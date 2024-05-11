EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix - VCT China 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix is the Grand Final match of the VCT China 2024 Stage 1. This Bo5 (Best-of-five) series will determine which team ends up with the #1 seed from China for VCT Masters Shanghai.

EDward Gaming has seven wins and two losses in the VCT China 2024 Stage 1, whereas FunPlus Phoenix has claimed seven victories and hasn't been defeated even once. Since the latter has made it to the Grand Finals through the Upper bracket, they will have the map ban advantage.

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix - Which team will win VCT China 2024 Stage 1?

Prediction

EDward Gaming has always been the best team associated with the China region. Every individual on this team is exceptionally talented and has proven themselves on a global stage. With five wins and a top-place finish in its own Group in Stage 1, this squad was able to dominate the China region yet again. This team's only loss in this event came against FunPlus Phoenix.

FunPlus Phoenix, on the other hand, is among the top two teams to come out of the China region, only bested by EDward Gaming. In Stage 1, this team finally became the regional leader after defeating EDG and became the only team in this tournament with zero losses to reach the Grand Finals.

This match of EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix will likely see the latter come out on top, as this squad has never looked better. However, the former is still a tough opponent to go against. EDG could clinch this series to become the top seed for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other many times before. Their most recent match was in the ongoing VCT China 2024 Stage 1, where FunPlus Phoenix won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

EDward Gaming's most recent match was against Dragon Ranger Gaming in VCT China 2024 Stage 1. They won the Bo5 series 3-1.

FunPlus Phoenix's most recent match was against EDward Gaming in the same event, where they clinched the Bo3 (Best-of-three) with a score of 2-0.

Potential Lineups

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

FunPlus Phoenix

Zhang " AAAAY " Yang

" Yang Zhang " berLIN " Bolin (IGL)

" Bolin (IGL) Kale " Autumn " Dunne

" Dunne Qu " Life " Donghao

" Donghao Liang " Lysoar " Youhao

" Youhao Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Head Coach)

When and where to watch EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on VCT China's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 12 at 1 am PDT / 10 am CET / 2:30 pm IST / 5 pm SGT / 6 pm KST / 5 pm CST.

Here are the links:

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix on YouTube: Watch here

