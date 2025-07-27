3 Clear signs John Cena is losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has a monumental battle at SummerSlam 2025. The Cenation Leader will defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight match. Cena, so far, has retained the gold successfully against legends like Randy Orton and CM Punk, but Cody Rhodes is currently in a different league altogether.The American Nightmare is embittered and violent at the moment. He is in no mood to forgive Cena, and that was seen last week on SmackDown when he forced him to sign the contract for their match. While Cena just wants to end the rest of the retirement tour soon and leave the company with the title, Cody wants to snatch the gold from him.In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why John Cena might lose his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.#3. Teasing a face turnAlthough John Cena is a heel in WWE currently, he has been teasing a face turn for quite some time. And to turn face, he might have to drop the Undisputed Championship, which he won with help from Travis Scott. In fact, the 48-year-old superstar has been teasing a face turn for quite some time.He has often been seen smiling at the crowd cheering for him, even when he has been playing a heel. Cena fought back his tears after beating Randy Orton at Backlash. After winning the match, Cena stood for a while outside the ring, as the crowd chanted, 'Thank you Cena.' He was seen regretful of his heel turn and how he had to do all of this for his heel character.It sent a signal that the Leader of Cenation himself wants to turn face soon, so that he can embrace the love from his fans for one last time. That face turn can happen at SummerSlam if he loses his championship to Cody Rhodes and then apologizes to his fans for his recent conduct.#2. Cody Rhodes is showing signs of a heel turnThe American Nightmare has also been exhibiting traits of a heel character for quite some time. This also suggests that he might go to any extent to beat Cena for the WWE Championship. Cody has become more ruthless, aggressive, and violent than ever. He even used the title to attack Cena on SmackDown last week, a move he had been avoiding so far.Moreover, last month at the Fanatics Fest event, Cody Rhodes addressed his heel return while speaking to Kay Adams. Cody subtly referenced that we are in the tail end of his face run, suggesting that he can turn heel soon. While he mentioned that he had a year left as a babyface, the creative team might not wait that long and could have him turn at The Biggest Party of The Summer.“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense,&quot; said Rhodes. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]There have been speculations that Cody might turn heel at SummerSlam and become The Rock's corporate champion in WWE. And this means that John Cena is indeed dropping the Undisputed Championship soon.#1. Gunther is rumored to be John Cena's final opponentAnother sign John Cena is losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam is that World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is rumored to be his final opponent. Cena is rumored to square off in his last wrestling match in mid-December, and that match could be against The Ring General.If that's the case, Cena might drop his title and have a babyface run for the next few months. Since there won't be a heel vs. heel match, John Cena must turn face before his match against a heel in Gunther. Cena's face turn can happen at SummerSlam, a week from now. It will be interesting to see how it happens and how the fans will embrace the 17-time world champion once again.