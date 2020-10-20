The First 10 NXT Champions: Where are they now?

It's incredible to have witnessed how far WWE NXT has come. What started off as a talent hunt show was soon turned into a developmental brand, where WWE's future stars would be crafted and veterans would provide tips and insights to the Superstars of tomorrow.

Soon after NXT became a legit brand, WWE introduced the NXT title, the top belt on the show. It was introduced way back in 2012, and we have seen 18 different NXT Champions so far. The current NXT Champion is Finn Balor, who won the belt after defeating Adam Cole for the vacant title. In the following list, we will be taking a look at the first 10 NXT Champions in the brand's rich and storied history.

#1 Seth Rollins (July 26, 2012)

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins stormed through Drew McIntyre, Curtis Axel, and Jinder Mahal to become the first-ever NXT Champion by winning the inaugural tournament. Rollins has been one of the biggest Superstars in WWE's modern era and is a multiple-time World Champion.

He is currently a heel on WWE SmackDown and was recently drafted to the blue brand after a long and successful stint on WWE RAW. Rollins has stated that he has his eyes set on SmackDown's Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

#2 Big E (December 6, 2012)

Big E

The match aired on tape delay on an episode of WWE NXT, with Seth Rollins defending the belt against Big E. Rollins lost the NXT title to Big E in this match, which was a No DQ affair.

Big E has been one of the most successful acts on WWE TV for a long time, courtesy of his stint as a member of The New Day. Currently, he is a singles Superstar on SmackDown, days after being separated from The New Day due to the WWE Draft.