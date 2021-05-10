10 Real-life WWE Incidents that might surprise you

Zany, wacky, insane and unbelievable, these real-life incidents might surprise even the most jaded WWE fans.

With its colorful characters, larger than life personas, and out and out ridiculous at times storylines, WWE is one of the wildest and most amazing entertainment forms in existence.

In the world of WWE, black separatists can battle post-apocalyptic warriors, gang bangers can rumble with aristocrats, and the living can battle the dead.

But as zany as the world is inside of the rings and arenas that WWE fills each and every week, in the world outside of the ring, pro-wrestlers are like the rest of us. They have their human foibles and surprising weaknesses which can get them into trouble, or sometimes just controversy.

Here are ten real-life stories about WWE that you might find surprising.

#1 Randy Orton is court-martialed for going AWOL from the US Marines

Randy Orton was once an enlisted man--but not for long.

As a third generation wrestler, Randy Orton's family knew well the tribulations and trials that life on the road can bring.

Thus, despite Randy's tall and powerful build, his father and grandfather tried to convince him to stay away from a pro wrestling career. Randy Orton decided to try his hand at the military life and joined the United States Marine Corps.

Initially, it appeared as if Randy had found his calling. He did well in boot camp and even got a USMC--for the United States Marine Corps--tattoo on his body. But then things quickly soured. It seems that Randy had a habit of going awol. Awol is military jargon for away without leave, meaning he left the base without permission.

Orton did this several times until the Marines were fed up and gave Randy a bad conduct discharge. Of course, things worked out for the multi-time champion in the end, but it's a caveat on his life that some fans don't realize.

Orton is known to be the bad boy of wrestling and one of his wrestling persona's main traits is to have a disregard for authority. No wonder that the 'Legend Killer' fit right in to what was written for him.

1 / 10 NEXT