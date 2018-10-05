×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

15 Female WWE Superstars who have starred in Movies

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Feature
2.55K   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:32 IST

The two divas have found success both inside and outside the ring
The two divas have found success both inside and outside the ring

WWE is currently one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The multi-billion-dollar business prefers to label the company as a sports entertainment company rather than a pro-wrestling company due to various reasons.

There is no doubt that the company brings a lot of fame and glamour to every individual who decides to walk into its ring. Whether as a heel or as a face, many superstars have found their home in the company and have become favourites of the WWE Universe.

Due to the massive fan following wrestlers receive, many film producers have found an opportunity to rake in some superstars in order to add to their movies and bring more eyeballs to it. Wrestlers like John Cena, Batista, The Miz, and especially The Rock, have found equal success on the big screen and pulled many of their fans to the theatres to watch their movies.

Similarly, the Divas of WWE have also managed to find some opportunities outside the ring becoming models, TV actors, musicians, and even trainers.

Some of the beautiful women of WWE have landed roles in major movies too which has allowed them to gain more success and become more popular with the fans. Let's take a look at some of WWE’s top women who have found success on the silver screen.

#15 Naomi

Naomi with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in The Marine 5
Naomi with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in The Marine 5

The superstar has seen many ups and downs in her time with the WWE. Though she can confirm that she enjoys the business much more than her previous jobs. This hasn’t stopped her in becoming a two-time women’s champion and the inaugural Women’s Battle Royal winner.

Naomi landed a small role as Murphy in the movie The Marine 5: Battleground which stars WWE’s A-lister The Miz. Apart from that, she has also gotten some roles in television shows and landed dancing gigs. It can be bet that she’ll be starring in a lot of films in the future too.

1 / 15 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Nikki Bella Ronda Rousey
Ali Akber
ANALYST
5 WWE Superstars who have made a name for themselves in...
RELATED STORY
The Richest WWE Superstars Today
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have released music albums
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars You Didn't Know Had Cameo's In Huge Movies 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE female superstars of 2018
RELATED STORY
Heaviest WWE Champions of All Time
RELATED STORY
Five Best Movies with WWE Stars in Leading Roles 
RELATED STORY
15 WWE Superstars who have pinned Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
8 Pro Football Players who became WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
Top 5 female WWE Superstars at the moment
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us