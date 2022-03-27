Edge is a lifelong wrestling fan who was in attendance at WrestleMania 6 in his hometown of Toronto back in 1990. It shouldn't come as a surprise then that Mania became the setting for some of the greatest matches of his entire career.

The Ultimate Opportunist has taken part in a dozen 'Manias, so there are plenty of great bouts to choose from. Whether it be in tag team competition with his lifelong best friend Christian or a highly anticipated singles showdown, Edge has given many great performances at the Showcase of the Immortals.

When the WWE Hall of Famer initially retired, his final match happened at Mania. When he returned to the squared circle, his first singles match back was at The Show of Shows. Throughout his tenure, he's become closely associated with the event, and it's easy to see why.

In this article, let's take a look at the 10 best Edge matches at WrestleMania.

#10. Edge vs. Big Show vs. John Cena in a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship - WrestleMania 25

The Ultimate Opportunist lost the WWE Championship and won the World Heavyweight Championship in a single night at Elimination Chamber 2009.

However, just when it looked like the Rated R Superstar was on his way to face his career rival John Cena at WrestleMania 25, The Big Show interjected and found himself in a love triangle with Edge and his on-screen wife Vickie Guerrero.

At the event, the three men had a fun triple threat bout that showcased what they all do best. Big Show was the giant who overpowered his opponents while The Ultimate Opportunist tried to sneak his way to a win.

However, Cena's strength and resilence was the difference. He hit a double Attitude Adjustment to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

#9. Edge vs. Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship - WrestleMania 27

Here we have what was initially Edge's final in-ring contest. He defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2011 Royal Rumble Match, Alberto Del Rio. It seemed like Del Rio's destiny to win here, but the Rated R Superstar would not go down easy.

Del Rio attacked the arm of his opponent to set up for his submission finisher that had helped him rise up the card. However, the Ultimate Opportunist was determined to survive and overcame the pain.

He would gain the win thanks to a spear to retain his title. This was a rock solid opener to WrestleMania 27 and ended Edge's career on a high note.

#8. Edge vs. Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship - WrestleMania 26

One of Edge's most famous returns from injury occurred at Royal Rumble 2010 when he came back from an ACL surgery to win from the #29 spot.

As fate transpired, it was the Rated R Superstar's former tag team partner Chris Jericho who was the World Heavyweight Champion at the Show of Shows. Jericho had spent months ridiculing his former friend for getting hurt and became a victim of poetic justice.

The two all-time greats had a pretty good contest that was centered around the Rated R Superstar's signature spear. Chris Jericho was able to avoid the move and caught The Ultimate Opportunist with the Codebreaker to retain the title.

Based on the two men's history, this felt just below what many fans expected, though.

#7. Edge vs. Mr. Kennedy vs. CM Punk vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Booker T vs. Finlay vs. Randy Orton in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match - WrestleMania 23

The Rated R Superstar has become synonymous with ladder matches at WrestleMania. At the 23rd edition of the event, Edge was back in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match with an all-star lineup of his Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton, Mr. Kennedy, Booker T, Finlay, CM Punk and The Hardys.

The latter are some of the Ultimate Opportunist's greatest rivals of his career, so appropriately they would make the difference for Edge.

In the end, Matt Hardy encouraged his daredevil brother Jeff to leap off a ladder and crash down on their enemy with a leg drop through a ladder bridge. As a result, neither man was around when Mr. Kennedy claimed the briefcase to win.

#6. Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz in a Triangle Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships - WrestleMania 2000

The WWE Hall of Famer's WrestleMania record started with a showstealer. At Mania 2000, the Rated R Superstar teamed up with Christian to face The Hardy Boyz and WWE Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz in a Triangle Ladder Match.

After E&C as well as the Hardys took the stipulation to new heights at No Mercy 1999, expectations were high but were somehow exceeded.

This became a high-risk spectacle unlike any ladder match before it. The Dudleys used their signature tables to cause punishment while The Hardy Boyz flew off ladders, with Jeff's Swanton being the highlight of the bout. However, E&C worked together to finally claim their first WWE Tag Team Championship win.

#5. Edge vs. Chris Jericho vs. Christian vs. Chris Benoit vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Kane in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match - WrestleMania 21

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 #WrestleMania 21: After being seriously injured in a ladder match, missing 2 Manias & being pitched by the guy who sold him on Japanese shampoo, you’d think @EdgeRatedR would’ve initially loved the Money in the Bank idea. He didn’t. If only he could’ve somehow made it work. #WrestleMania 21: After being seriously injured in a ladder match, missing 2 Manias & being pitched by the guy who sold him on Japanese shampoo, you’d think @EdgeRatedR would’ve initially loved the Money in the Bank idea. He didn’t. If only he could’ve somehow made it work. https://t.co/4lXdSToq8K

Once again, it's the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. This time, it's the very first iteration of the famous bout.

Six stars of the Raw brand battled here for an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship anytime within the next year. The Rated R Superstar, Christian, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin and Kane all stood out in their own ways.

Whether it was Christian and Jericho continuing their rivalry from the previous year or Kane being the monster who overpowered everyone, this was non-stop action and kept escalating in insanity.

Shelton Benjamin became the MVP with his innovative use of ladders, including his ladder walk to clothesline Jericho that is still replayed to this day. However, this night proved to belong to the Rated R Superstar.

Just when it looked like Benoit would once again rise to the mountaintop like he did in the previous year's Mania main event, Edge launched a ladder right in his face and climbed up to claim the briefcase and the victory. This set the standard that made it possible for the stipulation to continue today.

#4. Edge vs. Mick Foley in a Hardcore Match - WrestleMania 22

Mick Foley accomplished so much throughout his career in WCW, Japan and then WWE. Despite headlining 'Mania 2000, the Hardcore Legend's desire for a WrestleMania moment was seemingly unsated. At WrestleMania 22, he had another opportunity to achieve that by facing Edge in a Hardcore Match.

It was intense and bloody outing, fitting of the stipulation. Foley showed his experience right from the start, coming with barbwire wrapped around his stomach to counter a spear.

The Rated R Superstar had to dig deep to bring out a part of himself fans didn't know existed. In the end, Lita lit a table on fire and Edge speared Foley through it to win this hardcore bout.

#3. Edge vs. The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship - WrestleMania 24

On May 7th, 2007, The Ultimate Opportunist beat Mr. Kennedy to win his second Money In The Bank briefcase. That same week on SmackDown, he cashed in to beat The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Later that year, he returned at Survivor Series and cost Taker the gold once again. This set the stage for the Rated R Superstar's first WrestleMania main event and a chance to end Taker's Mania undefeated streak.

With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Edge showed why he had become an expert counter wrestler and avoided most of the Deadman's signature offense. However, Taker overcame and finally put his opponent away with Hell's Gate to end a terrific headliner to WrestleMania 24.

#2. Edge vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship - WrestleMania 37

The WrestleMania 37 Triple Threat main event should be remembered for how improbable it felt. Each man had to overcome injury or disease to get to the Show of Shows.

The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE nine years after his initial retirement while Daniel Bryan returned after three years due to concussions and neck injuries to get back to the Mania headliner.

Roman Reigns had returned from his bout with leukemia and become an otherworldly character as the Tribal Chief. This led to an amazing dynamic where each man showcased their skills with superb in-ring action and selling that made this contest rewarding for fans to watch.

The finish saw Reigns prove himself right by using assistance from his cousin Jey Uso to smash his opponents and stack them atop each other for the pin. This victory truly solidified Roman as the undisputed top star of the company and gave him the kind of Mania win that WWE had been trying to capture for years.

#1. Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships - WrestleMania 17

Flirt Angle @PincheEddy 20 years ago TLC 2 happened at Wrestlemania 17 in Houston, Texas. Arguably the best TLC match WWE has had. 20 years ago TLC 2 happened at Wrestlemania 17 in Houston, Texas. Arguably the best TLC match WWE has had. https://t.co/dc00k8Fblb

It was always going to be this match in the top spot. The Rated R Superstar has been in some of the best ladder matches in WWE and WrestleMania history, but this is the best of the best. Tables, Ladders and Chairs have become a staple of the company and there were three tag teams who made that possible.

The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boys, and Edge & Christian had stolen the show at the previous year's Mania and Summerslam. They took things one step further at the biggest pay-per-view of the Attitude Era in front of a sold-out Toronto Skydome in a high-risk, wild spectacle.

The bout featured one of the most spectacular spots ever with The Ultimate Opportunist hitting a spear off a ladder on a hanging Jeff Hardy. Lita, Spike Dudley and Rhino all got involved, allowing this match to stand out and make it different from the three teams' previous meetings.

In the end, Rhino proved to be the difference maker when he helped Edge and Christian gain the victory.

On a night that saw Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock headline as well as The Undertaker vs. Triple H and Chris Benoit vs. Kurt Angle, TLC 2 stole the show and was the best match on the evening.

In fact, it still stands as one of the greatest Mania matches of all time. That's why TLC 2 is the best WrestleMania match of Edge's career.

