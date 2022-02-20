10 matches WWE could announce for WrestleMania following Elimination Chamber

With Elimination Chamber 2022 in the history books, WWE can now start the proper build for this year's WrestleMania.

This year's Elimination Chamber premium live event featured a lot of action, but fans have mixed feelings about WrestleMania after what went down at the event. As of now, three matches are set for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion match as the main attraction. Then there's Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. With those three matches, all the world title bouts are set.

The Show Of Shows is six weeks away, which means WWE has a lot of time to prepare for it. Many major announcements are expected in the coming weeks, including more matches booked for WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 matches that could take place at the most anticipated wrestling show of the year.

#10. Damian Priest defends the United States Championship against Omos at WrestleMania

Damian Priest has held the WWE United States Championship for 181 days. He defeated Sheamus to win the title at SummerSlam last year, and has bested some big names during his reign.

The Archer of Infamy's biggest win came on last Monday's episode of RAW when he defeated AJ Styles to retain the title.

Priest was not booked for Elimination Chamber, but he will be looking to get a spot at 'Mania. He'll also want to head into the event as the United States Champion.

WWE could have Omos challenge Priest for the title at WrestleMania, as they've been building him up as a threat to the mid-card since he turned on AJ Styles. Omos has had some very dominant performances so far, including squashing Styles and defeating Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Since Priest defeated Omos' former tag team partner recently, the big man may step up to the United States Champion and take his shot at the title as well.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell