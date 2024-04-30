How to get Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant?

Riot Games has brought in the gorgeous Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant with the new update. Players can now update the game as Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 begins with a new skinline that features a very attractive Kunai knife. The Mystbloom skin was leaked days before the new act began and it had many fans wondering what it was all about. The visuals were fantastic to look at from the get-go, especially the pink theme.

The new act has also brought in some regular quality-of-life changes as well as an expected brand new Battle Pass. However, the highlight has to be the fresh cosmetic, so here's how to obtain the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant.

Obtaining the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant

The Mystbloom bundle has a flower theme that was aptly portrayed in a recent trailer for the skin on the Lotus map. The finishing animation is visually appealing, and perhaps Mystbloom Kunai skin is its best part in Valorant. Here's how to get it:

Log in via the Riot client and start Valorant.

Next, locate the Store option from the options menu. The Mystbloom bundle should be displayed right on the screen.

Clicking on the bundle will bring you to all the items that it contains. Scroll through them to come to the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant.

Ensure that your Valorant account has at least 4,350 Valorant Points available. Then, click on the Purchase option and the game shall begin the payment process.

Select the payment method most convenient to you and complete the purchase.

Once done, go to the Collections section and equip the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant. It has two levels of upgradation - the second level allows the cosmetic to have its own unique inspect animation with added visual and sound effects.

Mystbloom Kunai inspect animation (Image via Riot Games)

This is how one can obtain the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant. It has a similar structure to other Kunai knives, such as the 2023 Champion's Kunai and the famous Valorant GO: Volume 2 skin.

However, unlike the inspect animation of the previous models, the Mystbloom Kunai skin in Valorant can spin around the Agent's finger while in inspect mode.The experience that comes from the skin is usually best when the entire bundle is bought together. Here are all the other items:

Phantom

Sheriff

Judge

Operator

1 card

1 buddy

1 spray

The Mystbloom bundle is priced at 8,700 Valorant Points and is likely to be one of the most visually pleasing skinlines in the game. The variants include light Blue, Red, and dark Blue versions; Pink is the default.

