3 Burning questions following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025, held in Perth, Australia, was a breathtaking event. All the matches at the event were an eye-feast for the fans, especially the clash between John Cena and AJ Styles.The two legends put on a marvelous show, pulling amazing moves on each other. Cena took the fans in Australia by surprise when he paid tribute to several WWE legends by copying their finishing moves.The Champ executed finishers of WWE legends Randy Orton, The Miz, Rusev, and Chris Jericho. He also paid tribute to the Late Bray Wyatt by using Wyatt's signature move, Sister Abigail. And at last, he executed The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver on Styles, followed by an Attitude Adjustment to win the match.The show also saw Roman Reigns get one of the worst defeats in his wrestling career at the hands of former NXT Champion, Bronson Reed. And at last, Cody Rhodes lost the Crown Jewel Championship to Seth Rollins. All these matches, however, also left a few questions for the fans.Therefore, in this listicle, we will discuss three burning questions after WWE Crown Jewel 2025.#3 Is The OG Bloodline over?The first question that comes to mind is: Is Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline over? The Tribal Chief was seen visibly upset with The Usos after what happened during his bout against Bronson Reed.Jey Uso mistakenly gave a crushing spear to Roman Reigns, driving him through a table. That led to Bronson Reed executing a Tsunami on The OTC1 and scoring the pinfall. Reigns was visibly agitated with The Usos and told them that he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. Later, he walked out. The fans wonder if this was the last of the OG Bloodline they saw inside the ring. Last year at Survivor Series: WarGames, the OG Bloodline was resurrected by Roman Reigns to take on Solo's Bloodline 2.0. However, this year, it seems that the OG Bloodline has fallen apart, and the fans shall not see more of it. Sami Zayn is already out of the group and focusing on his singles run as United States Champion. Jey Uso has also been seen a bit off, and it appears he also doesn't want to be under the roof of Bloodline. And after what happened at Crown Jewel last night, we might well consider it as the final nail in the coffin of the OG Bloodline#2. Who’s next for John Cena in WWE?John Cena at last won the match against AJ Styles. This was a decent comeback for Cena after suffering a humiliating loss against Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. But the question that all the fans have is: Who'll be next opponent of the 17-time WWE Champion? Cena has only four appearances and two matches left in his WWE retirement tour. He is slated to compete in his final match on December 13, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. However, his next opponent hasn't been locked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the past few days, it is rumored that Dominik Mysterio could well be Cena's next opponent at Survivor Series: WarGames, where The Champ would put over Dom and pass the torch to him.His next WWE appearance is on November 10, at Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA. It will be interesting to see if Dirty Dom would challenge the Franchise Player for a match at Survivor Series.#1 Is Paul Heyman setting up Seth Rollins to fail?Seth Rollins did win the Crown Jewel Championship match from Cody Rhodes, but nobody from his team (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, or Paul Heyman) came out to congratulate him. This was quite surprising, as Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision.The question that the fans now have is: Is Paul Heyman secretly plotting against Seth Rollins in WWE? The Wiseman has been out of tune with The Visionary for the past few days. In fact, Heyman, in a backstage segment at Crown Jewel, had told Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed not to interfere with Seth's match against Cody and let him face it alone.When the duo asked what if Seth loses the bout, Heyman said that in that case, they know the answer. This was a clear indication from the Oracle that Seth's days in The Vision are numbered now. After falling out of line with Heyman, the Visionary might be shown the door soon. It will be interesting to see how Heyman responds to Seth's win on Monday Night RAW this week. Or will Rollins give an earful to Heyman and The Brons for being cold towards his win at Crown Jewel? We'll get the answer this week on RAW.