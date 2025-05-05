29-year veteran to return on WWE RAW and confront Seth Rollins for his recent actions? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker made another statement on RAW last week after the newly formed faction offered Sami Zayn to move to SmackDown, with a guaranteed opportunity to contest for a World Title for the first time in his career. After the former Intercontinental Champion rejected the offer, Breakker took Zayn down in a singles match before taking the latter out with multiple Spears and a Stomp from Rollins.

Zayn wasn’t moving during the final moments of the episode while Rollins, Breaker, and their Wiseman Paul Heyman stood tall, sending a message to everyone to either get in line or become an obstruction for them and their goals. However, considering the punishment The Underdog from the Underground was given after he rejected The Visionary’s offer, the faction might face certain consequences.

After last week’s absence, 29-year wrestling veteran and the General Manager of RAW Adam Pearce might come out to confront the stable this week and ask them to justify their actions that led to Sami Zayn possibly getting injured.

Pearce could tell the duo to keep the violence under control this week, or he might end up taking action against them as well. However, considering the strings Paul Heyman can pull backstage, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker might not care about any consequences.

Only time will tell how the RAW GM will deal with his roster come Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins addressed his new relationship with Paul Heyman recently

Paul Heyman shocked the world when he delivered low blows to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night One of the Grandest Stage of Them All. The WWE Hall of Famer has always been brilliant with betrayals, and the same happened at WrestleMania 41 also.

Seth Rollins discussed his new alliance with the Hall of Famer and their relationship in a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show. The Visionary stated that they came together because their goals were the same, i.e., "to create and push forward for the future" of the wrestling industry. He noted that they both wanted to do what was best for business, and thus, their alliance made perfect sense.

"This is a business relationship, and that's the thing—the beauty of it, and I don't want to get too deep into it, but you've got the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry.... Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business, and so will I. And so I think that is a nice arrangement," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

While Seth Rollins, Bron Breaker, and Paul Heyman have already made a statement to the entire industry with the things they have done in the past few weeks, only time will now tell what the future holds for them.

