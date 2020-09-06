10 WWE Superstars and what they look like with a beard

Sporting a long cool beard is a trend these days and most men prefer having some kind of facial hair. The same has been true for WWE Superstars. There have been several WWE Superstars on the main roster and throughout history that have had an amazing beard.

If you look at the current roster, there are hardly a few Superstars who go with a "clean shave" look or with nearly little to no facial hair. In this article, let's take a look at these WWE Superstars and what they looked like with a beard.

Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions to the same. Who do you think should sport a beard inside a WWE ring?

Funny Trivia: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has an incredible beard but he shaves it constantly. He told Paul Heyman that he doesn't grow his beard as he can't let it win.

Paul Heyman, where he talked about VKM's competitiveness. Vince supposedly has a world class thick beard, but shaves constantly. Heyman asked Vince why he doesn't just let the beard out and save himself the trouble.



Vince's answer, "I can't let it win." — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

#10 John Cena (16-time World Champion in WWE)

And his name is John Cena

Arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena was the face of the company for over a decade before finally deciding to focus on his Hollywood career. While most of his colleagues and opponents sported long beards, the Leader of Cenation was famous for his clean shaved look. And ladies still drooled over how amazing he looked without a beard.

Advertisement

But there have been a few instances, especially after he made his switch to Hollywood when John Cena has grown a beard. Recently, he shared a video on his social media with a beard surprising those who are used to see his in his WWE avatar.

JOHN CENA WITH A BEARD?! — The PBoi (@yaboisboi) September 4, 2020

In his nearly two-decade-long career with WWE, John Cena is one of the, if not the most, accomplished Superstars of the promotion. In 2017, he defeated AJ Styles to tie with Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship reigns. John Cena last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.