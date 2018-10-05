15 Female WWE Superstars who have starred in Movies

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.55K // 05 Oct 2018, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The two divas have found success both inside and outside the ring

WWE is currently one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The multi-billion-dollar business prefers to label the company as a sports entertainment company rather than a pro-wrestling company due to various reasons.

There is no doubt that the company brings a lot of fame and glamour to every individual who decides to walk into its ring. Whether as a heel or as a face, many superstars have found their home in the company and have become favourites of the WWE Universe.

Due to the massive fan following wrestlers receive, many film producers have found an opportunity to rake in some superstars in order to add to their movies and bring more eyeballs to it. Wrestlers like John Cena, Batista, The Miz, and especially The Rock, have found equal success on the big screen and pulled many of their fans to the theatres to watch their movies.

Similarly, the Divas of WWE have also managed to find some opportunities outside the ring becoming models, TV actors, musicians, and even trainers.

Some of the beautiful women of WWE have landed roles in major movies too which has allowed them to gain more success and become more popular with the fans. Let's take a look at some of WWE’s top women who have found success on the silver screen.

#15 Naomi

Naomi with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in The Marine 5

The superstar has seen many ups and downs in her time with the WWE. Though she can confirm that she enjoys the business much more than her previous jobs. This hasn’t stopped her in becoming a two-time women’s champion and the inaugural Women’s Battle Royal winner.

Naomi landed a small role as Murphy in the movie The Marine 5: Battleground which stars WWE’s A-lister The Miz. Apart from that, she has also gotten some roles in television shows and landed dancing gigs. It can be bet that she’ll be starring in a lot of films in the future too.

1 / 15 NEXT