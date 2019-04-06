×
10 Surprises that could happen on Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    06 Apr 2019, 04:52 IST

Could Roman Reigns begin a feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal Title?
Could Roman Reigns begin a feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal Title?

WrestleMania 35 is going to take place this Sunday, the match-card is filled with sixteen matches which includes nine title matches, five non-title matches and two battle royals.

But that is not all for the WrestleMania weekend, because it will continue the following days with Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35.

Normally these are the two episodes every WWE is eager to watch, as Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania is filled with many unexpected surprises.

This year also we can expect some thrilling surprises for both the brands, so here are ten surprises that could happen on Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35...

#10 The Four Horsewomen of WWE open the show

The Four Horsewomen could open the show.
The Four Horsewomen could open the show.

All the four horsewomen of WWE are involved in title matches at WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will compete for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Title match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way match against Nia Jax and Tamina, The IIconics and The Divas of Doom.

There are some rumors that all the four horsewomen of WWE will close WrestleMania 35 holding all the women's titles at the same time.

If this happens then WWE will continue their triumph the following night on Raw, by opening the show with all the four women together celebrating the success of the women's division.

#9 Shane McMahon orders Lars Sullivan to take down The Miz

Shane McMahon could order Lars Sullivan to attack The Miz.
Shane McMahon could order Lars Sullivan to attack The Miz.

Shane McMahon will be facing The Miz at WrestleMania 35 after he turned on the latter at Fastlane following the loss to The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

It's possible that Shane wins his match at the show of shows, since he has just recently turned heel and WWE would want to make his heel run successful.

The following SmackDown, Shane can introduce Lars Sullivan and order him to take down Miz, this way the rivalry between the duo can continue for the following months.

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
A BIG WRESTLING FAN! <3
