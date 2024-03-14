Gen.G vs LOUD - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Gen.G vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 14, 2024, will be the second match of the tournament. It takes place between the winner of the Pacific Kickoff tournament and the runner of the Americas Kickoff and is expected to be a clash worth noting. The long path to winning the tournament, taking home $250,000, and securing three Championship Points for Valorant Champions 2024 begins here.

Both teams have solid potential to come out on top. This article discusses the expected results of the Gen.G vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid matchup based on their recent results and tentative lineups and provides you with all the livestream details.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Gen.G vs LOUD: Who will win the second match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid?

Prediction

Gen.G has appeared to be in tip-top form in VCT 2024 so far. They have shown solid team compositions with a strong offensive presence in the form of Kim "t3xture" Na-ra and a stable backline for clutch situations.

LOUD, arguably the most consistent team in the Americas, have appeared a bit shaky this time around. While they are still their region's dominant force, the absence of Erick "aspas" Santos is noticeable in a few key moments, where the young gun hitherto saved LOUD from a seemingly inevitable fate.

The outcome of the Gen.G vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid could depend on how well the players, especially the Duelists, show up on the server. Going by the teams' performances in their respective kickoff tournaments this year, Gen.G appear to have a slight edge.

Head-to-head

There has only been one Gen.G vs LOUD matchup in VCT history. The two squads faced each other in the round-of-16 match at VCT LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo in 2023. The Brazillian squad went on to win the series and ended their tournament run with a second-place finish.

Recent results

Going into the Gen.G vs LOUD matchup, the former has won all its last five matchups, defeating Paper Rex, DRX, ZETA DIVISION, Team Secret, and Rex Regum Qeon.

On the other hand, LOUD has only won three of their last five matchups. Presently, their streak is L-W-W-W-L against Sentinels, Evil Geniuses, Leviatan, Sentinels, and Evil Geniuses, respectively.

Potential lineups

Here are the squads you can expect to see at the Gen.G vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid:

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

Where to watch

The Gen.G vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 14, 2024, at 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11: 30 pm IST / 3 am KST (next day).

You can catch all the action as it unfolds on the following channels:

