5 youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster

WWE has been criticized for depending on older stars rather than younger ones. However, things have changed in Vince McMahon's company over the past few months.

Most WWE champions are 35+ years old. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is 45, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns is 36. Both Tag Team Champions on SmackDown and RAW, the Intercontinental Champion, and the United States Champion are also over 35.

The WWE women's division is no different. Both RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, are in their mid-30s, too. The Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya and Tamina, are 39 and 43 consecutively.

Despite all this, WWE has promoted a few young superstars to the main roster in the past few months. The WWE main roster now has several talents in their 20s like Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, who have recently joined SmackDown. WWE also allowed a few younger talents to hold championships at some point.

Here is an updated list of the five youngest Superstars on the main roster today.

#5. WWE Superstar Toni Storm

Toni Storm is the fifth youngest talent on the WWE main roster. She was born on October 19, 1995, and is 25 years old.

Storm made her main roster debut less than two months ago, joining SmackDown. She defeated Zelina Vega on the July 23 episode and has not competed since. Before debuting on SmackDown, Storm had a dark match against Nox on RAW, but came up short.

On May 18, Storm bid farewell to NXT by defeating Zoey Stark in her last match. The 25-year-old was one of NXT's women's division's biggest stars. Storm won the 2018 edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament in October. A few months later, she defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT UK Women's Championship. The 25-year-old reigned for 231 days before losing the title to Kay Lee Ray.

