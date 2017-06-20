10 WWE Superstars who oversell

Selling is good - but do Superstars go too far sometimes?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 18:06 IST

Being able to convincingly sell moves is a trait that you need to possess in order to succeed, especially in the WWE. Whether you’re a high flying luchador or a 400-pound giant, it’s important to respect the business, and that’s what a big part of selling is all about. You need the crowd to believe in your story because if they don’t, then where’s the reaction going to come from?

Sure you have independent wrestlers who barely do any selling, but on the opposite end of the scale you have Superstars who do it 24/7: and some would argue too much. Overselling, which is what we’re referring to, is something that can either make or break a specific match due to the sheer ridiculousness of watching someone throw themselves around the squared circle.

Dependent on the skill of the performer in question it may not come across as being incredibly believable, but most of the time the guys that we’re about to name pull it off quite well. Of course, there are times where they need to pull it back a little bit, but the showmanship of professional wrestling has tricked us into thinking that it is indeed necessary – sometimes.

With that being said here are five WWE Superstars who oversell.

#1 Dolph Ziggler

We’ll get the most obvious entry of them all out of the way – Dolph Ziggler. The former World Heavyweight Champion isn’t shy when it comes to throwing himself around like a rag doll, and there’s a reason why everyone wants to see him take a new finisher once someone has debuted on the main roster. He’s THAT good at selling.

In many ways, Dolph was born for the indies given his style of competing, and sometimes it can come across like he’s trying to show off a little bit too much. We understand that it’s his gimmick, but there comes a point when you need to question how invested you are in a match that you know is going to end with Ziggler getting his ass kicked.

