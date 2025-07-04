The best Vyse setup on Corrode in Valorant can be extremely effective for taking advantage of every round of a match. Vyse is arguably the best Sentinel to have on this new map, as her abilities are designed to slow down rushes and clear out close angles on both sites. However, despite her potential, a lot of players don’t use her abilities properly, which ends up wasting utility and costing rounds.

Hence, this article highlights the best Vyse setup on the new Corrode map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Valorant: Best Vyse setup on Corrode guide

Vyse has three primary abilities (excluding her Ultimate) that can be set up in specific areas of Corrode to catch enemies off guard or slow them down from rushing any site. Apart from setups, she also has some extremely useful lineups that can prove vital in certain scenarios.

Here is a brief guide to the best Vyse setups and lineups you can use to take full advantage of this Agent on the new map.

Best Vyse setup for Corrode's defense side B

Best Vyse setup for Arc Rose ability (E ability)

This Arc Rose setup is the most popular and easily blinds opponents when they try to enter the site. You can flash and peek at them to catch them off guard.

Best Vyse setup for Arc Rose on Defender site B (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse setup for Razorvine ability (C ability)

You can place the Razorvine directly in the middle of the wall as shown in the image below. This will slow down rushes entering the site toward B-link.

Setup 1

Use the first Razorvine ability in the middle of the pillar on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Setup 2

Place the Razorvine at the entrance of B site, exactly as shown in the image below. Once the opponents rush in, trigger both Razorvines to slow them down and make them vulnerable, allowing for an easy kill.

Place the Razorvine at the entrance of B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Result

Trigger the Razorvine ability to block enemies from rushing inside the site, making it the best defensive tool for the B site.

How it looks when both Razorvines are triggered together (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse setup for Shear ability (Q ability)

Line up your Shear along the wall of the entrance as shown in the image below. This will block most of the enemies from entering the site.

Use the Shear setup at the entrance of B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse setup on Corrode's defense side A

Best Vyse setup for Arc Rose ability (E ability)

Similar to the B site, use the Arc Rose ability directly on the opposite wall of the A site entrance. This will help you to blind enemies as they try to enter the site, allowing you to catch them off guard and secure multiple kills.

Use the Arc Rose setup directly on the opposite wall of the A site entrance (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse setup for Razorvine ability (C ability)

Setup 1

Since A site has two entrances, you can use the first Razorvine over the wooden box near the main entrance, as shown in the image below. This will delay enemy rushes and make them vulnerable so that you can get easy, free kills.

Place the Razorvine on the top of the wooden box to catch enemies off guard. (Image via Riot Games)

Setup 2

Place the second Razorvine on the ground exactly at the point as shown in the image below. This will allow you to delay enemy rushes from the other entrance of the site.

Use the second Razorvine ability on the other entrance of the site. (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This is how it will look if you trigger both of the Razorvine abilities. You can also make some combo plays with Raze nade or Gekko's Molly to get kills.

This is how it looks when both the Razorvine abilities are triggered. (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse setup for Shear ability (Q ability)

Place the Shear ability aligned with the wooden box near the A site main entrance. This will ensure that no enemies can enter the site. You can also hide behind the wooden box to catch the first enemy off guard who triggers the Shear.

Use the Shear ability and align it with the wooden box to catch any enemy off guard when they trigger it (Image via Riot Games)

Best Vyse Razorvine line on Corrode

Defense side B lineups

Where to stand for lineup 1

Stand near the corner of the Defenders' spawn, as shown in the image below.

Where to stand for B site lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim for lineup 1

Align your crosshair with the storm, as shown in the image below, and throw the Razorvine without jumping.

Where to aim and throw the ability for B site (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land on top of the wooden box and prevent enemies from hiding the B-link entrance.

B site lineup to prevent enemy rushes. (Image via Riot Games)

Defense side A lineups

Where to stand for lineup 2 (Option 1)

Go close to the corner of this wall as shown in the image below.

Where to stand for A site lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Align your crosshair with the end of the crane as shown in the image below, then throw the ability without jumping or crouching.

Where to aim for A site lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land in the Mid Stairs area, preventing enemies from rushing to A site. You can also use this lineup to support your teammates in pushing further and playing more aggressively.

A site lineup to slow down Mid Stairs rushes. (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim for lineup 2

Similar to the first lineup, stand in the same place and now aim at the first part of the crane as shown in the image below.

Where to aim for the A site lineup 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land on the Mid Bottom area, slowing down enemies from peeking into the Mid Window. This is particularly helpful when your teammate is opping from the Mid Window.

A site lineup to slow down opponents in the Mid Bottom area. (Image via Riot Games)

Attack Side B lineups

Where to stand for lineup 1

Stand close to the blue letter box.

Where to stand for Attack Side B lineup. (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Aim at this pot area as shown in the image below, then throw the ability.

Where to aim for the Attack Side B lineup. (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land on the B-link entrance, preventing defenders from entering the B-site.

Where it lands in Attack Side B of Corrode map. (Image via Riot Games)

Where to stand for lineup 2

Stand at the corner of this wall as shown in the image below.

Where to stand for the lineup 2 in B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Align your crosshair with the edge of this hut's roof, then use the ability.

Aim at the edge of the hut (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land on the entrance of B-Elbow, preventing enemies from peeking from that area while you are entering the B-site.

Where the ability lands on B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Where to stand for lineup 3

Stand close to the corner of the wall as shown in the image below.

Where to stand for the third lineup at B Site (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Throw the ability while aiming at the Chimney.

Where to aim to execute the third lineup at B-site of Corrode (Image via Riot Games)

Result

This will land in the middle of B Site, near the green box area. This lineup is very useful in post-plant situations and works great in combo with Raze’s nade

Where it lands on the B site of Corrode (Image via Riot Games)

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the best Vyse setup on Corrode in Valorant.

