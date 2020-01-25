10 Best entrants to start the Royal Rumble match in WWE history

Elias and Jeff Jarrett formed a fun pair of opening participants in 2019

Calling the first two entrants of a Royal Rumble match unlucky, and their chances of winning the Rumble improbable, is something we have heard from the WWE commentators every year during the Rumble season, and this is true to an extent as well. Fighting for almost an hour and overcoming the odds, and 29 other Superstars, is certainly not an easy task.

Those spots, however, are very much important. They not only create the buzz for the match but one of them, or maybe both, can end up being the cornerstone of the match. Much like the final two, the excitement among the fans is very high when there is a great pair of Superstars at #1 and #2 who can turn up the heat of the match from the very beginning.

This year, Brock Lesnar is already confirmed as the #1 entrant in the Rumble match, and it would be interesting to see who joins him at the start of the match. Till then, here are the 10 Best #1 and #2 entrants in Royal Rumble match history.

Note: - The entry from 1999, where Steve Austin and Vince McMahon entered #1 and #2, was not considered as those slots were known before the match.

Honorable Mentions:

Chris Benoit and Randy Orton (2004)

CM Punk and Seth Rollins (2014)

Elias and Jeff Jarrett (2019)

#10 Cactus Jack(1) and Chainsaw Charlie(2) (1998)

The two hardcore legends faced off despite being a tag team

WWE has a certain obsession with tag team partners facing each other in high profile situations, such as making Tag Team Champions face each other at WrestleMania 21 and WrestleMania 23, and have had several tag partners come face to face in the Royal Rumble match.

However, there have been only two instances of tag teams starting the Royal Rumble match, and the one between Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie in 1998 stands out. While Ax and Smash of the Demolition starting the Rumble match in 1989 was a sight to behold, the 1998 clash between Jack and Charlie was something completely different.

Renowned for their hardcore style, Mick Foley and Terry Funk infused the Rumble match with foreign objects right from the get-go, much to the delight of the crowd. The two eliminated the next entrant with ease and continued targeting each other till the time Charlie managed to dispatch Jack from the match.

