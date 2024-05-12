WWE has three rosters that are full of elite talent. Many of the top stars in the industry are young, up-and-comers who are hungry for the spotlight and ready for their time to shine. Superstars like Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, and Logan Paul represent some of the younger stars who will soon demand respect as main eventers.

With that in mind, plenty of veterans under contract have been with the company for many years.

Aside from in-ring superstars, WWE depends on many talented individuals in front of and behind the camera. There are vital company employees who provide various services, such as referees, producers, and executive staff to name a few.

Here is our list of 10 employees who have been under contract for over a decade.

10. Current Producer, former Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman

Billy Kidman was once a pillar of the Cruiserweight Champion.

During the peak of the WCW Cruiserweight craze, Billy Kidman, along with others such as Jamie Noble, Rey Mysterio, and Hurricane Helms, were just a few who made the Cruiserweight division great.

Kidman has since retired from in-ring competition and since 2007, he has been working behind the scenes as a producer. He's typically seated in the gorilla position, planning matches and angles.

#9. Head Coach and VP of Talent Development Matt Bloom

Matt Bloom teaching the young WWE prospects.

Matt Bloom was best known during his in-ring career as A-Train and Prince Albert. He was also a part of a group called T&A, which included Trish Stratus and Test. Bloom left in 2004 to work several years in Japan before re-signing in 2012 as Lord Tensai.

He has since transitioned into a coaching/training role and once the former head coach Bill Demott left the company in 2015, Matt took over the training and development process. He now serves as the Head Coach and Vice President of Talent Development.

#8. Current WWE Commentator Corey Graves

Corey Graves made the transition from in-ring competitor to ringside commentator.

After signing in 2011, Corey Graves was once a promising developmental star, which included a run with the NXT Tag Titles. Graves had to retire from in-ring action because of lingering issues associated with the concussions he suffered.

Corey has since taken his talents to the commentary booth and currently serves as the lead commentator for SmackDown.

#7. 2-time Hall of Famer Booker T

Booker T was one of the all-time. WCW/WWE greats!

During the prime of WCW's success, Booker T's Harlem Heat was one of the most dominant tag teams in the world. Booker made the transition into a Hall of Fame singles star before ultimately settling into the commentary booth, where he remains today.

Booker is currently a commentator for NXT, as well as an analyst on many of the pre-show panels. Booker has been under his current contract since 2011. He is also active with his podcast, as well as his promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

#6. Former Cruiserweight Champion, and current Producer Jamie Noble

Jamie Noble is one of the most respected stars behind the scenes.

He is the pride of West 'by god' Virginia and for decades, Jamie Noble has worn many hats as a loyal member of the WWE staff.

After suffering from a back injury in 2009, Noble slowly made his transition to a backstage role as a producer. While he currently works in a backstage role, previously he spent many years as a great Cruiserweight performer. Noble is probably best known for his role with The Authority, with Joey Mercury as 'J&J Security.'

#5. Senior WWE Referee "Lil Naitch" Charles Robinson

Charles Robinson may be the most charismatic ref in WWE history.

Charles Robinson is one of the most well-known and respected faces in professional wrestling. Dating back to his WCW days of the '90s, all the way until now, Charles has been one of the hardest-working employees.

He was also part of a heel storyline where he aligned with Ric Flair and The Horsemen when he was known as "Little Naitch." Charles not only works as a ref, but he also works with the ring crew, helping set up and break down the ring at live and televised events. Charles has been under his current contract since 2001.

#4. VP, Creative & Booking Michael P.S. Hayes

Michael PS Hayes was the face of Badstreet USA!

Michael P.S. Hayes and The Fabulous Freebirds set the benchmark for heel stables long before factions such as The Bloodline were even considered the "bad boys" of professional wrestling.

Hayes and his group of rebels caused havoc all over the world. While Hayes is no longer competing in the ring, he has major input on the current creative process. Since joining WWE in 1995, the Hall of Famer worked as a color commentator, producer, on-screen manager for many talents, and more. His official title is VP, Creative and Booking, and Senior Producer.

#3. 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth

R-Truth is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars ever.

R-Truth made his wrestling debut in 1997 before eventually making a brief WWE run in 1999. After spending some time with TNA, Truth returned in 2008 and has been one of the most popular stars in the company.

While he has never needed title reigns to validate his legacy, Truth has had a few noteworthy title runs. One of his most memorable achievements came recently at WrestleMania 40. Aligned with The Miz as 'Awesome Truth', they captured gold and are currently the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

#2. WWE RAW Commentator Michael Cole

Michael Cole is the long-time voice of WWE.

There have been numerous people who have worked behind the mic as the voice of pro wrestling. Gorilla Monsoon, Jesse Ventura, Jerry Lawler, and Jim Ross are just a few who have narrated matches for fans throughout the years.

Michael Cole is the voice of today's era of professional wrestling. He has also worked several in-ring angles as well, such as his feud with Jerry Lawler. Cole started his WWE journey in '97 and was the VP of Announcing until he reportedly pulled back his responsibilities to fully focus as the lead commentator of RAW and premium live events.

#1. 14-time WWE Champion 'The Viper' Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most successful active WWE Superstars.

Randy Orton signed with WWE in 2002 and became a part of what many consider a dream class of OVW with Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, and John Cena. While all were great superstars, Orton is the lone star still competing full-time.

Randy has wrestled all the legends imaginable, and he has held every major title multiple times over. Orton appears to be heading back towards the top as the company is planting a seed for an epic feud with The Bloodline and with Carmelo Hayes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback