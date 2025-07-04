The best Vyse setup on Corrode in Valorant can be extremely effective for taking advantage of every round of a match. Vyse is arguably the best Sentinel to have on this new map, as her abilities are designed to slow down rushes and clear out close angles on both sites. However, despite her potential, a lot of players don’t use her abilities properly, which ends up wasting utility and costing rounds.
Hence, this article highlights the best Vyse setup on the new Corrode map.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Valorant: Best Vyse setup on Corrode guide
Vyse has three primary abilities (excluding her Ultimate) that can be set up in specific areas of Corrode to catch enemies off guard or slow them down from rushing any site. Apart from setups, she also has some extremely useful lineups that can prove vital in certain scenarios.
Here is a brief guide to the best Vyse setups and lineups you can use to take full advantage of this Agent on the new map.
Best Vyse setup for Corrode's defense side B
Best Vyse setup for Arc Rose ability (E ability)
This Arc Rose setup is the most popular and easily blinds opponents when they try to enter the site. You can flash and peek at them to catch them off guard.
Best Vyse setup for Razorvine ability (C ability)
You can place the Razorvine directly in the middle of the wall as shown in the image below. This will slow down rushes entering the site toward B-link.
Setup 1
Setup 2
Place the Razorvine at the entrance of B site, exactly as shown in the image below. Once the opponents rush in, trigger both Razorvines to slow them down and make them vulnerable, allowing for an easy kill.
Result
Trigger the Razorvine ability to block enemies from rushing inside the site, making it the best defensive tool for the B site.
Read more: Valorant competitive map tier list (Season 25 Act 4)
Best Vyse setup for Shear ability (Q ability)
Line up your Shear along the wall of the entrance as shown in the image below. This will block most of the enemies from entering the site.
Best Vyse setup on Corrode's defense side A
Best Vyse setup for Arc Rose ability (E ability)
Similar to the B site, use the Arc Rose ability directly on the opposite wall of the A site entrance. This will help you to blind enemies as they try to enter the site, allowing you to catch them off guard and secure multiple kills.
Best Vyse setup for Razorvine ability (C ability)
Setup 1
Since A site has two entrances, you can use the first Razorvine over the wooden box near the main entrance, as shown in the image below. This will delay enemy rushes and make them vulnerable so that you can get easy, free kills.
Setup 2
Place the second Razorvine on the ground exactly at the point as shown in the image below. This will allow you to delay enemy rushes from the other entrance of the site.
Result
This is how it will look if you trigger both of the Razorvine abilities. You can also make some combo plays with Raze nade or Gekko's Molly to get kills.
Check out: Best smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant
Best Vyse setup for Shear ability (Q ability)
Place the Shear ability aligned with the wooden box near the A site main entrance. This will ensure that no enemies can enter the site. You can also hide behind the wooden box to catch the first enemy off guard who triggers the Shear.
Best Vyse Razorvine line on Corrode
Defense side B lineups
Where to stand for lineup 1
Stand near the corner of the Defenders' spawn, as shown in the image below.
Where to aim for lineup 1
Align your crosshair with the storm, as shown in the image below, and throw the Razorvine without jumping.
Result
This will land on top of the wooden box and prevent enemies from hiding the B-link entrance.
Defense side A lineups
Where to stand for lineup 2 (Option 1)
Go close to the corner of this wall as shown in the image below.
Where to aim
Align your crosshair with the end of the crane as shown in the image below, then throw the ability without jumping or crouching.
Result
This will land in the Mid Stairs area, preventing enemies from rushing to A site. You can also use this lineup to support your teammates in pushing further and playing more aggressively.
Also read: Best Brimstone Molly lineups on Corrode in Valorant
Where to aim for lineup 2
Similar to the first lineup, stand in the same place and now aim at the first part of the crane as shown in the image below.
Result
This will land on the Mid Bottom area, slowing down enemies from peeking into the Mid Window. This is particularly helpful when your teammate is opping from the Mid Window.
Attack Side B lineups
Where to stand for lineup 1
Stand close to the blue letter box.
Where to aim
Aim at this pot area as shown in the image below, then throw the ability.
Result
This will land on the B-link entrance, preventing defenders from entering the B-site.
Where to stand for lineup 2
Stand at the corner of this wall as shown in the image below.
Where to aim
Align your crosshair with the edge of this hut's roof, then use the ability.
Result
This will land on the entrance of B-Elbow, preventing enemies from peeking from that area while you are entering the B-site.
Where to stand for lineup 3
Stand close to the corner of the wall as shown in the image below.
Where to aim
Throw the ability while aiming at the Chimney.
Result
This will land in the middle of B Site, near the green box area. This lineup is very useful in post-plant situations and works great in combo with Raze’s nade
This concludes everything you need to know regarding the best Vyse setup on Corrode in Valorant.
Check out the links below for more Valorant guides and news:
- Best Cypher setup on Corrode in Valorant
- Valorant Phaseguard Bundle: All weapons, expected prices, and more
- Valorant Mobile release reportedly set for Q3 2025
- Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: Schedule, format, qualified teams, prize pool, more