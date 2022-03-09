2 rumored WWE love affairs that were true and 3 that weren't

Several rumors have suggested that some WWE Superstars have had love affairs over the past few years. While some of these speculations were true, others were false.

Many WWE Superstars have dated each other, with some even getting into romantic relationships with several performers. John Cena, for example, has reportedly dated three female superstars in the past two decades. While Lita has also reportedly had a relationship with three different male superstars.

Some reports have also suggested that other superstars have had love affairs over the past few years, with some performers later confirming these rumors, while others denied them.

Here are two rumored WWE love affairs that were true and three that weren't.

#5. WWE Superstars Bayley and Finn Balor (false)

WWE Superstars Bayley and Finn Balor

Bayley and Finn Balor have a close bond outside the ring. They have also teamed up in several matches. In 2017, rumors suggested the two superstars were dating after Balor posted a picture with Bayley and his parents backstage at a WWE event.

In an interview with the Oral Sessions podcast last year, Bayley addressed these rumors, denying ever dating the former Universal Champion.

"One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! are you really together?' (...) We are not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners," she said.

Balor is currently married to Mexican TV host and reporter Verónica Rodríguez. Meanwhile, Bayley called off her engagement to former WWE Superstar Aaron Solow in February 2021.

#4. Former WWE Superstars Batista - Melina (true)

angel garza’s speedo 🩲 @perreoporgarza now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood 😊 https://t.co/r1BXoCtuGf

Batista was married three times between 1990 and 2019. While he was still married to his second wife, Angie, rumors suggested that he was having an affair with former WWE Superstar Melina.

In his autobiography "Batista Unleashed," The Animal confirmed that he had a romantic relationship with Melina. However, he denied cheating on his second wife with the former Women's Champion.

"My wife thought I was sleeping with Melina right off the bat, while we were still married. It wasn't true, but it did make me feel guilty about being friends with her. Since then, as I've said, Melina and I have gotten closer and our relationship has become physical. That's caused a bit of controversy, but I don't give a sh*t. She's my friend, and I love her very much," he wrote.

The Animal also denied that Melina cheated on John Morrison, whom she dated on and off for nearly 11 years between 2004 and 2015.

"He [Morrison] knew everything from day one. From the day we started talking. That was one of the things that a lot of people didn’t realize and didn’t bother to ask. Melina and John weren't together anymore. He was always aware of what was going on, and she was very honest with him. They split up and moved apart, and we started dating each other," he told the Charleston-Post Courier in 2007.

Batista and Melina dated for only a few months. The couple then split and went their separate ways. While Melina later returned to Morrison, Batista dated a few other superstars, including Kelly Kelly, Rosa Mendes, and Dana Brooke.

#3. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina and King Woods (false)

Queen Zelina has dated a few WWE Superstars in the past few years. In 2018, she tied the knot with Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black). Nearly three years later, rumors suggested that the current Women's Tag Team Champion was having an affair with fellow WWE Superstar King Woods.

Nevertheless, these rumors were false. Instead, Woods seems to be friends with Zelina and her husband in real life. The 2021 King of the Ring is currently married to Jess Watson, with whom he has a son.

Queen Zelina is currently active on Monday Night RAW. She now holds the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Carmella. They will defend their titles against Sasha Banks & Naomi and the team of Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Dawn Marie (true)

Kurt Angle (left) and Dawn Marie (right)

Dawn Marie joined Vince McMahon's company in 2002 after competing for a few years on the independent circuit. She spent nearly three years in the company, during which she had a few romantic relationships with some of her colleagues.

During her time in WWE, rumors suggested that Dawn Marie had a love affair with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. In an interview with Rob Feinstein, the 51-year-old confirmed these speculations.

"I would prefer not to [say his name]. Yeah [the rumors were true]. Just you know, people have lives and families and there's just no need to talk about things. But I had two relationships, long-standing relationships, when I was with WWE. You know, they all have families and lives and that come afterwards and I do too, and I'd rather not talk about them," she said.

Dawn Marie tied the knot with Matthew DaMatta in 2005. The couple now have two children. Meanwhile, Angle has been married twice. His first marriage lasted for a decade before he and his first wife, Karen, split. Four years after his divorce, the Hall of Famer tied the knot for the second time to Giovanna Yannotti in 2012.

#1. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and SVP Bruce Prichard (false)

Stephanie McMahon (left) and Bruce Prichard (right)

Many rumors have surrounded WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon over the years. One of these speculations suggested that she had a love affair with WWE's Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard several years ago.

During an appearance on the Mancow radio show a few years ago, Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler insinuated that Bruce Prichard and Stephanie McMahon had an intimate relationship.

However, Prichard denied these rumors during his appearance on Something To Wrestle two years ago.

"No, it wasn’t like that. At all. Once again, that was invented by Jerry Lawler being in a state of despair. I think he was saying things to hurt people and talk sh*t and he did it. That affected me personally and at home … Obviously, it is not true (...) It was Jerry Lawler in a desperate place, and I think he was saying things to hurt people and stir sh*t. And he accomplished that. But when that affects me personally at home, and obviously, not true," he said.

The Senior Vice President has been married to Stephanie Prichard since 1996. The couple have two children. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon has been married to Triple H for nearly two decades. They now have three daughters.

What are your thoughts on this list? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

