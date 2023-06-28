WWE has been the top wrestling promotion for a long time. The titanic wrestling company first began in the 1950s and has remained a constant ever since. With 70 years of shows now behind them, the promotion has existed for several generations.

As a result, numerous wrestlers have passed through the doors of World Wrestling Entertainment. While not every wrestler can be a superstar, every single competitor who ever competed in a ring for the company are part of WWE's history.

Due to the age of the promotion, many stars fans have seen in the past eventually disappeared from television or left the company on a full-time basis. In that period, many of the aforementioned stars would undergo life changes.

This article will look at some current and former wrestling personalities whose physical appearance has changed drastically over time. Age eventually comes for everybody, but some cosmetic changes can also be attributed to weight loss, unique tattoos, hairstyle changes, and beyond.

Below are 15 wrestlers who look unrecognizable now.

#15. Kane looks quite different

Kane at the Hall of Fame

Kane is one of the most iconic WWE stars of all time. He first appeared under the Kane gimmick in 1997 while donning a mask and an excellent set of gear. He went on to become a regular in the promotion, even going on to win world championships and tag team gold.

The former WWE Champion looks quite different to what fans may remember. The Big Red Machine is now a controversial politician and has opted against keeping the horror movie aesthetic. Gone is the mask, as well as the contact he wore to change one of his eyes. He's also grown his hair back in, including his eyebrows.

#14. Eric Bischoff shaved for charity

Matt Boone @MattBoone0709 Eric Bischoff shaves his head to raise $13,500 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at AdFreeShows Top Guy Weekend ... Eric Bischoff shaves his head to raise $13,500 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at AdFreeShows Top Guy Weekend ... https://t.co/OP1PXEScwN

Eric Bischoff is one of the most well-known names in pro wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer is a former General Manager and was in charge of World Championship Wrestling during the company's peak. He's also competed in the ring with the likes of Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Vince McMahon.

Beyond the standard changes that come with aging, the former WCW President has had a major appearance change recently. As part of a bet he lost to his 83 Weeks Podcast co-host Conrad Thompson, Bischoff had his head shaved. This led to $13,500 USD being donated to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so the major appearance change was done for good reason.

#13. Shawn Michaels has changed

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest performer of all time. The former WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer is the gold standard for in-ring competition. He also channeled charisma in a way that very few have ever been able to replicate.

The former D-Generation X star is seen regularly on NXT television, but fans who haven't seen him in a long time may be surprised at the legend's appearance. For quite some time, Shawn was completely bald. Now he's grown back some of his hair, albeit he doesn't quite have the full head of long hair fans once knew him for.

#12. Perry Saturn looks very different

Perry Saturn

Perry Saturn was a key player throughout the Attitude Era. He played a major role in ECW before joining World Championship Wrestling. He then jumped to WWE alongside Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, and Dean Malenko.

Unfortunately, the former friend of Moppy had some serious setbacks in his life. He was shot in an altercation in 2004, eventually leading Saturn to allegedly become homeless and pick up an addiction problem.

He has since stated that he's become clean, but he certainly looks different. Aside from no longer being quite as toned as in his wrestling days, which is common and obviously nothing to be ashamed of, Saturn now sports a giant face tattoo. That alone makes Perry quite different than what fans are used to.

#11. The Big Show lost his hair and a lot of weight

The Big Show aka Paul Wight

The Big Show is one of wrestling's most notable giants. He first began his career in WCW in 1995. He jumped ship to WWE in 1999, where he became a multi-time world champion. The big man has since moved on to All Elite Wrestling, where he remains to this very day.

While the giant of a man weighed considerably over 500 pounds at one point, he has transformed his body. As of a few years ago, he was down to 383 pounds. Given how he's looked in All Elite Wrestling, he may be even smaller today. The big man hasn't been this fit in decades.

#10. Jake Roberts is doing much better these days

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was one of wrestling's biggest stars during the boom period of the late 1980s and early 1990s prior to The New Generation. WWE fans will recognize the star for carrying around a bag with a giant, real, living snake inside of it.

Like Perry Saturn, Jake struggled with addiction issues. He eventually became massively out of shape. Thanks to help from Diamond Dallas Page and Roberts' own mental toughness, he has since become sober, lost weight, and even got new teeth. Roberts looks better today than he previously had for over a decade.

#9. Chris Jericho changes his appearance frequently

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated superstars of all time. He has wrestled in ECW, WCW, WWE, AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He's also won world titles in numerous promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, where he did so on several occasions.

Y2J is often credited for his ability to change up his gimmick and remain relevant despite being on wrestling television for the bulk of the past 30 years. Part of his change has been his appearance.

Jericho has numerous tattoos now that he didn't sport during the prime of his career. He often dresses differently and even wears face paint when channeling his "Painmaker" persona. Fans seeing the modern incarnation of Chris Jericho may not even recognize him as the performer they watched in the past.

#8. Sunny has had a challenging few decades

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo New Tammy Sytch mugshot released today after her bail was revoked and she was ordered to go back to jail. New Tammy Sytch mugshot released today after her bail was revoked and she was ordered to go back to jail. https://t.co/pkkmGuphAy

Sunny was one of WWE's most popular stars in the mid-1990s. She came into the company alongside The Bodydonnas, but went on to become one of the main non-wrestling characters. Her impact eventually led to a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Unfortunately, Tammy Sytch's life has been messy. She too has suffered with addiction and substance issues, which has affected her in numerous ways. Sunny is even actively involved in an ongoing manslaughter trial. Sadly, her mistakes and struggles may have taken her down a road too far to ever recover from.

#7. Kevin Nash looks quite different

Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash on WWE Untold

Big Daddy Cool Diesel was a top star for WWE during the New Generation Era. He then jumped to World Championship Wrestling and helped set off the wrestling boom with the New World Order. He later returned to WWE and even competed in TNA Wrestling.

Today, Kevin Nash isn't quite how some fans may remember him. Gone are his long, luscious locks. Instead, he keeps his hair short and grey. Beyond that, Nash has lost some muscle due to aging, but he still looks far better than most people, even half his age.

#6. X-Pac no longer has his famous full head of long hair

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

Sean Waltman has wrestled under numerous names. Be it the Lightning Kid, the 1-2-3 Kid, X-Pac, Syxx, Syxx-Pac, or any other name, one thing is for certain: he's extremely talented. In the eyes of many, Pac was the definitive pro's pro of the 1990s wrestling scene in WWE and elsewhere. He also managed to find success anywhere he went, including WCW.

X-Pac was once known for his long hair and clean-shaven look, which then turned into long hair and neat facial scruff. The former 1-2-3 Kid doesn't quite look how he used to. While he keeps some hair on top, he doesn't have the long, flowing mane that he once sported. He's also grown a bushy beard that makes the former champion look almost unrecognizable.

#5. Jim Cornette has lost a lot of weight

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette #squarebeyondcompare The pizza gods have smiled upon me! A gift box direct from St. Louis from @imospizza ! Follow them and find out how you can get yours! #teamimos The pizza gods have smiled upon me! A gift box direct from St. Louis from @imospizza! Follow them and find out how you can get yours! #teamimos #squarebeyondcompare🍕🍕🍕🍕 https://t.co/XxdPZpUpeF

Jim Cornette is one of the most outspoken and controversial personalities in wrestling history. He's known for being a stellar manager in and out of WWE, along with being a member of creative committees, providing commentary, running Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and even getting into the ring himself.

The controversial podcast host has spoken extensively about his struggles with weight control over the years. While his size fluctuated throughout his time in wrestling, he has lost a ton of weight since stepping away from an active role in the industry. Today, he's in as good of shape or perhaps in better shape than he was in at any point in his 40-year career.

#4. Val Venis has changed

Val Venis was a unique character in WWE during the Attitude Era. His initial gimmick was that of a porn star, although it was later toned down due to the controversy it created. He was also a member of the Right To Censor faction.

Today, Venis is a controversial figure on social media. His unpopular and outspoken beliefs have turned many fans against the former champion. Regardless of someone's opinion of him, his bald head and grey beard often makes the performer of The Money Shot finishing move unrecognizable to many in the WWE Universe.

#3. Spike Dudley looks very different

Little Spike Dudley was an extremely popular member of the ECW roster. He eventually joined WWE, where he primarily served as a low-card act. Still, he was always popular and delivered the goods every single time he stepped into a WWE ring.

Like every other human on earth, Spike Dudley has aged, and that has changed his appearance as a result. He now has grey scruff on his face, but he's also shaved his head entirely. Spike is typically seen sporting glasses, although not the classic Dudley Boyz variant.

#2. Colin Delaney looks quite different compared to his time on ECW

Colin Delaney with a fan in the past and with Jay Freddie more recently

Colin Delaney only spent a short period of time in WWE, yet his run was quite memorable. He was part of the ECW brand, where he kept losing week in and week out, which eventually endeared him to the audience. It became a running gag to the point he'd be wrapped up in bandages from the combined beatings.

Delaney was known for being extremely scrawny, which helped his job as an enhancement talent. Today, however, he is less pale, features more facial hair, and has put on weight. Colin has more muscle mass than ever. At only 36 years old, Delaney could still have another major run left in him.

#1. PCO has changed a lot since his time in WWE

PCO before and after his time in World Wrestling Entertainment

While PCO is known as the psychopath who takes crazy bumps to modern fans, he was a staple in WWE and WCW in the mid-to-late 1990's. He was part of the Quebecers for a while and even later became a pirate.

PCO changed his appearance upon returning to the United States indie scene and later joining Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. Gone is his facial hair and eyepatch. Instead, he rocks face paint, a clean-shaven face, a unique hairstyle, and a Frankenstein-like persona. He is radically different from what he was once.

While the appearances of legendary stars and well-known figures change over time, both by choice and otherwise, their impact on wrestling remains. Wrestling may be, in some ways, a cosmetic business, but appearances should never supersede talent.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes