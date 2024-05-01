s0m's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knowing s0m's Valorant settings could come in handy for players who might require help in sharpening their basic in-game fundamentals. The shooter provides players with a large variety of options to find their most suitable settings. This choice can be a bit daunting at times, and many may end up feeling a bit confused.
This is where s0m's Valorant settings come into play. He has been a part of the game's esports scene for a while and is considered among the best when it comes to mechanical skill. His settings have a lot of credibility and can be considered very reliable.
This article covers everything you need to know about s0m's Valorant settings.
Note: These settings have been provided by prosettings.net
Everything to know about s0m's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.8
- eDPI: 320
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 2000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Mousepad: Steelseries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL Carbon
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32 GB
Setup & Streaming
- Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020
- Arm: Rode PSA1
s0m played for NRG Esports in 2023. However, after an underwhelming run, he decided to part ways with the team and took the year off to fully focus on streaming and content creation. For this reason, he will not be a part of the VCT Americas 2024 or any other international event this year.
s0m's Valorant settings might be great for beginners who want to master the basics of Riot Games' title. However, these players must also follow a proper aim routine and watch pro matches to improve.
