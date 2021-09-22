2 current WWE Superstars who wrestle with their natural hair and 3 who wear extensions

While some WWE Superstars prefer to compete with their natural hair, others wear extensions.

A few years ago, WWE Superstar Nia Jax told her Twitter followers that 95 percent of their favorite female celebrities wear extensions or wigs. She explained that WWE Superstars' hair gets affected by all the travel, styling, and hair-pulling that come with the job.

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have talked about wearing hair extensions to the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, for example, usually wore hair extensions while competing. However, Nikki's twin sister, Brie, never wore them. She said that she could not imagine being in the ring with hair extensions.

Today, some current WWE Superstars follow in Nikki's footsteps, wearing hair extensions to the ring. Others prefer Brie's way of being all-natural in the squared circle.

Here are two current WWE Superstars who wrestle with their natural hair and three who wear extensions.

#5. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss - Wears Extensions

Alexa Bliss has changed her hairstyle several times since joining WWE in 2013. Nonetheless, she is famous for her pink extensions. She has kept these hair extensions for most of her career. In real life, Bliss' hair is a little shorter.

The 30-year-old has previously mentioned her hair extensions while speaking about her first encounter with Vince McMahon. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion was dyeing her extensions backstage when she first met Vince McMahon.

"I had my hair extensions and was painting them pink with hair dye. I’m sitting there in makeup, painting my hair extensions and Vince walks by and I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, hi'. And he was like, 'Hello' and looks at my hair and asks me what I’m doing and I said, 'I’m painting my hair extensions' and he was really funny about it and said, 'You think I need pink in my hair?'. I was like, 'Yeah, that would be awesome,'" she said in an interview with DirtFork.

Since her debut on the main roster, Bliss has become one of the top superstars in the women's division. The five-time women's champion is currently the number one contender for the RAW Women's Title. She will go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair for the title at Extreme Rules.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun