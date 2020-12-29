10 Professional wrestlers who retired in 2020

Professional wrestlers are larger than life Superstars who captivate fans with their awe-inspiring moves and storytelling that keeps us clamoring for more. However, all good things must come to an end, and there comes a time where fans have to bid farewell to their favorite wrestlers.

2020 has been that time for some, as many stars hung up their boots, possibly for good. While the pandemic has played a role in some wrestlers' decision to retire, age has been a bigger factor for others.

Even though their time in the ring is over, their contribution to the business will always be remembered. Some of these wrestlers are future WWE Hall of Famers, if they aren't in it already.

Here are ten professional wrestlers who retired in 2020.

#10 Gillberg

Gillberg was the longest reigning WWE Light Heavyweight Champion in WWE history. pic.twitter.com/gCfES0Mb4j — Wrestling Stats (@WrestlingsFacts) August 15, 2019

Duane Gill is popularly known for playing Gillberg in WWE, a parody of former WCW Champion Goldberg. Unlike Goldberg, who was a major Superstar in World Championship Wrestling, Gillberg was an enhancement talent in WWE, who lost most of his matches to other stars.

He did acquire some success though, as he captured the WWE Light Heavyweight title and held it for over a year. Gillberg made a surprise return on RAW in 2016 where he mocked Goldberg's entrance before being laid out by Kevin Owens.

At the age of 58, Gillberg retired in February after wrestling his last match against James Ellsworth.

Advertisement

#9 Manabu Nakanishi

Former Young Lions Cup and G1 Climax winner, 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Manabu Nakanishi should be appreciated by all. pic.twitter.com/oMgl0lRgIo — Suplex Artist (スープレックス・アーティスト) (@SuplexArtist) January 22, 2020

Manabu Nakanishi is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's most accomplished professional wrestlers. Besides winning the prestigious G1 Climax tournament in 1991, he also held the IWGP Tag Team Championship, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship and the coveted IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Nakanishi also competed in WCW in the 90s. He announced his retirement earlier this year and cited his injuries as the reason he couldn't perform the way he wanted to. During his retirement show, Manabu Nakanishi stated that even though he's retiring, he'll always be a wrestler and he'll die a wrestler.