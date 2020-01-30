10 WWE Superstars who married non-wrestlers

Several WWE stars have found love outside the wrestling industry

Winning a Championship is one of the most important parts of a wrestler’s career. Being in the spotlight, however, tends to take a toll on relationships, especially those of famous WWE stars with people trying to interfere and comment on every small thing. Some WWE superstars have done an excellent job of keeping their relationships away from the spotlight by even marrying regular people like you and me.

Most WWE superstars, on the way to their fame and success, have found love in the wrestling industry itself or that of modeling and acting. Such stars include Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black and Roderick Strong who tied the knots with wrestlers like Brie Bella, Zelina Vega, and Marina Shafir. Currently, the relationship between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch is one of the hottest topics among the WWE Universe.

To keep a low profile on their relationships and avoid dramas associated with marriages in the spotlight many wrestlers decided to marry regular people and this helps them leave a comfortable life that is not always centered around the camera. Take a look at some current and past wrestlers who married non-wrestlers and not-so-famous people to keep their private lives away from the eyes of the media.

#1 Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan with his wife April

Jason Jordan’s career in WWE saw more ups and downs than a kid on a rollercoaster. However, he will be remembered as a successful wrestler even if he never takes the ring again.

When Jordan was placed in a weird storyline in which Kurt Angle was being revealed as his biological father in the WWE, he was trying to actually start a family in his real life. Jordan tied the knot with April Elizabeth in 2017. His wedding coincided with his SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory.

April’s Twitter account states that she is an Owner/Stylist at NE Styles Florida, and she retweets almost everything on Twitter that says anything positive about her husband. Even though Jordan has suffered from an injury that leaves us in doubt about his future in wrestling, what we do know is that his wife will remain as a supportive figure on his side no matter what curveballs life throws at them.

