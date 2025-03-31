3 Finishes for Penta and Bron Breakker vs Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Sunday that reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will team up with Penta against The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

The Prince and Dirty Dom along with Carlito interfered in last week's title match, assaulting both Bron Breakker and Penta, leading to the match between the reigning champion and the former AEW star against Balor and Mysterio.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three finishes for Monday's match on RAW, which could have huge WrestleMania 41 implications as well.

#3. Carlito gets involved and helps The Judgment Day win

It is a no-brainer that Carlito will get involved in the match to help his friends win the match and make a statement. No matter if he will be at ringside or if he will show up at some point during the match, the veteran wrestler could become a factor in the match.

He could distract Bron Breakker and Penta when the two are in control and allow Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio to take the upper hand and claim the victory.

The Judgment Day's leaders could demand to get added to the title race, forcing RAW GM Adam Pearce to announce a Fatal Four-Way for the Intercontinental Championship (Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio)

#2. Another WWE star helps The Judgment Day win

Who this superstar will be remains to be seen, but Dominik Mysterio has been trying to add a new member to the faction for weeks now, with Finn Balor strongly opposed to the idea.

This time, a WWE star could show up out of nowhere and come to the aid of The Judgment Day, helping its members win and aligning with the faction.

This scenario would add a new angle to The Judgment Day storyline and would help the faction get back on track.

It is also likely that this WWE Superstar would be JD McDonagh, who has been out since late January with an injury, but he is now in the final stage of his recovery and could come back in the nick of time to help Finn and Dom win.

#1. Bron Breakker and Penta take revenge

Both superstars will be out for revenge after what happened last week, where the former AEW star missed the opportunity to claim the first singles title in his WWE career and Breakker was brutally assaulted.

Both will look to dominate The Judgment Day and make a statement before shifting their attention to their rivalry, which could lead to a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

This match could have huge 'Mania implications, as the Intercontinental Championship could be on the line at the Show of Shows where Penta will look to end Breakker's dominant run. Whether this will be a one-on-one contest or a multi-man match remains to be seen, but this is a decision that RAW GM Adam Pearce will likely make either this week on RAW or sometime in the near future.

