s0m's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knowing s0m's Valorant settings could come in handy for players who might require help in sharpening their basic in-game fundamentals. The shooter provides players with a large variety of options to find their most suitable settings. This choice can be a bit daunting at times, and many may end up feeling a bit confused.

This is where s0m's Valorant settings come into play. He has been a part of the game's esports scene for a while and is considered among the best when it comes to mechanical skill. His settings have a lot of credibility and can be considered very reliable.

This article covers everything you need to know about s0m's Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been provided by prosettings.net

Everything to know about s0m's Valorant settings

s0m at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.8

eDPI: 320

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 2000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Mousepad: Steelseries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL Carbon

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32 GB

Setup & Streaming

Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020

Arm: Rode PSA1

s0m played for NRG Esports in 2023. However, after an underwhelming run, he decided to part ways with the team and took the year off to fully focus on streaming and content creation. For this reason, he will not be a part of the VCT Americas 2024 or any other international event this year.

s0m's Valorant settings might be great for beginners who want to master the basics of Riot Games' title. However, these players must also follow a proper aim routine and watch pro matches to improve.

Check out other Valorant pros' crosshair settings: