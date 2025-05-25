3 Burning questions that need to be answered after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event turned out to be a thrilling show. Things got intense quickly, with Big Bronson Reed returning as the new member of Seth Rollins' faction. And it ended on a high with former WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, returning to help out Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul.

However, there are still a few aspects from the show that the company needs to address. Therefore, in this listicle, we will point out three burning questions that need to be answered after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Why did Bronson Reed ally with Seth Rollins despite their past rivalry?

The first question that is on the minds of every wrestling fan is, why did Bronson Reed team up with Seth Rollins despite their heated rivalry just six months back? It's not that these two had a rivalry decades ago. In August last year, The Auszilla attacked Seth Rollins out of nowhere and ambushed him with six back-to-back Tsunamis. It was indeed a career-defining moment for Reed, but it took Seth Rollins out of action for nearly two months.

The Visionary only returned on the September 30 edition of RAW to take out Reed, costing the giant his match against Braun Strowman. The two squared off against each other at Crown Jewel, where Rollins defeated Reed. However, the 330-pound monster got the better of Rollins once again on RAW on the November 18 edition of the show, where he was helped by Solo Sikoa to beat The Architect.

So, it doesn't make any sense for these two arch-rivals to join hands now. It remains to be seen how their chemistry works.

#2. What did WWE gain out of John Cena vs. R-Truth?

Another question is what WWE ultimately gained out of John Cena's match with R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. If that was to solidify Cena's heel turn, then sadly, it didn't add anything to it. His appearance during the main event of the show against Jey Uso was more appealing than the match with Truth.

First of all, this being a non-title match had already taken the wind out of the sails of Truth's mega push. Then, the 53-year-old legend, still in his comical character, didn't add any seriousness to his match.

In the end, Cena completely overpowered Truth. And now, it seems like the former 24/7 Champion will be written off the storyline with Cena altogether, thus gaining nothing out of this rivalry with his 'childhood hero,' John Cena.

#1. Why didn't Cody Rhodes challenge John Cena to a title match?

Cody Rhodes made a stunning return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event, only to challenge John Cena and Logan Paul to a tag team match at Money in the Bank. It's quite perplexing as to why The American Nightmare didn't challenge Cena to a rematch for the WWE Championship at MITB.

Further, getting involved in the Jey Uso-Logan Paul storyline serves him no purpose since they are RAW Superstars while Cody and John Cena perform on SmackDown. Therefore, immediately challenging The Last Real Champ for the Undisputed Championship would have made more sense than a tag team match.

Since the match has already been set, it remains to be seen how Cody will regain the championship, which he lost at WWE WrestleMania 41.

