ultimate the hardest to use in Valorant.

