10 on-screen wrestling couples that you forgot existed

Did you know that Bobby Lashley's ex-wife almost got married to a WWE Hall of Famer on TV?

The Great Khali was also involved in an angle with a current Superstar.

AJ Styles & Mickie James/ Stacey Keibler & Randy Orton.

There is something special about on-screen romances. The payoff of a romantic storyline can be one of the most satisfying moments to watch when done right, the most recent case in point being the Otis-Mandy Rose angle.

Professional wrestling has witnessed some memorable couples. Randy Savage and Elizabeth will take the top spot on any Top 10 list counting down the greatest on-screen couples. Edge and Lita, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Eddie Guerrero and Chyna, are some of the couples that come to mind when we talk about the memorable ones.

However, it can all turn into an irreparable mess if creative doesn't give two hoots about cohesive booking or even having some faith in the angle.

There have been various romantic pairings that were given TV time but were broken up due to different reasons.

This slider takes a look at those on-screen couples you didn't even know existed or may have completed forgotten about.

#10. AJ Styles and Mickie James

AJ Styles and Mickie James in ROH (PC - Diezel)

The fans sometimes fail to realize that Mickie James and AJ Styles have been around in the business for a very long time. They both began wrestling when WWE was wrapping up the Attitude Era and the independent wrestling circuit was starting to blow up.

Ring of Honor began its operations in 2002 and they provided opportunities to a host of promising in-ring workers. Styles and James, who were still rookies back then, featured in ROH shows when the promotion was still trying to find its feet. The company had some incredibly gifted wrestlers, who would go on to become established Superstars in bigger companies in the years to follow.

Styles and James were paired together in Ring of Honor when Mickie went by the ring name Alexis Laree. Styles and Amazing Red would then go on to form a fruitful tag team with Laree acting as the valet.

The alliance was a brief one as they followed different paths, with James having a short stint in TNA before being picked up by WWE in 2003. Styles would become a major name outside the WWE until he finally made his WWE debut in 2016.

James and Styles have come a long way and are currently in their early 40s and still employed by the WWE.

