5 best Valorant pros who played Viper in VCT 2023

Viper is a Controller Agent in Valorant that has been a part of the vast roster since the game's beta stage. Her abilities allow her to block line of sight and also anchor the site by using her damage-inducing abilities. With various other types of Controllers available in the game, Viper offers something unique. Players can often become secondary Sentinels and find a decent amount of impact by lurking on the map.

In 2023, many professional players were able to utilize the Agent to her fullest and delivere some amazing moments to the crowd. Below is a list of the five best Valorant players who starred as Viper in VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chronicle, CHICHOO, and 3 more Valorant pros who were amazing as Viper in VCT 2023

1) Chronicle

Chronicle at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian esports player who plays for Fnatic. He is the flex player for his team, and fills in multiple roles like the Initiators, KAY/O or Breach, and the Controller, Viper. He has even played as Sage when needed.

Chronicle was already among the best players in the world in 2021, which made him a huge pick for the 2023 season. With Fnatic's superteam, he was able to go even further and became the only player with three international Valorant trophies.

Chronicle's biggest strength was how he was able to bring the same level of skill to every Agent that he played. His sharp aim and perfect utility was crucial for Fnatic's executes. He also gifted rounds to his team by clutching them with sheer skill. Chronicle's best performance was in VCT Masters Tokyo, where he got himself an ACS (average combat score) of 236.8.

2) CHICHOO

CHICHOO at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Chinese esports player, Wan "CHICHOO" Shunji, plays for EDward Gaming. Besides Viper, he has played the role of Sentinel Agents like Killjoy, Cypher, and Sage for his team.

Last year, EDward Gaming proved themselves by destroying top teams in the Pacific region. In VCT 2023, they were able to hand China their first international win, and also became the first Chinese team to make it to the Playoffs stage.

CHICHOO had a huge part to play in this. His ability to clutch rounds and constantly get multikills by playing aggressively steered EDG towards wins. His best performance was in EDG's breakout event, VCT Masters Tokyo, where he got an ACS of 197.9.

3) Less

Less at Americas League (Image via flickr)

Felipe "Less" de Loyola is a Brazilian esports player who plays for the team, LOUD. He has mainly fulfilled the roles of the Controller, Viper, or the Sentinel, Killjoy, for his team.

In 2022, Less and his team created history as they became the first Brazilian squad ever to win Valorant Champions. While Valorant's 2023 season contained a lot of ups and down for this superteam, Less had a phenomenal year.

He had a great impact with his Viper, and her utility kit pushed the envelope for his lurk-style gameplay. Besides that, Less is also incredibly talented with his aim, and put up huge numbers on the scoreboard for his team. His best performance was in the VCT Americas League, where he secured an ACS of 234.2.

4) nAts

nAts at LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Russian esports player, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin, plays for Team Liquid. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Sentinels, Killjoy and Cypher, or the Controller, Viper, for his team.

During VCT 2021, nAts created history with his former team, Gambit, by winning their first Masters trophy at EMEA. Although 2022 didn't pan out in their favor, his performance in Liquid was definitely one to note.

nAts was the player who revolutionized Viper plays in Valorant. With a stacked team like Team Liquid, he continued to do more of it in VCT 2023. He was able to anchor sites by himself, and would occasionally give his team multikills to change the course of the match. nAts' best performance was in the VCT EMEA League, where he got an ACS of 222.4 and even won that event.

5) kiNgg

kiNgg at LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena is an esports player from Chile who plays for the team, Leviatan. Apart from Viper, he also played as numerous Agents like KAY/O, Brimstone, Raze, and Breach.

Leviatan took the Valorant scene by storm last year as they crushed major squads like Paper Rex and Team Liquid. They were able to put LATAM back on the map. However, their underwhelming performance in 2023 led to many ups and downs.

Despite this, kiNgg was able to give the viewers some incredible moments. His Duelist past made him an aggressive anchor, and would sometimes even get first bloods for his team. kiNgg was also the among most consistent players in the roster. His best performance was in the Americas League, where he got an ACS of 219.4.